119 East 30th Street

Amenities

hardwood floors all utils included air conditioning fireplace

Cozy studio in prime Murray Hill location, right off of beautiful historic Park ave, apartment features, hardwood floor, all utilities included, tv mounted above the mantle, exposed brick, built in AC unit, decorative fireplace, and a full bathroom with tub. This unit also features several space saving amenities including sliding closets throughout, Murphy bed, and kitchen doos hide away the appliances. close proximity to trendy shops and restaurants, sorry no pets, please call or text inquire anytime.