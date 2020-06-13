235 Apartments for rent in Hackensack, NJ📍
1 of 27
1 of 20
1 of 7
1 of 26
1 of 8
1 of 15
1 of 8
1 of 6
1 of 6
1 of 10
1 of 9
1 of 7
1 of 1
1 of 2
1 of 9
1 of 8
1 of 9
1 of 9
1 of 9
1 of 4
1 of 14
1 of 8
1 of 14
1 of 23
Historic Hackensack dates back to the Native American Indian tribes of this region. This strategically located city was used as a headquarters for General George Washington during part of the American Revolution. Talk about historic! However, the views of the New York City skyline from Hackensack are much different today than they were in ol' George’s time. The city truly displays the diversity that is urban America. Within its boundaries are stately historic townhouses, a river, high rise buildings, industrial complexes and a picturesque nature preserve. Considered a suburb of New York City, many who live here commute for work. This northeastern community of approximately 43,000 also serves as the Bergen County seat.
The city prides itself on its diverse use of the land and a wide range of residents. Real estate here is more reasonably priced than in some other areas of the state. However, it is typical of this densely populated region of the country and runs higher than the national average. Hackensack residents are employed in a mixture of service related industries, technology companies and professional jobs. So don't be surprised by a higher price tag.
Whether your vision of a home for rent in Hackensack is a quaint apartment in a historic row house or a chic modern space in a high rise building, you are in luck. While there is a large quantity of rental inventory in the city, it is always wise to prepare well ahead of a move. Ensure your best chance of getting the okay from a potential landlord by having all necessary paperwork in hand. This includes proof of income, a recent credit report and references from former landlords. The city sponsors an advisory board that seeks ways to improve the quality of life for those who rent their homes so you'll be well taken care of.
Many residents utilize public transportation to get around town. There is a commuter train service that runs through Hackensack, and bus service provided by the city. Those needing to get to the regional airports including LaGuardia, Newark and Kennedy International can use the airport limo service. So if you don't fee like sitting through traffic, hop on a bus or train!
City Center: The largest and busiest neighborhood is City Center. Most of the residential properties within this area are renter occupied, and it is fairly easy to find available apartments here. Studios and other smaller housing options are the most numerous in this busy part of town. Instead of the usual mixture of real estate, the predominant source of housing in City Center is apartment buildings. No air-polluting car required to live here either with most residents taking the bus to work. A large portion of the structures in this walkable neighborhood were built during the "Happy Days" of the baby boomer era.
S Summit Avenue/Kaplan Avenue: Straddling the I-80 corridor on the west side of the city, this high demand area can be tough for those looking for apartments with paid utilities in Hackensack. While there are some single family homes located in the neighborhood, most of the real estate is inhabited by renters. A major employer in the area, The Hackensack University Medical Center is part of this locality.
1stStreet/Atlantic Street: This newer Hackensack neighborhood has plenty of rentals available and a variety of housing options. Apartment complexes as well as high rise units can be found in this portion of the city with renters being in the majority. Many residents utilize the bus service for their commute to work saving wear and tear on their personal vehicles.
Summit Avenue/Hamilton Place: Much of the real estate in this neighborhood consists of owner-occupied homes. The 3 bedroom and up single family residences in this well-established part of the city were built prior to the sixties. Occupancy rates in the few apartments here remains high making finding a rental problematic. If your heart is set on this Hackensack neighborhood, be prepared to wait for that perfect place to become available. College students are attracted to this part of the city, and it ranks highly as one of the top places for them to live in the state.
Passaic Street/Summit Avenue: This part of Hackensack consists of modest sized modern homes and many large apartment structures. This neighborhood attracts a substantial portion of residents who are single. Many of these young professionals commute to work on the bus line.
Main Street/Johnson Avenue: A wide range of real estate makes up the Main Street/Johnson Avenue region of the city. Row houses that are owner occupied sit alongside those available for home rentals. It is considered one of the sections of town that is very friendly towards college students.
