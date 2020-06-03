All apartments in New York
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:03 PM

120 Saint Marks Pl

120 Saint Mark's Place · (516) 225-7739
Location

120 Saint Mark's Place, New York, NY 10009
East Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4R · Avail. now

$5,958

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
doorman
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
doorman
lobby
online portal
120 Saint Marks Place, Apartment 4R - between First Avenue and Avenue A

NO FEE - NEWLY RENOVATED 4 BEDROOM - EN SUITE WASHER/DRYER - PRIME EAST VILLAGE LOCATION!

*Video Tour and Floor Plan Available Upon Request*

Listing Details:
-Newly Renovated Apartment
-4 Full and Queen Size Bedrooms with Closet Space and Windows
-2 Newly Renovated Bathrooms with Sink Vanities and Bathtubs
-Spacious Living and Dining Area Layout
-Renovated Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances: Refrigerator, Stove/Oven, Microwave and Dishwasher
-Hardwood Floors
-Recessed and Overhead Lighting

Building Details:
-Renovated Hallways and Lobby Entrance
-Online Rent Payment System
-Carson Virtual Doorman Experience
-Local Super
-Responsive Management
-Online Maintenance System

Please Note:
- Advertised price is the net effective rent with 1 Month Free on a 1 year lease term for an August 1 move in only. Gross Rent = $6,500.00

- Advertised pictures are stock photos that represent the renovations in the apartment. The apartment is currently occupied until 7/31.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 120 Saint Marks Pl have any available units?
120 Saint Marks Pl has a unit available for $5,958 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 120 Saint Marks Pl have?
Some of 120 Saint Marks Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 120 Saint Marks Pl currently offering any rent specials?
120 Saint Marks Pl isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 120 Saint Marks Pl pet-friendly?
No, 120 Saint Marks Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 120 Saint Marks Pl offer parking?
No, 120 Saint Marks Pl does not offer parking.
Does 120 Saint Marks Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 120 Saint Marks Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 120 Saint Marks Pl have a pool?
No, 120 Saint Marks Pl does not have a pool.
Does 120 Saint Marks Pl have accessible units?
No, 120 Saint Marks Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 120 Saint Marks Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 120 Saint Marks Pl has units with dishwashers.
