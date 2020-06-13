235 Apartments for rent in Hackensack, NJ

Apartment List
Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
$
18 Units Available
Avalon Hackensack at Riverside
414 Hackensack Ave, Hackensack, NJ
Studio
$1,895
657 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,075
905 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,465
1098 sqft
This green community's perfect location allows easy access to Manhattan, Riverside Square Mall and Hackensack River Park. Residents can relax in the hot tub, pool or coffee bar. Apartments feature hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry.
Last updated June 13 at 01:06pm
$
2 Units Available
Carriage House
45 Euclid Ave, Hackensack, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,745
2 Bedrooms
Ask
You can't beat the convenient location of Carriage House, with it's easy access to Routes 80, 46, 17, 95 4. Catch an express bus to NYC, or walk an easy block to the train.
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
2 Units Available
Imperial Apartments
390 Prospect Ave, Hackensack, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,555
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in Hackensack on beautiful Prospect Avenue this six story mid-rise offers renovated Studio, One and Two Bedroom Apartments.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
14 Units Available
Prospect Place
300 Prospect Ave, Hackensack, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,852
969 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,323
1268 sqft
High-rise apartments with wall-to-wall windows and majestic views. Garden-style community ideal for pet lovers. Walk-in closets, 9-foot ceilings and in-unit washer and dryer. Community pool table.
Last updated June 13 at 01:08pm
$
4 Units Available
The Pierre
185 Prospect Ave, Hackensack, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,995
1059 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,595
1363 sqft
Winner of the NJAA Garden State Awards for Best Managed Property, The Pierre is recognized for its outstanding customer service and award winning staff.
Last updated June 13 at 12:34pm
7 Units Available
Summit Manor Apartments
58 Berkshire Pl, Hackensack, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,650
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1000 sqft
Summit Manor's large 850 square feet of living space and convenience to Routes 80, 46, 17, 95 4 make it a unique and highly sought after location.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
46 Anderson St 22
46 Anderson Street, Hackensack, NJ
Studio
$1,249
475 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
**BEAUTIFUL STUDIO** - Property Id: 296292 **BEAUTIFUL STUDIO** **NO FEE** ~APT Features~ *Laundry in building *Heat and hot water included *Spacious and airy *Tons of sunlight *Tiles in bathroom *Hardwood flooring *Plenty of windows *Near

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
50 Anderson St 26
50 Anderson Street, Hackensack, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,594
326 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
**BEAUTIFUL 1 BEDROOM APARTMENT** - Property Id: 295656 **BEAUTIFUL 1 BEDROOM APARTMENT** **NO FEE** ~APT Features~ *Heat and hot water included *Laundry in building *Spacious and airy *Tons of sunlight *Hardwood flooring *Plenty of

Last updated June 13 at 01:44pm
1 Unit Available
29 1st Street - 602
29 1st Street, Hackensack, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1091 sqft
The Marquee Apartments include Spacious Two Bedroom Two Bath Floor-Plans with Hardwood Floors, Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite Counter-Tops, Jacuzzi Tubs in Master Suite, Washer/Dryer in each unit, Indoor Garage Assigned Parking, and Elevators.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
300 PARK ST
300 Park St, Hackensack, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
924 sqft
Step into this newly renovated condo offering two bedrooms, one full bath, and granite counter tops! Near Hackensack's vibrant downtown area, this apartment is only a few steps away from public transportation!

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
303 Hamilton Pl
303 Hamilton Place, Hackensack, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1100 sqft
Amazing 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo in Hackensack. Amenities included: updated bathroom and laundry in building. Utilities included: heat and water. Is pet friendly. Date Available: Aug 1st 2020. $2,000/month rent. $3,000 security deposit required.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
329 ESSEX ST
329 Essex St, Hackensack, NJ
Studio
$1,175
Large studio apt conveniently located across from the Hackensack University Medical Center.
Results within 1 mile of Hackensack
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
River Edge
2 Units Available
New Bridge Crossing
230 Kinderkamack Road, River Edge, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,272
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Exciting News! New Bridge Crossing is now scheduling appointments for pre-leasing tours and applications.
Last updated June 12 at 12:52am
Maywood
Contact for Availability
Essex Gardens
15 Essex Ct, Maywood, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,500
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
Essex Gardens is a park-like community in North Jersey featuring spacious apartments with private entrances and abundant natural light. Walk easily to local shopping and restaurants and enjoy the convenience of NYC bus line just steps from your door.
Last updated June 13 at 12:53pm
River Edge
4 Units Available
Royal Court
72 Reservoir Ave, River Edge, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,680
825 sqft
Tucked along the Hackensack River, Royal Court Apartments is your peaceful hideaway. Set on beautiful tree-lined garden grounds, we offer one bedroom apartments for rent in River Edge, New Jersey.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Hasbrouch Heights
1 Unit Available
122 Charlton Ave Apt B
122 Charlton Avenue, Hasbrouck Heights, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
**NO BROKER FEE** Welcome to Hasbrouck Heights! Gorgeous 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath! Available for immediate move in...This completely renovated apartment is located in the transient neighborhood, walking distance to restaurants, shops, transportation...

