New York, NY
1 Wall Street Court
Last updated July 7 2020 at 10:08 PM

1 Wall Street Court

1 Wall Street · (212) 444-7848
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1 Wall Street, New York, NY 10004
Financial District

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 809 · Avail. now

$4,500

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
doorman
internet access
Welcome to this split two bedroom with two full baths features high ceilings, over-sized windows, hardwood floors and washer/dryer in unit. The kitchen includes stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, granite counter tops and ample cabinet space. Bathrooms have custom walnut vanities, freestanding porcelain basin sinks, Gioia Marble and Italian porcelain tiled floor. Building amenities include an indoor/outdoor roof lounge, moving glass panels, outdoor shower, flat screen TV, Wifi, and wet bar. Stone Street provides a variety of eateries and entertainment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1 Wall Street Court have any available units?
1 Wall Street Court has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 1 Wall Street Court have?
Some of 1 Wall Street Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1 Wall Street Court currently offering any rent specials?
1 Wall Street Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1 Wall Street Court pet-friendly?
No, 1 Wall Street Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 1 Wall Street Court offer parking?
No, 1 Wall Street Court does not offer parking.
Does 1 Wall Street Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1 Wall Street Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1 Wall Street Court have a pool?
No, 1 Wall Street Court does not have a pool.
Does 1 Wall Street Court have accessible units?
No, 1 Wall Street Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1 Wall Street Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1 Wall Street Court has units with dishwashers.
