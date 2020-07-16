All apartments in New York
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:21 PM

119 East 30th Street

119 East 30th Street · (718) 210-2045
Location

119 East 30th Street, New York, NY 10016
Kips Bay

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 1F · Avail. now

$2,100

Studio · 1 Bath

Amenities

hardwood floors
all utils included
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
Cozy studio in prime Murray Hill location, right off of beautiful historic Park ave, apartment features, hardwood floor, all utilities included, tv mounted above the mantle, exposed brick, built in AC unit, decorative fireplace, and a full bathroom with tub. This unit also features several space saving amenities including sliding closets throughout, Murphy bed, and kitchen doos hide away the appliances. close proximity to trendy shops and restaurants, sorry no pets, please call or text inquire anytime.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 119 East 30th Street have any available units?
119 East 30th Street has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 119 East 30th Street have?
Some of 119 East 30th Street's amenities include hardwood floors, all utils included, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 119 East 30th Street currently offering any rent specials?
119 East 30th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 119 East 30th Street pet-friendly?
No, 119 East 30th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 119 East 30th Street offer parking?
No, 119 East 30th Street does not offer parking.
Does 119 East 30th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 119 East 30th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 119 East 30th Street have a pool?
No, 119 East 30th Street does not have a pool.
Does 119 East 30th Street have accessible units?
No, 119 East 30th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 119 East 30th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 119 East 30th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
