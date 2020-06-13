235 Apartments for rent in Hackensack, NJ

Neighborhoods

City Center: The largest and busiest neighborhood is City Center. Most of the residential properties within this area are renter occupied, and it is fairly easy to find available apartments here. Studios and other smaller housing options are the most numerous in this busy part of town. Instead of the usual mixture of real estate, the predominant source of housing in City Center is apartment buildings. No air-polluting car required to live here either with most residents taking the bus to work. A large portion of the structures in this walkable neighborhood were built during the "Happy Days" of the baby boomer era.

S Summit Avenue/Kaplan Avenue: Straddling the I-80 corridor on the west side of the city, this high demand area can be tough for those looking for apartments with paid utilities in Hackensack. While there are some single family homes located in the neighborhood, most of the real estate is inhabited by renters. A major employer in the area, The Hackensack University Medical Center is part of this locality.

1stStreet/Atlantic Street: This newer Hackensack neighborhood has plenty of rentals available and a variety of housing options. Apartment complexes as well as high rise units can be found in this portion of the city with renters being in the majority. Many residents utilize the bus service for their commute to work saving wear and tear on their personal vehicles.

Summit Avenue/Hamilton Place: Much of the real estate in this neighborhood consists of owner-occupied homes. The 3 bedroom and up single family residences in this well-established part of the city were built prior to the sixties. Occupancy rates in the few apartments here remains high making finding a rental problematic. If your heart is set on this Hackensack neighborhood, be prepared to wait for that perfect place to become available. College students are attracted to this part of the city, and it ranks highly as one of the top places for them to live in the state.

Passaic Street/Summit Avenue: This part of Hackensack consists of modest sized modern homes and many large apartment structures. This neighborhood attracts a substantial portion of residents who are single. Many of these young professionals commute to work on the bus line.

Main Street/Johnson Avenue: A wide range of real estate makes up the Main Street/Johnson Avenue region of the city. Row houses that are owner occupied sit alongside those available for home rentals. It is considered one of the sections of town that is very friendly towards college students.

S River Street/E Moonachie Road: This southern most Hackensack neighborhood stretches along the river and is split through the middle by I-80. It boasts two beautiful parks for residents to enjoy picnic areas, soccer fields and other outdoor fun. Outdoorsy people will fit right in here.

Central Avenue/1stStreet: This part of Hackensack consists of mostly complexes and high rises with reasonable rental fees. The age range is wide, but most people here rent their homes. Carver Park offers the residents their own little green space nature preserve for outdoor activities.

Summit Avenue/Essex Street: Nearby Hackensack University Medical Center and easy access to I-80 make this an appealing neighborhood. It may take longer to procure an apartment in this popular part of the city. Many workers leave the car parked and use the bus to get around town. Talk about convenience!

S River Street/E Broadway: The Hackensack River borders this neighborhood giving residents some beautiful views. Those who call this area home live in the older historical buildings found here. Many of them have been converted into condos for rent. A high percentage of the people who live here do not own a car. They walk to work or use the bus.