120 Saint Marks Pl

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities doorman lobby online portal

120 Saint Marks Place, Apartment 4R - between First Avenue and Avenue A



NO FEE - NEWLY RENOVATED 4 BEDROOM - EN SUITE WASHER/DRYER - PRIME EAST VILLAGE LOCATION!



*Video Tour and Floor Plan Available Upon Request*



Listing Details:

-Newly Renovated Apartment

-4 Full and Queen Size Bedrooms with Closet Space and Windows

-2 Newly Renovated Bathrooms with Sink Vanities and Bathtubs

-Spacious Living and Dining Area Layout

-Renovated Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances: Refrigerator, Stove/Oven, Microwave and Dishwasher

-Hardwood Floors

-Recessed and Overhead Lighting



Building Details:

-Renovated Hallways and Lobby Entrance

-Online Rent Payment System

-Carson Virtual Doorman Experience

-Local Super

-Responsive Management

-Online Maintenance System



Please Note:

- Advertised price is the net effective rent with 1 Month Free on a 1 year lease term for an August 1 move in only. Gross Rent = $6,500.00



- Advertised pictures are stock photos that represent the renovations in the apartment. The apartment is currently occupied until 7/31.