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Lodi
1 Unit Available
364 Church St Apt B
364 Church St, Lodi, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
**NO BROKER FEE** Welcome to Lodi! Gorgeous 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath! Available for immediate move in...This completely renovated apartment is located in the transient neighborhood, walking distance to restaurants, shops, transportation...

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Lodi
1 Unit Available
30 Clark St Apt A
30 Clark St, Lodi, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
**NO BROKER FEE** Welcome to Lodi! Gorgeous 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath! Available for immediate move in...This completely renovated apartment is located in the transient neighborhood, walking distance to restaurants, shops, transportation...

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Lodi
1 Unit Available
389 Church St Apt A
389 Church St, Hasbrouck Heights, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
**NO BROKER FEE** Welcome to Hasbrouck Heights! Gorgeous 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath! Available for immediate move in...This completely renovated apartment is located in the transient neighborhood, walking distance to restaurants, shops, transportation...

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Little Ferry
1 Unit Available
406-444 LIBERTY ST 5
406-444 Liberty Street, Little Ferry, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,200
LENOX LIBERTY LLC - Property Id: 291988 ONE BEDROOM APARTMENT WITH ONE PARKING SPOT INCLUDED. LAUNDRY FACILITY ON SITE. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/291988 Property Id 291988 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5825396)

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Ridgefield Park
1 Unit Available
28 ORCHARD ST
28 Orchard Street, Ridgefield Park, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,500
NEWLY RENOVATED 1 BEDROOM APARTMENT AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY. SPACIOUS LARGE BEDROOM WITH WALK IN CLOSET, LIVING ROOM AND SPACIOUS EAT IN KITCHEN. CLOSE TO SHOPPING AND MAJOR HIGHWAYS.

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Little Ferry
1 Unit Available
5 Alfred Place
5 Alfred Place, Little Ferry, NJ
6 Bedrooms
$2,200
Large remodel three bedroom apartment in Cul-de-sac. This apartment has over 1000 sq ft, new kitchen, 2 new bathrooms, finished wood floors, large closet, open floor plan and master bath. Large walk out deck off the kitchen for extra space.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Ridgefield Park
1 Unit Available
68 CHRISTIE ST
68 Christie Street, Ridgefield Park, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
Spacious two bedroom apartment with dining room, kitchen, living room updated bathrooms. Finished basement with separate entrance with full bath. Use of fenced in large yard plus 2 car garage and additional 5 parking spaces.
Results within 5 miles of Hackensack
Last updated June 13 at 01:51pm
Edgewater
20 Units Available
The River Club Apartments
105 Light House Ter, Edgewater, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,218
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,481
1100 sqft
Spacious homes just 10 minutes away from NYC. Dogs and cats allowed. Enjoy a pool and gym on site. Close to the Lincoln Tunnel. Near North Hudson Park.

Median Rent in Hackensack

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Hackensack is $1,421, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,693.
Studio
$1,280
1 Bed
$1,421
2 Beds
$1,693
3+ Beds
$2,183
City GuideHackensack
"Who needs a house out in Hackensack?" - (Billy Joel, "Movin Out")

Historic Hackensack dates back to the Native American Indian tribes of this region. This strategically located city was used as a headquarters for General George Washington during part of the American Revolution. Talk about historic! However, the views of the New York City skyline from Hackensack are much different today than they were in ol' George’s time. The city truly displays the diversity that is urban America. Within its boundaries are stately historic townhouses, a river, high rise buildings, industrial complexes and a picturesque nature preserve. Considered a suburb of New York City, many who live here commute for work. This northeastern community of approximately 43,000 also serves as the Bergen County seat.

