/
/
englewood
Last updated June 13 2020 at 2:10 PM
798 Apartments for rent in Englewood, NJ📍
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 01:02pm
$
Downtown Englewood
16 Units Available
One William
1 William Street, Englewood, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,345
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,649
1183 sqft
One William is Englewood’s premier apartment community. It's landscaped terraces, lounges, and fire-pits. It's a pool, BBQ's and an on-site coffee bar. It's a fitness center, yoga room, billiards, and a bar.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
$
East Hill
35 Units Available
The Brownstones at Englewood South
73 Brownstone Way, Englewood, NJ
Studio
$2,497
809 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,950
871 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,454
1362 sqft
Well-equipped 1-2 bedroom apartments featuring balconies, granite, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Access the highway on nearby I-95 or practice your swing at Overpeck Golf Course.
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
Englewood South
16 Units Available
Vivian
75 Sterling Blvd, Englewood, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,380
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,812
1084 sqft
Vivian
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 12:52pm
East Hill
20 Units Available
Englewood Village
240 E Palisade Ave, Englewood, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,755
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,275
989 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
With sprawling lawns, lush landscaping, and a charming brick pathway, let Englewood Village lead you home. With one, two, and three bedroom apartments for rent in Englewood, New Jersey, our community stands apart from the crowd.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
Englewood South
32 Units Available
Sheffield at Englewood South
100 Sterling Blvd, Englewood, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,086
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,411
1256 sqft
Sheffield at Englewood South
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Downtown Englewood
1 Unit Available
4 William St 428
4 William Street, Englewood, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,550
710 sqft
Large & Modern 1Bdrm Near Shops / Restaurants - Property Id: 281667 - No Broker Fee - 1 Month Free (On Select Units) - $1,000 Security Deposit (With approved credit score) - Pets Okay ! - Laundry In Unit ! One William is the by far the front
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 01:44pm
1 Unit Available
17 East Ivy Lane - 1B
17 E Ivy Ln, Englewood, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,745
700 sqft
Apartment Won't Last. Virtual tour available (copy and paste this link in your browser): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lwYLeiVxM8c&feature=youtu.be Renovated 1 BR Apartment. Spacious Apartment. NEW Stainless Steel Appliances. Hardwood Floors.
Results within 1 mile of Englewood
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
Bergenfield
12 Units Available
Avalon Teaneck
1775 Windsor Road, Bergenfield, NJ
Studio
$1,910
543 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,355
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,745
1221 sqft
Avalon Teaneck is now leasing studio, one, two and three bedroom apartment homes convenient to New Jersey Transit.
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
Coytesville
15 Units Available
The Point at Fort Lee
900 Crest Lane, Fort Lee, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,018
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,429
1204 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,087
1311 sqft
Spacious floor plans with easy access to Garden State Plaza Mall and historic Fort Lee. Community amenities include heated pool, basketball court, and yoga and zumba classes.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated June 13 at 01:40pm
50 Units Available
The Modern
800 Park Ave, Fort Lee, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,635
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,705
1218 sqft
Located along the Hudson River and seconds from the Fort Lee Park, this community provides residents with a fitness center, internet cafe and spa lounge. Apartments have in-unit laundry, open kitchens and hardwood flooring.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
$
12 Units Available
Twenty50
2050 Central Rd, Fort Lee, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,300
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,415
1204 sqft
Homes with oversized windows, spacious floor plans, hardwood flooring, and 9-inch ceilings. Residents have access to a heated pool, a fitness center, and a well-equipped business center, among other amenities. Close to NY Waterway.
Verified
1 of 2
Last updated June 4 at 11:06pm
193 Units Available
One500
1500 Teaneck Road, Bergen County, NJ
Studio
$1,885
566 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,085
852 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,505
1176 sqft
The lifestyle collection at One500 offers a sophisticated array of studio, 1, 2 & 2+ den residences surrounded by an unprecedented wealth of amenities designed exclusively to serve your every need.
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2006 Hudson St 2030
2006 Hudson Street, Fort Lee, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1119 sqft
Prime Location - Property Id: 153757 NO BROKER FEE! Wonderful 2 Bedroom/ 2 Bath BEST PRICES IN TOWN $3468. to $3800.
