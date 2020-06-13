Apartment List
1075 Apartments for rent in New York, NY with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restr... Read Guide >
Upper East Side
Upper East Side
16 Units Available
Renoir House
225 E 63rd St, New York, NY
Studio
$2,940
518 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,750
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern apartments with barnwood-style flooring and stainless steel appliances. Community includes a 24/7 attended lobby, roof deck and on-site parking. By the Central Park Zoo, Museum of Modern Art and numerous shops and restaurants.
Chelsea
Chelsea
32 Units Available
The Chelsea
160 W 24th St, New York, NY
Studio
$4,041
517 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,270
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,971
1057 sqft
Premium apartments with quartz stone counters and custom cabinetry. Residents get access to a health club, terrace and pet wash area. Close to the Fashion Institute of Technology, Chelsea Market and Madison Square Park.
Upper East Side
Upper East Side
17 Units Available
The Cole
354 E 91st St, New York, NY
Studio
$2,680
401 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,595
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,925
791 sqft
Located on the upper east side of Manhattan and surrounded by fine dining, shopping, art and entertainment. Units include barnwood-style flooring, quartz countertops and solid double panel doors.
Hell's Kitchen
$
Hell's Kitchen
8 Units Available
Mantena Apartments
431 W 37th St, New York, NY
Studio
$2,637
477 sqft
1 Bedroom
$4,141
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$6,340
1340 sqft
This new property contains 1 to 3-bedroom apartments with modern and eco-friendly features like solar window shades, rain showers, and state-of-the-art kitchens. The rooftop terrace offers amazing views of Midtown Manhattan.
Midtown East
$
Midtown East
25 Units Available
Murray Hill Tower
245 E 40th St, New York, NY
Studio
$3,036
538 sqft
1 Bedroom
$4,559
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,471
1118 sqft
Located just blocks from the waterfront and I-495, this green community is in a great location with views of the NYC skyline. This Midtown Manhattan property has a sauna and gym. Units feature hardwood flooring.
Upper West Side
$
Upper West Side
13 Units Available
The Westmont
730 Columbus Ave, New York, NY
Studio
$2,947
610 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,228
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,938
1109 sqft
Recently renovated, modern 1-3 bedroom apartments on the Upper West Side. Try some great local eateries, like Elizabeth's, Daniello's and Effy's Cafe. Subway station across the street and Central Park is just a block away.
Upper West Side
$
Upper West Side
14 Units Available
West 96th
750 Columbus Ave, New York, NY
1 Bedroom
$3,393
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,973
1073 sqft
Situated in Manhattan and only blocks away from express trains, Riverside Park and Central Park. Property has garage parking, on-site gym and playground. Units are recently renovated.
Upper West Side
$
Upper West Side
25 Units Available
170 Amsterdam
170 Amsterdam Ave, New York, NY
Studio
$3,151
503 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,843
676 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$6,775
1077 sqft
Chic Upper West Side location near Lincoln Center and Central Park. 1-2 bedroom units with granite counters and extra storage. Pet-friendly. Community features playground, pool and yoga, plus 24-hour concierge and doorman.
Central Park
$
Central Park
12 Units Available
Parc Cameron
41 W 86th St, New York, NY
Studio
$2,155
334 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,091
637 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated building with doorman on 86th between Central Park West and Columbus. Just a few minutes' walk from 86th Street Subway and crosstown bus stop. Pet-friendly.
Chelsea
$
Chelsea
12 Units Available
Ten23
500 W 23rd St, New York, NY
Studio
$3,201
480 sqft
1 Bedroom
$4,426
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$6,094
1085 sqft
Modern apartments in Chelsea and within walking distance of Penn Station. Features include stainless steel appliances, granite counters and in-unit laundry. Relax in the courtyard or at the coffee bar.
Financial District
Financial District
11 Units Available
21 West Street
21 West St, New York, NY
Studio
$2,895
1 Bedroom
$3,655
2 Bedrooms
$5,600
Located in vibrant Lower Manhattan, 21 West is a 33-story no-fee rental tower comprised of a variety of carefully designed studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments.
Theater District
Theater District
65 Units Available
Avalon Midtown West
250 W 50th St, New York, NY
Studio
$3,088
467 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,271
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,969
1045 sqft
Get a beautiful view of Manhattan via wall-to-wall windows in these units. Easy access to several NYC subway stations and only blocks away from Central Park and Broadway. Community features pool, sauna and game room.