Moving to Hackensack

The city prides itself on its diverse use of the land and a wide range of residents. Real estate here is more reasonably priced than in some other areas of the state. However, it is typical of this densely populated region of the country and runs higher than the national average. Hackensack residents are employed in a mixture of service related industries, technology companies and professional jobs. So don't be surprised by a higher price tag.

Whether your vision of a home for rent in Hackensack is a quaint apartment in a historic row house or a chic modern space in a high rise building, you are in luck. While there is a large quantity of rental inventory in the city, it is always wise to prepare well ahead of a move. Ensure your best chance of getting the okay from a potential landlord by having all necessary paperwork in hand. This includes proof of income, a recent credit report and references from former landlords. The city sponsors an advisory board that seeks ways to improve the quality of life for those who rent their homes so you'll be well taken care of.

Many residents utilize public transportation to get around town. There is a commuter train service that runs through Hackensack, and bus service provided by the city. Those needing to get to the regional airports including LaGuardia, Newark and Kennedy International can use the airport limo service. So if you don't fee like sitting through traffic, hop on a bus or train!

Neighborhoods

City Center: The largest and busiest neighborhood is City Center. Most of the residential properties within this area are renter occupied, and it is fairly easy to find available apartments here. Studios and other smaller housing options are the most numerous in this busy part of town. Instead of the usual mixture of real estate, the predominant source of housing in City Center is apartment buildings. No air-polluting car required to live here either with most residents taking the bus to work. A large portion of the structures in this walkable neighborhood were built during the "Happy Days" of the baby boomer era.

S Summit Avenue/Kaplan Avenue: Straddling the I-80 corridor on the west side of the city, this high demand area can be tough for those looking for apartments with paid utilities in Hackensack. While there are some single family homes located in the neighborhood, most of the real estate is inhabited by renters. A major employer in the area, The Hackensack University Medical Center is part of this locality.

1stStreet/Atlantic Street: This newer Hackensack neighborhood has plenty of rentals available and a variety of housing options. Apartment complexes as well as high rise units can be found in this portion of the city with renters being in the majority. Many residents utilize the bus service for their commute to work saving wear and tear on their personal vehicles.

Summit Avenue/Hamilton Place: Much of the real estate in this neighborhood consists of owner-occupied homes. The 3 bedroom and up single family residences in this well-established part of the city were built prior to the sixties. Occupancy rates in the few apartments here remains high making finding a rental problematic. If your heart is set on this Hackensack neighborhood, be prepared to wait for that perfect place to become available. College students are attracted to this part of the city, and it ranks highly as one of the top places for them to live in the state.

Passaic Street/Summit Avenue: This part of Hackensack consists of modest sized modern homes and many large apartment structures. This neighborhood attracts a substantial portion of residents who are single. Many of these young professionals commute to work on the bus line.

Main Street/Johnson Avenue: A wide range of real estate makes up the Main Street/Johnson Avenue region of the city. Row houses that are owner occupied sit alongside those available for home rentals. It is considered one of the sections of town that is very friendly towards college students.

S River Street/E Moonachie Road: This southern most Hackensack neighborhood stretches along the river and is split through the middle by I-80. It boasts two beautiful parks for residents to enjoy picnic areas, soccer fields and other outdoor fun. Outdoorsy people will fit right in here.

Central Avenue/1stStreet: This part of Hackensack consists of mostly complexes and high rises with reasonable rental fees. The age range is wide, but most people here rent their homes. Carver Park offers the residents their own little green space nature preserve for outdoor activities.

Summit Avenue/Essex Street: Nearby Hackensack University Medical Center and easy access to I-80 make this an appealing neighborhood. It may take longer to procure an apartment in this popular part of the city. Many workers leave the car parked and use the bus to get around town. Talk about convenience!

S River Street/E Broadway: The Hackensack River borders this neighborhood giving residents some beautiful views. Those who call this area home live in the older historical buildings found here. Many of them have been converted into condos for rent. A high percentage of the people who live here do not own a car. They walk to work or use the bus.

