Apartment List
/
NY
/
new york
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 2:02 AM

697 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in New York, NY

Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
$
Chelsea
121 Units Available
Eugene
435 West 31st Street, New York, NY
3 Bedrooms
$10,770
1410 sqft
**NOW OFFERING ALTERNATIVE TOUR OPTIONS, INCLUDING VIRTUAL SHOWINGS. CONTACT US TODAY TO GET STARTED! Something spectacular has arrived in the heart of Midtown West.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 01:48am
$
Kips Bay
54 Units Available
Parc East
240 E 27th St, New York, NY
3 Bedrooms
$6,137
1341 sqft
Cosmopolitan living in a recently remodeled apartment complex near the Empire State Building and Madison Square Garden. Kitchens feature granite counters and stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 11 at 05:23pm
Harlem
1 Unit Available
The River Cliff
628 West 151 Street, New York, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
Building has pristine lobby, bronze statues, and elegant decor. Units feature hardwood floors, spacious kitchens, and tons of sunlight. Located just minutes from the one-train and the River Cliff.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 11 at 05:22pm
East Harlem
4 Units Available
1160 Fifth Avenue
1160 5th Ave, New York, NY
3 Bedrooms
$15,000
In Manhattan's enviable Upper East Side, this pre-war building offers residents restored interiors, an elevator, and a 24-hour doorman all in a smoke-free building. Steps from Central Park with three subway lines nearby.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 11 at 05:22pm
Upper East Side
3 Units Available
151 East 80th Street
151 East 80th Street, New York, NY
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Elegant living in the Upper East Side near Carnegie Hall. Sprawling four-bedroom units with triple exposure, numerous interior accents and upgrades, and an attentive staff.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Upper East Side
17 Units Available
The Cole
354 E 91st St, New York, NY
3 Bedrooms
$6,820
1045 sqft
Located on the upper east side of Manhattan and surrounded by fine dining, shopping, art and entertainment. Units include barnwood-style flooring, quartz countertops and solid double panel doors.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 01:48am
$
NoMad
35 Units Available
Prism
50 E 28th St, New York, NY
3 Bedrooms
$11,900
1574 sqft
Just off 28th and Park, above Madison Square Park and Flatiron in Rose Hill neighborhood. Less than a block from 28th Street Subway. Pet-friendly with gym, pool, sauna, yoga, and courtyard. In-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 01:48am
$
Upper West Side
13 Units Available
The Westmont
730 Columbus Ave, New York, NY
3 Bedrooms
$6,722
1403 sqft
Recently renovated, modern 1-3 bedroom apartments on the Upper West Side. Try some great local eateries, like Elizabeth's, Daniello's and Effy's Cafe. Subway station across the street and Central Park is just a block away.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 01:48am
$
Upper East Side
24 Units Available
303 East 83rd
303 E 83rd St, New York, NY
3 Bedrooms
$6,263
1260 sqft
Recently renovated units with an amazing view of Manhattan. Located on the Upper East Side, this green community provides easy access to shopping, dining and entertainment. Garage parking, 24-hour gym and pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 13 at 01:48am
$
Chelsea
41 Units Available
Beatrice
105 W 29th St, New York, NY
3 Bedrooms
$15,900
1760 sqft
Luxury apartments with great city views. Community features include the exclusive Cloud Lounge, a yoga studio, and gym. Enjoy an on-site farm-to-table restaurant. Near the Fashion Institute of Technology.
Verified

