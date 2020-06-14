Apartment List
/
NY
/
new york
/
apartments with hardwood floors
Last updated June 14 2020 at 4:23 PM

1633 Apartments for rent in New York, NY with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for New York renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, part... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 03:49pm
$
Upper West Side
17 Units Available
Parc 77
50 W 77th St, New York, NY
Studio
$2,173
392 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,826
602 sqft
Upper West Side high-rise overlooking Roosevelt Park. Pet-friendly living with elevator, doorman and 24-hour services. Recently renovated units with granite counters, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Green community.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
$
Chelsea
38 Units Available
The Olivia
315 W 33rd St, New York, NY
Studio
$2,865
506 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,600
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,855
1014 sqft
The Olivia sets a new standard of rental living, seamlessly combining design, modern day conveniences and an elevated level of service.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 04:14pm
Chelsea
32 Units Available
The Chelsea
160 W 24th St, New York, NY
Studio
$4,041
517 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,252
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,563
1057 sqft
Premium apartments with quartz stone counters and custom cabinetry. Residents get access to a health club, terrace and pet wash area. Close to the Fashion Institute of Technology, Chelsea Market and Madison Square Park.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
Theater District
63 Units Available
Avalon Midtown West
250 W 50th St, New York, NY
Studio
$3,088
467 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,276
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,979
1045 sqft
Get a beautiful view of Manhattan via wall-to-wall windows in these units. Easy access to several NYC subway stations and only blocks away from Central Park and Broadway. Community features pool, sauna and game room.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
Chelsea
29 Units Available
Avalon West Chelsea
282 11th Ave, New York, NY
Studio
$3,380
517 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,795
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,705
1172 sqft
Doorman building in West Chelsea, close to Chelsea Waterside Park. Smoke-free. Residences have hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, elevator, 24-hour gym and parking. Pet friendly units.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
Hell's Kitchen
34 Units Available
Avalon Clinton
515 W 52nd St, New York, NY
Studio
$2,717
488 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,194
683 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,202
1048 sqft
Luxury apartments in Midtown Manhattan with stunning city views. Apartments have balconies, granite countertops, full-wall windows and walk-in closets. DeWitt Clinton Park is nearby when you need some fresh air.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
Chelsea
36 Units Available
AVA High Line
525 W 28th St, New York, NY
Studio
$2,990
571 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,519
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$8,115
1230 sqft
This green community is situated in West Chelsea and is only minutes from the waterfront. Onsite valet service, fire pit, 24-hour gym and garage parking. All units feature hardwood flooring and stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
Morningside Heights
16 Units Available
Avalon Morningside Park
1 Morningside Dr, New York, NY
Studio
$3,045
523 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,975
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,670
1174 sqft
High-rise apartment homes in the heart of Manhattan. Brand new units with extra storage. Online portal for resident payment convenience. Residents get access to a yoga studio and game room. Close to Central Park.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
Bowery
24 Units Available
Avalon Bowery Place
11 E 1st St, New York, NY
Studio
$3,432
468 sqft
1 Bedroom
$4,755
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$7,095
1094 sqft
Luxury studios and 1-2 bedroom apartments right in the heart of lower Manhattan. The courtyard and sundeck offer stunning city views. Parks, shops and restaurants are just minutes away on foot.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 11:02am
$
Upper West Side
7 Units Available
West Side Marquis
70 West 95th Street, New York, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,883
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,955
975 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$5,357
1515 sqft
Located a block from Central Park at Columbus Avenue at 95th Street, West Side Marquis is an ideal place to call home.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 11:02am
$
Upper West Side
4 Units Available
James Marquis
101 West 90th Street, New York, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,263
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,802
914 sqft
Located on Columbus Avenue at 90th Street, the James Marquis offers luxury apartment living in the heart of the Upper West Side.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 12:54pm
$
NoMad
29 Units Available
800 Sixth
800 6th Ave, New York, NY
Studio
$3,484
728 sqft
1 Bedroom
$4,024
673 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$7,232
1158 sqft
Fully furnished homes with granite counters, designer cabinetry and extra storage. Community amenities include a rooftop deck, putting green and billiards table. Near Madison Square Park and numerous shops, restaurants and bars along 6th Avenue.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 11:02am
Flatiron District
14 Units Available
Echelon Chelsea
37 W 21st St, New York, NY
Studio
$3,880
511 sqft
1 Bedroom
$4,850
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$7,895
1074 sqft
Located in the heart of the vibrant Flatiron District, Echelon Chelsea offers a boutique collection of luxury apartments.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 01:01pm
$
Upper West Side
15 Units Available
101 West End
101 W End Ave, New York, NY
Studio
$2,635
483 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,230
674 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,915
1077 sqft
Fashionable units near the Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts. Dogs and cats allowed. Enjoy on-site laundry, bike storage and a basketball court. Close to great shopping at Columbus Circle.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
NoMad
53 Units Available
The Capitol
776 Avenue of the Americas, New York, NY
Studio
$2,801
434 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,757
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$6,169
1092 sqft
Stylish apartments located near Madison Square Park. Sophisticated kitchens boast granite counters and stainless steel appliances. At the end of a long day, you'll enjoy relaxing in your marble bathtub.
Verified