Living in Hackensac

KLife in Hackensack combines the comforts of living in a smaller city with the conveniences of a major metropolitan area. Residents can enjoy plays, comedy routines and concerts right at their own Cultural Arts Center, or make the quick trip to New York City to experience a Broadway show. Natural beauty is found along the river and in the many trees that have been planted by the city.

A city treasure, that is appropriately located on the river, is the New Jersey Naval Museum. Home of the USS Ling WWII submarine, the museum offers tours and a look at the maritime history of our country. For those who embrace their inner foodie, residents can find fresh produce, flowers and craft items at the Hackensack Farmers Market throughout the summer and into fall. Dining out in the city is a cultural delight whether you are looking for fresh seafood, a classic steakhouse, italian specialties or a juicy burger at the local pub. For those looking to dance the night away there are a number of clubs and lounges in Hackensack.

If you find yourself in need of retail therapy, don't fret! Upscale shopping can be enjoyed at The Shops at Riverside, and the downtown area is also known for its boutique shops found among the landmark buildings. The Metropolitan Campus of Fairleigh Dickinson University and Bergen Community College in Hackensack attract many college students to the city. This area of New Jersey has always included people from many different cultural backgrounds and that continues today.

June 2020 Hackensack Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Hackensack Rent Report. Hackensack rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Hackensack rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Hackensack rent trends were flat over the past month

Hackensack rents have remained steady over the past month, but have decreased moderately by 0.8% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Hackensack stand at $1,422 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,694 for a two-bedroom. Hackensack's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.5%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the New York Metro

    While rent prices have decreased in Hackensack over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 7 of the largest 10 cities in the New York metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • West New York has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 7.7%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,593, while one-bedrooms go for $1,337.
    • Over the past year, Bayonne has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 6.8%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,443, while one-bedrooms go for $1,211.
    • Elizabeth has the least expensive rents in the New York metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,384; rents decreased 1.7% over the past year but remained flat month-over-month.
    • Hoboken has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the New York metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,722; rents decreased 0.5% over the past month but were up 2.6% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Hackensack

    As rents have fallen moderately in Hackensack, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Compared to most large cities across the country, Hackensack is less affordable for renters.

    • Hackensack's median two-bedroom rent of $1,694 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.8% decline in Hackensack.
    • While rents in Hackensack fell moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Seattle (+1.2%), Chicago (+0.8%), and DC (+0.5%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Hackensack than most large cities. For example, Houston has a median 2BR rent of $1,030, where Hackensack is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    New York
    $2,130
    $2,540
    -0.6%
    0.1%
    Newark
    $1,200
    $1,430
    0.1%
    0.9%
    Jersey City
    $1,600
    $1,910
    -1%
    -0.3%
    Elizabeth
    $1,160
    $1,380
    0
    -1.7%
    New Rochelle
    $1,500
    $1,790
    -0.9%
    0.1%
    East Orange
    $1,320
    $1,580
    -0.7%
    0.1%
    Bayonne
    $1,210
    $1,440
    0
    -6.8%
    White Plains
    $1,790
    $2,130
    -0.8%
    0.3%
    Hoboken
    $2,280
    $2,720
    -0.5%
    2.6%
    West New York
    $1,340
    $1,590
    -0.1%
    7.7%
    Hackensack
    $1,420
    $1,690
    0
    -0.8%
    Coram
    $2,180
    $2,600
    -0.4%
    1.1%
    Port Chester
    $1,630
    $1,940
    0.4%
    2.2%
    Rahway
    $1,310
    $1,560
    0
    0.4%
    Englewood
    $1,520
    $1,810
    -1.7%
    -2%
    Glen Cove
    $1,960
    $2,340
    -0.5%
    -0.9%
    Ossining
    $1,830
    $2,180
    0.6%
    4.8%
    Nesconset
    $1,740
    $2,080
    1.1%
    0.5%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

    How much is rent in Hackensack?
    In Hackensack, the median rent is $1,280 for a studio, $1,421 for a 1-bedroom, $1,693 for a 2-bedroom, and $2,183 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Hackensack, check out our monthly Hackensack Rent Report.
    What colleges and universities are located in or around Hackensack?
    Some of the colleges located in the Hackensack area include LIU Brooklyn, Kean University, New Jersey Institute of Technology, CUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice, and Essex County College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
    What cities do people live in to commute to Hackensack?
    Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Hackensack from include New York, Brooklyn, Queens, Bronx, and Jersey City.