S River Street/E Moonachie Road: This southern most Hackensack neighborhood stretches along the river and is split through the middle by I-80. It boasts two beautiful parks for residents to enjoy picnic areas, soccer fields and other outdoor fun. Outdoorsy people will fit right in here.
Central Avenue/1stStreet: This part of Hackensack consists of mostly complexes and high rises with reasonable rental fees. The age range is wide, but most people here rent their homes. Carver Park offers the residents their own little green space nature preserve for outdoor activities.
Summit Avenue/Essex Street: Nearby Hackensack University Medical Center and easy access to I-80 make this an appealing neighborhood. It may take longer to procure an apartment in this popular part of the city. Many workers leave the car parked and use the bus to get around town. Talk about convenience!
S River Street/E Broadway: The Hackensack River borders this neighborhood giving residents some beautiful views. Those who call this area home live in the older historical buildings found here. Many of them have been converted into condos for rent. A high percentage of the people who live here do not own a car. They walk to work or use the bus.
KLife in Hackensack combines the comforts of living in a smaller city with the conveniences of a major metropolitan area. Residents can enjoy plays, comedy routines and concerts right at their own Cultural Arts Center, or make the quick trip to New York City to experience a Broadway show. Natural beauty is found along the river and in the many trees that have been planted by the city.
A city treasure, that is appropriately located on the river, is the New Jersey Naval Museum. Home of the USS Ling WWII submarine, the museum offers tours and a look at the maritime history of our country. For those who embrace their inner foodie, residents can find fresh produce, flowers and craft items at the Hackensack Farmers Market throughout the summer and into fall. Dining out in the city is a cultural delight whether you are looking for fresh seafood, a classic steakhouse, italian specialties or a juicy burger at the local pub. For those looking to dance the night away there are a number of clubs and lounges in Hackensack.
If you find yourself in need of retail therapy, don't fret! Upscale shopping can be enjoyed at The Shops at Riverside, and the downtown area is also known for its boutique shops found among the landmark buildings. The Metropolitan Campus of Fairleigh Dickinson University and Bergen Community College in Hackensack attract many college students to the city. This area of New Jersey has always included people from many different cultural backgrounds and that continues today.
June 2020 Hackensack Rent Report
Welcome to the June 2020 Hackensack Rent Report. Hackensack rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Hackensack rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.
June 2020 Hackensack Rent Report
Welcome to the June 2020 Hackensack Rent Report. Hackensack rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Hackensack rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.
Hackensack rent trends were flat over the past month
Hackensack rents have remained steady over the past month, but have decreased moderately by 0.8% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Hackensack stand at $1,422 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,694 for a two-bedroom. Hackensack's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.5%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.
Rents rising across the New York Metro
While rent prices have decreased in Hackensack over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 7 of the largest 10 cities in the New York metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.
- West New York has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 7.7%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,593, while one-bedrooms go for $1,337.
- Over the past year, Bayonne has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 6.8%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,443, while one-bedrooms go for $1,211.
- Elizabeth has the least expensive rents in the New York metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,384; rents decreased 1.7% over the past year but remained flat month-over-month.
- Hoboken has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the New York metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,722; rents decreased 0.5% over the past month but were up 2.6% over the past year.
Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Hackensack
As rents have fallen moderately in Hackensack, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Compared to most large cities across the country, Hackensack is less affordable for renters.
- Hackensack's median two-bedroom rent of $1,694 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.8% decline in Hackensack.
- While rents in Hackensack fell moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Seattle (+1.2%), Chicago (+0.8%), and DC (+0.5%).
- Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Hackensack than most large cities. For example, Houston has a median 2BR rent of $1,030, where Hackensack is more than one-and-a-half times that price.
For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.
Methodology - Recent Updates:
Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.
Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.
Methodology:
Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.
Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.
Read more about our methodology here.
About Rent Reports:
Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.
We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.