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2051 Central Rd 2002
2051 Central Road, Fort Lee, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,650
1143 sqft
Luxury Apartment near NYC - Property Id: 298787 WATERVIEW LUXURY 201-932-0700 **VIRTUAL TOUR ** BRAND NEW LUXURY BUILDING!!! ** NO BROKER FEE!!! ** 1 & 2 MONTH FREE ON SELECTED UNITS!! Net effective price rent starting at $3600 per month.
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
133 Main St 16
133 Main Street, Fort Lee, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
1187 sqft
NEW LUXURY HIGH RISE! - Property Id: 176879 *NO BROKER FEE! *CURRENTLY OFFERING UP TO 2 MONTHS FREE!! BRAND NEW "Luxury Apartments" that feature floor to ceiling windows, Oak hardwood floors, modern "Open-Style" kitchen with quartz counter-tops &
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2014 Hudson St 2
2014 Hudson Street, Fort Lee, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,400
NO BROKER FEE LUXURY APARTMENTS! - Property Id: 171880 *NO BROKER FEE* Beautiful impeccably maintained luxury building in excellent location! Shuttle Service to/from NYC, Stopping at the 178th Street Subway Stop and GWB Port Authority Station All
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
218 Bruce Reynolds Blvd 2030-1
218 Bruce Reynolds Boulevard, Fort Lee, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,660
727 sqft
Amazing Views of NYC, NO BROKER FEE - Property Id: 180985 NO BROKER FEE! Wonderful 1 Bedroom/ 1 Bath BEST PRICES IN Town! .
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
190 Main Street 3
190 Main Street, Fort Lee, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$6,850
3/BED 3/BATH - FOR RENT - Property Id: 43064 -No broker fee ! -Two months free rent!!! -Only 1,000 security deposit! -Heat and Hot Water Included!!!! -Pets ok!! -The PREMIER building in ALL of NJ for TRUE LUXURY living!!! -Countless
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Coytesville
1 Unit Available
100 Park Avenue 0
100 Park Ave, Fort Lee, NJ
Studio
$2,210
1 Bedroom
Ask
The Modern - Tower B - Property Id: 63960 -BRAND NEW !! -No broker fee ! -Two months free rent!!! -Only 1,000 security deposit! -Heat and Hot Water Included!!!! -Pets ok!! -The PREMIER building in ALL of NJ for TRUE LUXURY
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Coytesville
1 Unit Available
800 Park Avenue 1
800 Park Ave, Fort Lee, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,595
1/Bed 1/Bath For Rent - High Rise - Property Id: 43021 -No broker fee ! -Two months free rent!!! -Only 1,000 security deposit! -Heat and Hot Water Included!!!! -Pets ok!! -The PREMIER building in ALL of NJ for TRUE LUXURY living!!! -Countless
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2025 Hudson St 1203
2025 Hudson Street, Fort Lee, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$5,350
Massive 3/Bedroom - Large Wrap Around Windows. - Property Id: 263072 -No broker fee ! - Hudson Lights is a modern community that offers very spacious apartments compared to it's competitors in the area.
1 of 5
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2375 Hudson Ter 3E
2375 Hudson Terrace, Fort Lee, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,627
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Sunny Mid Rise 1bedrm Per Ok "NY Expr bus - Property Id: 274642 Don't Miss Out Mid Rise Building Lots of Natural Sun lite.
Results within 5 miles of Englewood
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 01:51pm
Edgewater
20 Units Available
The River Club Apartments
105 Light House Ter, Edgewater, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,218
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,481
1100 sqft
Spacious homes just 10 minutes away from NYC. Dogs and cats allowed. Enjoy a pool and gym on site. Close to the Lincoln Tunnel. Near North Hudson Park.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
Downtown Yonkers
12 Units Available
River Club at Hudson Park
1 Alexander St., Yonkers, NY
Studio
$1,698
476 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,345
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Englewood, the median rent is $1,368 for a studio, $1,519 for a 1-bedroom, $1,810 for a 2-bedroom, and $2,334 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Englewood, check out our monthly Englewood Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the Englewood area include LIU Brooklyn, Kean University, New Jersey Institute of Technology, CUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice, and Essex County College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Englewood from include New York, Brooklyn, Queens, Bronx, and Jersey City.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJNewark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJStaten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NY
Bayonne, NJWest New York, NJHackensack, NJWhite Plains, NYUnion City, NJKearny, NJFort Lee, NJHarrison, NJEdgewater, NJWestwood, NJLodi, NJ