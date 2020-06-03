120 Saint Marks Pl

Amenities
120 Saint Marks Place, Apartment 4R - between First Avenue and Avenue A
NO FEE - NEWLY RENOVATED 4 BEDROOM - EN SUITE WASHER/DRYER - PRIME EAST VILLAGE LOCATION!
*Video Tour and Floor Plan Available Upon Request*
Listing Details:
-Newly Renovated Apartment
-4 Full and Queen Size Bedrooms with Closet Space and Windows
-2 Newly Renovated Bathrooms with Sink Vanities and Bathtubs
-Spacious Living and Dining Area Layout
-Renovated Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances: Refrigerator, Stove/Oven, Microwave and Dishwasher
-Hardwood Floors
-Recessed and Overhead Lighting
Building Details:
-Renovated Hallways and Lobby Entrance
-Online Rent Payment System
-Carson Virtual Doorman Experience
-Local Super
-Responsive Management
-Online Maintenance System
Please Note:
- Advertised price is the net effective rent with 1 Month Free on a 1 year lease term for an August 1 move in only. Gross Rent = $6,500.00
- Advertised pictures are stock photos that represent the renovations in the apartment. The apartment is currently occupied until 7/31.