Chelsea
$
Chelsea
29 Units Available
Avalon West Chelsea
282 11th Ave, New York, NY
Studio
$3,375
517 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,790
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,705
1172 sqft
Doorman building in West Chelsea, close to Chelsea Waterside Park. Smoke-free. Residences have hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, elevator, 24-hour gym and parking. Pet friendly units.
Hell's Kitchen
$
Hell's Kitchen
34 Units Available
Avalon Clinton
515 W 52nd St, New York, NY
Studio
$2,685
488 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,189
683 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,197
1048 sqft
Luxury apartments in Midtown Manhattan with stunning city views. Apartments have balconies, granite countertops, full-wall windows and walk-in closets. DeWitt Clinton Park is nearby when you need some fresh air.
Chelsea
$
Chelsea
38 Units Available
AVA High Line
525 W 28th St, New York, NY
Studio
$2,990
571 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,519
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$8,125
1230 sqft
This green community is situated in West Chelsea and is only minutes from the waterfront. Onsite valet service, fire pit, 24-hour gym and garage parking. All units feature hardwood flooring and stainless steel appliances.
Bowery
Bowery
26 Units Available
Avalon Bowery Place
11 E 1st St, New York, NY
Studio
$3,432
468 sqft
1 Bedroom
$4,619
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$7,095
1094 sqft
Luxury studios and 1-2 bedroom apartments right in the heart of lower Manhattan. The courtyard and sundeck offer stunning city views. Parks, shops and restaurants are just minutes away on foot.
Flatiron District
Flatiron District
19 Units Available
7 West 21st street
7 West 21st Street, New York, NY
Studio
$4,051
1 Bedroom
$4,846
2 Bedrooms
$8,538
Amidst the lively atmosphere of the historic Flatiron District are brand new rental residences designed by Morris Adjmi. 7 West 21st Street blends classic architectural exteriors with chic modern interiors to create a unique living experience.
Upper West Side
$
Upper West Side
7 Units Available
West Side Marquis
70 West 95th Street, New York, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,883
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,955
975 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$5,357
1515 sqft
Located a block from Central Park at Columbus Avenue at 95th Street, West Side Marquis is an ideal place to call home.
Bowery
Bowery
16 Units Available
The Chrystie
229 Chrystie St, New York, NY
Studio
$3,175
1 Bedroom
$4,024
2 Bedrooms
$5,820
Where the Lower East Side comes to life and the vibrant neighborhoods of the East Village, NoLita and SoHo all meet.
Hell's Kitchen
Hell's Kitchen
1 Unit Available
The Lewis
411 W 35th St, New York, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$6,249
The Lewis is perfectly outfitted in modern style with studio, one and two-bedroom residences. Exuding sophistication from every angle, each residence is complete with refined amenities and an elevated level of finish.
Hell's Kitchen
Hell's Kitchen
1 Unit Available
445
445 W 35th St, New York, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Enticing eateries, refined art galleries, lush parks, and dynamic architecture lie just beyond the lobby of 445, while the interiors offer modern comfort and convenience in unique, stylish residences.
Upper West Side
Upper West Side
10 Units Available
The Melar
250 West 93rd Street, New York, NY
Studio
$2,856
1 Bedroom
$4,426
2 Bedrooms
$7,195
Located at 250 West 93rd Street, The Melar is a 22-story property offering 143 units in studio, one- and two-bedroom configurations.
Theater District
Theater District
10 Units Available
The Ellington
260 West 52nd Street, New York, NY
Studio
$2,614
1 Bedroom
$3,185
2 Bedrooms
$4,666
Located at 260 West 52nd Street, The Ellington is a 29-story no-fee rental tower comprised of 216 units in studio, one & two bedroom layouts.
Upper West Side
Upper West Side
10 Units Available
The Larstrand
227 West 77th Street, New York, NY
Studio
$3,365
1 Bedroom
$5,031
2 Bedrooms
$7,103
A supreme location on the Upper West Side. New apartments that feature designer finishes and chef-grade appliances. Exceptional amenities from a stylish, 24-hour attended lobby to a landscaped rooftop lounge.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in New York, NY

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for New York renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