1 of 51

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
Roosevelt Island
33 Units Available
The Octagon
888 Main St, New York, NY
Studio
$2,903
493 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,876
607 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,923
930 sqft
Pet-friendly studio and 2-bedroom apartments on historic Roosevelt Island in NYC. Easy travel with stop on main Red Bus line. Modern kitchens with granite counters, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and patio/balcony. Walk to Lenape Playground.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Upper East Side
16 Units Available
Renoir House
225 E 63rd St, New York, NY
Studio
$2,925
518 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,740
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern apartments with barnwood-style flooring and stainless steel appliances. Community includes a 24/7 attended lobby, roof deck and on-site parking. By the Central Park Zoo, Museum of Modern Art and numerous shops and restaurants.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 11:02am
$
Battery Park City
10 Units Available
Gateway
389 South End Avenue, New York, NY
Studio
$2,652
546 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,935
653 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,719
1041 sqft
Gateway is a waterfront community in Battery Park City comprised of 1,700 apartments. Located on the Hudson River, Gateway's spacious NO FEE studio, 1-, 2- and 3-bedroom apartment homes offer panoramic river views in select homes.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
Koreatown
28 Units Available
The Dylan
309 5th Ave, New York, NY
Studio
$2,813
466 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,710
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,963
1015 sqft
Residents can look out their windows and see the NYC skyline. Theaters, libraries, museums and shopping are all nearby. This green community offers 24-hour gym and concierge along with a doorman. Hardwood flooring in units.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 09:20pm
Upper West Side
21 Units Available
Two Lincoln Square
60 West 66th Street, New York, NY
1 Bedroom
$3,720
671 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Two Lincoln Square in New York. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 11 at 05:23pm
Washington Heights
2 Units Available
Gracie Court
920 Riverside Dr, New York, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,995
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Excellent location, just steps from the Hudson River and Fort Washington Park. Building has on-site laundry, parking, and elevator. Units include refrigerator, bathtub, oven, and range.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 11 at 05:23pm
Harlem
1 Unit Available
The River Cliff
628 West 151 Street, New York, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
Building has pristine lobby, bronze statues, and elegant decor. Units feature hardwood floors, spacious kitchens, and tons of sunlight. Located just minutes from the one-train and the River Cliff.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 11 at 05:22pm
East Harlem
4 Units Available
1160 Fifth Avenue
1160 5th Ave, New York, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$6,250
3 Bedrooms
$15,000
In Manhattan's enviable Upper East Side, this pre-war building offers residents restored interiors, an elevator, and a 24-hour doorman all in a smoke-free building. Steps from Central Park with three subway lines nearby.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 11 at 05:22pm
Upper East Side
3 Units Available
151 East 80th Street
151 East 80th Street, New York, NY
1 Bedroom
$3,900
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Elegant living in the Upper East Side near Carnegie Hall. Sprawling four-bedroom units with triple exposure, numerous interior accents and upgrades, and an attentive staff.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in New York, NY

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for New York renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsNew York 3 BedroomsNew York Accessible ApartmentsNew York Apartments under $1,400New York Apartments under $1,600New York Apartments under $1,800
New York Apartments under $2,000New York Apartments with BalconyNew York Apartments with GarageNew York Apartments with GymNew York Apartments with Hardwood FloorsNew York Apartments with Move-in SpecialsNew York Apartments with ParkingNew York Apartments with Pool
New York Apartments with Washer-DryerNew York Cheap PlacesNew York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Furnished ApartmentsNew York Luxury PlacesNew York Pet Friendly PlacesNew York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College