1 of 58

Last updated June 13 at 01:48am
$
Upper West Side
25 Units Available
170 Amsterdam
170 Amsterdam Ave, New York, NY
3 Bedrooms
$9,999
1436 sqft
Chic Upper West Side location near Lincoln Center and Central Park. 1-2 bedroom units with granite counters and extra storage. Pet-friendly. Community features playground, pool and yoga, plus 24-hour concierge and doorman.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 01:48am
$
Upper West Side
29 Units Available
160 Riverside Boulevard
160 Riverside Blvd, New York, NY
3 Bedrooms
$9,671
1788 sqft
Tucked into the Upper West Side along Riverside Park South. Offers parking, 24-hour concierge, courtyard, and gym. Recently renovated apartments offer steel appliances, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 01:48am
$
Chelsea
12 Units Available
Ten23
500 W 23rd St, New York, NY
3 Bedrooms
$11,608
1334 sqft
Modern apartments in Chelsea and within walking distance of Penn Station. Features include stainless steel appliances, granite counters and in-unit laundry. Relax in the courtyard or at the coffee bar.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
$
Morningside Heights
17 Units Available
Avalon Morningside Park
1 Morningside Dr, New York, NY
3 Bedrooms
$6,497
1302 sqft
High-rise apartment homes in the heart of Manhattan. Brand new units with extra storage. Online portal for resident payment convenience. Residents get access to a yoga studio and game room. Close to Central Park.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 11:43am
Flatiron District
19 Units Available
7 West 21st street
7 West 21st Street, New York, NY
3 Bedrooms
$18,270
Amidst the lively atmosphere of the historic Flatiron District are brand new rental residences designed by Morris Adjmi. 7 West 21st Street blends classic architectural exteriors with chic modern interiors to create a unique living experience.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 12 at 09:00am
Hell's Kitchen
1 Unit Available
445
445 W 35th St, New York, NY
3 Bedrooms
$8,075
Enticing eateries, refined art galleries, lush parks, and dynamic architecture lie just beyond the lobby of 445, while the interiors offer modern comfort and convenience in unique, stylish residences.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 08:53am
Upper West Side
10 Units Available
The Larstrand
227 West 77th Street, New York, NY
3 Bedrooms
$12,918
A supreme location on the Upper West Side. New apartments that feature designer finishes and chef-grade appliances. Exceptional amenities from a stylish, 24-hour attended lobby to a landscaped rooftop lounge.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 12 at 05:56am
Greenwich Village
7 Units Available
24 5th Ave
24 5th Avenue, New York, NY
3 Bedrooms
$9,995
Luxurious studio in West Village. Huge & newly renovated studio with stainless steel appliances, dark hardwood floors, tiled bath, custom large walk-in closet, Minutes away from Washington Square Park, Union Square and West Village.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 01:48am
$
Hell's Kitchen
8 Units Available
Mantena Apartments
431 W 37th St, New York, NY
3 Bedrooms
$8,854
2302 sqft
This new property contains 1 to 3-bedroom apartments with modern and eco-friendly features like solar window shades, rain showers, and state-of-the-art kitchens. The rooftop terrace offers amazing views of Midtown Manhattan.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 01:02am
$
Upper West Side
7 Units Available
West Side Marquis
70 West 95th Street, New York, NY
3 Bedrooms
$5,357
1515 sqft
Located a block from Central Park at Columbus Avenue at 95th Street, West Side Marquis is an ideal place to call home.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 08:46am
Midtown East
15 Units Available
Aalto 57
1065 2nd Ave, New York, NY
3 Bedrooms
$9,395
Aalto57 is a brand new LEED Silver building offering a rental experience like no other. Inspired by Alvar Aaltos iconic vase, the towers sculptural architecture reflects classic concepts of design both inside and out.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 08:31am
Upper West Side
7 Units Available
222 W80
222 W 80th St, New York, NY
3 Bedrooms
$16,165
222 W80 is a boutique-size residence with the amenities program of a much larger building the percentage of square-footage dedicated to them is unprecedented.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 10 at 05:53am
Upper West Side
8 Units Available
75 West End Avenue
75 West End Avenue, New York, NY
3 Bedrooms
$6,275
This 1,000-unit high-rise features a New York Sports Club fitness center with pool and classes for adults and children, appleseeds® children's playroom, children's outdoor playground, parking and a complimentary shuttle bus to Columbus Circle.
Verified

1 of 51

Last updated June 13 at 01:37am
Roosevelt Island
32 Units Available
The Octagon
888 Main St, New York, NY
3 Bedrooms
$5,840
1331 sqft
Pet-friendly studio and 2-bedroom apartments on historic Roosevelt Island in NYC. Easy travel with stop on main Red Bus line. Modern kitchens with granite counters, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and patio/balcony. Walk to Lenape Playground.

