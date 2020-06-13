990 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in New York, NY

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 10:51pm
$
Hell's Kitchen
16 Units Available
West 54th
505 W 54th St, New York, NY
Studio
$2,692
504 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,350
659 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,961
983 sqft
Spacious homes in the Clinton neighborhood of Midtown. Online portal for resident payment convenience. Enjoy an on-site community garden. Close to DeWitt Clinton Park and the Manhattan Waterfront Greenway.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 10:51pm
$
Midtown East
24 Units Available
Murray Hill Tower
245 E 40th St, New York, NY
Studio
$3,036
538 sqft
1 Bedroom
$4,559
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,471
1118 sqft
Located just blocks from the waterfront and I-495, this green community is in a great location with views of the NYC skyline. This Midtown Manhattan property has a sauna and gym. Units feature hardwood flooring.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 10:51pm
$
Upper West Side
14 Units Available
West 96th
750 Columbus Ave, New York, NY
1 Bedroom
$3,393
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,973
1073 sqft
Situated in Manhattan and only blocks away from express trains, Riverside Park and Central Park. Property has garage parking, on-site gym and playground. Units are recently renovated.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 10:51pm
$
Murray Hill
22 Units Available
300 East 39th
300 E 39th St, New York, NY
Studio
$2,997
538 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,987
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,361
1034 sqft
Murray Hill apartments with floor-to-ceiling windows, skyline views, and expansive closets. Use the business center with WiFi for work. Relax on the rooftop lounge. Minutes from numerous public transportation lines. Near St. Vartan Park.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 10:51pm
$
Hell's Kitchen
8 Units Available
Mantena Apartments
431 W 37th St, New York, NY
Studio
$2,627
477 sqft
1 Bedroom
$4,086
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$6,330
1340 sqft
This new property contains 1 to 3-bedroom apartments with modern and eco-friendly features like solar window shades, rain showers, and state-of-the-art kitchens. The rooftop terrace offers amazing views of Midtown Manhattan.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 10:51pm
$
Chelsea
12 Units Available
Ten23
500 W 23rd St, New York, NY
Studio
$3,201
480 sqft
1 Bedroom
$4,446
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$6,119
1085 sqft
Modern apartments in Chelsea and within walking distance of Penn Station. Features include stainless steel appliances, granite counters and in-unit laundry. Relax in the courtyard or at the coffee bar.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 10:51pm
$
Hell's Kitchen
20 Units Available
Longacre House
305 W 50th St, New York, NY
Studio
$2,621
575 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,266
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,976
1113 sqft
Surrounded by theaters, bars and restaurants, these apartments offer easy access to the area's hottest attractions. Enjoy use of maple cabinets, granite counters and stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 10:51pm
$
Upper West Side
21 Units Available
Parc Coliseum
228 W 71st St, New York, NY
Studio
$2,154
329 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,901
566 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,948
719 sqft
Upper West Side, blocks from 72nd Street Subway. Enjoy luxury features such as steel appliances, hardwood floors and walk-in closets, as well as on-site laundry and 24-hour concierge. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 10:51pm
$
Hell's Kitchen
17 Units Available
Hudson Crossing
400 W 37th St, New York, NY
Studio
$2,502
443 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,223
624 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,726
920 sqft
Located just a few blocks from Times Square, the Port Authority and the Hudson River, this green community is everything NYC is about. Pet-friendly property has a courtyard and 24-hour gym. Units feature granite countertops.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 06:50pm
$
NoMad
30 Units Available
800 Sixth
800 6th Ave, New York, NY
Studio
$3,484
728 sqft
1 Bedroom
$4,024
673 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$7,232
1158 sqft
Fully furnished homes with granite counters, designer cabinetry and extra storage. Community amenities include a rooftop deck, putting green and billiards table. Near Madison Square Park and numerous shops, restaurants and bars along 6th Avenue.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 10:46pm
Chelsea
32 Units Available
The Chelsea
160 W 24th St, New York, NY
Studio
$4,041
517 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,255
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,568
1057 sqft
Premium apartments with quartz stone counters and custom cabinetry. Residents get access to a health club, terrace and pet wash area. Close to the Fashion Institute of Technology, Chelsea Market and Madison Square Park.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
Theater District
64 Units Available
Avalon Midtown West
250 W 50th St, New York, NY
Studio
$3,088
467 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,276
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,979
1045 sqft
Get a beautiful view of Manhattan via wall-to-wall windows in these units. Easy access to several NYC subway stations and only blocks away from Central Park and Broadway. Community features pool, sauna and game room.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
Chelsea
29 Units Available
Avalon West Chelsea
282 11th Ave, New York, NY
Studio
$3,385
517 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,800
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,705
1172 sqft
Doorman building in West Chelsea, close to Chelsea Waterside Park. Smoke-free. Residences have hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, elevator, 24-hour gym and parking. Pet friendly units.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
Bowery
24 Units Available
Avalon Bowery Place
11 E 1st St, New York, NY
Studio
$3,432
468 sqft
1 Bedroom
$4,755
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$7,095
1094 sqft
Luxury studios and 1-2 bedroom apartments right in the heart of lower Manhattan. The courtyard and sundeck offer stunning city views. Parks, shops and restaurants are just minutes away on foot.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
Chelsea
37 Units Available
AVA High Line
525 W 28th St, New York, NY
Studio
$2,990
571 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,519
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$8,115
1230 sqft
This green community is situated in West Chelsea and is only minutes from the waterfront. Onsite valet service, fire pit, 24-hour gym and garage parking. All units feature hardwood flooring and stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
Morningside Heights
16 Units Available
Avalon Morningside Park
1 Morningside Dr, New York, NY
Studio
$3,050
523 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,975
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,700
1174 sqft
High-rise apartment homes in the heart of Manhattan. Brand new units with extra storage. Online portal for resident payment convenience. Residents get access to a yoga studio and game room. Close to Central Park.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 05:02pm
$
Midtown East
6 Units Available
Sutton Marquis
417 East 57th Street, New York, NY
Studio
$2,796
642 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,975
638 sqft
Sutton Marquis is a quintessential Manhattan residence where the magic of the city is right outside your front door. Perfectly situated between the vibrant Midtown East district and elegant Sutton Place, Sutton Marquis is close to everything.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 05:02pm
$
Battery Park City
10 Units Available
Gateway
389 South End Avenue, New York, NY
Studio
$2,652
546 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,935
653 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,719
1041 sqft
Gateway is a waterfront community in Battery Park City comprised of 1,700 apartments. Located on the Hudson River, Gateway's spacious NO FEE studio, 1-, 2- and 3-bedroom apartment homes offer panoramic river views in select homes.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
Koreatown
28 Units Available
The Dylan
309 5th Ave, New York, NY
Studio
$2,813
466 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,710
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,963
1015 sqft
Residents can look out their windows and see the NYC skyline. Theaters, libraries, museums and shopping are all nearby. This green community offers 24-hour gym and concierge along with a doorman. Hardwood flooring in units.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 11 at 05:22pm
Upper East Side
3 Units Available
151 East 80th Street
151 East 80th Street, New York, NY
1 Bedroom
$3,900
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Elegant living in the Upper East Side near Carnegie Hall. Sprawling four-bedroom units with triple exposure, numerous interior accents and upgrades, and an attentive staff.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 01:12pm
Financial District
11 Units Available
21 West Street
21 West St, New York, NY
Studio
$2,895
1 Bedroom
$3,655
2 Bedrooms
$5,600
Located in vibrant Lower Manhattan, 21 West is a 33-story no-fee rental tower comprised of a variety of carefully designed studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 11:43am
Flatiron District
19 Units Available
7 West 21st street
7 West 21st Street, New York, NY
Studio
$4,051
1 Bedroom
$4,846
2 Bedrooms
$8,538
Amidst the lively atmosphere of the historic Flatiron District are brand new rental residences designed by Morris Adjmi. 7 West 21st Street blends classic architectural exteriors with chic modern interiors to create a unique living experience.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 09:25am
Chelsea
5 Units Available
London Terrace Gardens
435 West 23rd Street, New York, NY
Studio
$2,995
1 Bedroom
$3,975
London Terrace Gardens is a classic pre-war building reimagined for modern life. From building-wide high-speed Internet access to a peaceful courtyard garden, residents enjoy the conveniences offered at London Terrace.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 10 at 11:32am
Murray Hill
15 Units Available
House 39
225 East 39th Street, New York, NY
Studio
$3,301
1 Bedroom
$4,324
2 Bedrooms
$4,950
AN ULTRA-CONVENIENT LOCATION, SLEEK MODERN ARCHITECTURE AND DESIGN, HIGH LEVEL OF SERVICE, RESORT-STYLE AMENITIES, AND STUNNING VIEWS MAKE HOUSE39 A RENTAL RESIDENCE AHEAD OF THE CURVE
City Guide for New York, NY

