1 Wall Street Court

Amenities

Welcome to this split two bedroom with two full baths features high ceilings, over-sized windows, hardwood floors and washer/dryer in unit. The kitchen includes stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, granite counter tops and ample cabinet space. Bathrooms have custom walnut vanities, freestanding porcelain basin sinks, Gioia Marble and Italian porcelain tiled floor. Building amenities include an indoor/outdoor roof lounge, moving glass panels, outdoor shower, flat screen TV, Wifi, and wet bar. Stone Street provides a variety of eateries and entertainment.