June 2020 New York Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 New York Rent Report. New York rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the New York rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 New York Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 New York Rent Report. New York rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the New York rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

New York rents decline sharply over the past month

New York rents have declined 0.6% over the past month, but have been relatively flat at 0.1% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in New York stand at $2,135 for a one-bedroom apartment and $2,543 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. New York's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.7%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the New York Metro

    While rents have remained steady in the city of New York throughout the past year, cities across the metro have seen a different trend. Rents have risen in 7 of of the largest 10 cities in the New York metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • West New York has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 7.7%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,593, while one-bedrooms go for $1,337.
    • Over the past year, Bayonne has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 6.8%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,443, while one-bedrooms go for $1,211.
    • Hoboken has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the New York metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,722; rents went down 0.5% over the past month but rose 2.6% over the past year.
    • Elizabeth has the least expensive rents in the New York metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,384; rents were down 1.7% over the past year but remained flat month-over-month.

    Similar cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to New York

    Rent growth in New York has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Compared to most other large cities across the country, New York is less affordable for renters.

    • Other cities across the state have seen rents slightly increase, with New York as a whole logging rent growth of 0.7% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 1.4% in Rochester and 0.6% in Buffalo.
    • New York's median two-bedroom rent of $2,543 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the stagnant growth in New York.
    • While rents in New York remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw increases, including Seattle (+1.2%), Chicago (+0.8%), DC (+0.5%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $1,688, $1,291, and $1,574 respectively.
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in New York than most similar cities. For example, Buffalo has a median 2BR rent of $880, where New York is nearly three times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    New York
    $2,130
    $2,540
    -0.6%
    0.1%
    Newark
    $1,200
    $1,430
    0.1%
    0.9%
    Jersey City
    $1,600
    $1,910
    -1%
    -0.3%
    Elizabeth
    $1,160
    $1,380
    0
    -1.7%
    New Rochelle
    $1,500
    $1,790
    -0.9%
    0.1%
    East Orange
    $1,320
    $1,580
    -0.7%
    0.1%
    Bayonne
    $1,210
    $1,440
    0
    -6.8%
    White Plains
    $1,790
    $2,130
    -0.8%
    0.3%
    Hoboken
    $2,280
    $2,720
    -0.5%
    2.6%
    West New York
    $1,340
    $1,590
    -0.1%
    7.7%
    Hackensack
    $1,420
    $1,690
    0
    -0.8%
    Coram
    $2,180
    $2,600
    -0.4%
    1.1%
    Port Chester
    $1,630
    $1,940
    0.4%
    2.2%
    Rahway
    $1,310
    $1,560
    0
    0.4%
    Englewood
    $1,520
    $1,810
    -1.7%
    -2%
    Glen Cove
    $1,960
    $2,340
    -0.5%
    -0.9%
    Ossining
    $1,830
    $2,180
    0.6%
    4.8%
    Nesconset
    $1,740
    $2,080
    1.1%
    0.5%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsNew York 3 BedroomsNew York Accessible ApartmentsNew York Apartments under $1,400New York Apartments under $1,600New York Apartments under $1,800
    New York Apartments under $2,000New York Apartments with BalconyNew York Apartments with GarageNew York Apartments with GymNew York Apartments with Hardwood FloorsNew York Apartments with Move-in SpecialsNew York Apartments with ParkingNew York Apartments with Pool
    New York Apartments with Washer-DryerNew York Cheap PlacesNew York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Furnished ApartmentsNew York Luxury PlacesNew York Pet Friendly PlacesNew York Studio Apartments

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
    Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
    Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

    Nearby Neighborhoods

    Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
    ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
    HarlemEast Harlem

    Apartments Near Colleges

    CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
    Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
    Barnard College