“Concrete jungle where dreams are made of. There's nothing you can't do. Now you're in New York. These streets will make you feel brand new. Big lights will inspire you. Let's hear it for New York.” (Jay-Z, 'Empire State of Mind')

When you think of New York City, a lot of things come to mind: Concrete Jungle, Skyscraper National Park, The Big Apple. When you think of apartment hunting in New York City, one thing comes to mind: Pounding Headache! Have no fear; we've outlined all the information you’ll need to make the search as quick and painless as possible! So get into your Empire State of Mind, grab your MetroCard, and let’s go!

Having trouble with Craigslist New York? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!

The Bare Essentials to Call NYC Home What's it Gonna Cost? No matter where your apartment hunt takes you, there are a few things we recommend you have handy. Of them, the most important has to be some cold, hard, cash. New Yorkers should expect to spend ¼ of their annual income on rent. Landlords like to see that your annual salary is at least 40 to 50 times the cost of your monthly rent.

Be Prepared: To get into just about any place, you’ll need at least first month’s rent and security deposit in the form of a cashier’s or bank check. (New Yorker's aren't very trusting when it comes to personal checks!) A letter from your current employer stating your salary and time of employment as well as a reference from your previous landlord don’t hurt, either. If you don’t make a certain amount of money, you may need to call in a guarantor. However, this varies building to building. A credit check will also be required, but those obtained on your own will not be accepted. Be prepared to spend between $25 and $100 getting one.

Getting Your Priorities Straight: Chances are that you, like most New Yorkers, probably won’t have everything you desire in your immediate vicinity. Are you most concerned with the size of your new space? Commute? Prioritize the things that are most important to you before you set about your hunt.

Do I Need a Broker? Using a broker or an apartment locator is often recommended when renting in New York City (especially in summer and early fall – NYC’s most difficult times to rent) and while brokers can charge a fee ranging from one month’s rent to 15% of one’s annual rent, in certain circumstances it may save you both time and money in the long run. Many brokers have access to rentals that aren't listed elsewhere, so if you've hit a dead end in your apartment search, it’s probably worth a phone call. Just keep in mind that the shorter the lease, the more expensive they come. Most brokers deal in long leases, so make sure you really want to live in your selected spot before committing.

Leaving Expectations at the Door: Usually, if something sounds too good to be true, it probably is. Be conscious of bait and switch scams found on Craigslist and elsewhere. Trust your gut. This same rule applies to the cost/size ratio. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in New York, NY

Finding an apartment in New York that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

