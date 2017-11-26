All apartments in Brooklyn
94 Meserole St
Last updated June 9 2020 at 3:24 AM

94 Meserole St

94 Meserole Street · (310) 666-5152
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

94 Meserole Street, Brooklyn, NY 11206
Williamsburg

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1A · Avail. now

$3,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
24hr gym
on-site laundry
bike storage
*VIDEO TOUR AVAILABLE -- PLEASE INQUIRE WITH JAMES*

Welcome to 94 Meserole Street, a recently developed building with large duplex apartments, gym, common roof deck, laundry room and media/game lounges.

This is a large two-bedroom duplex apartment with 1.5 bathrooms, central heating/cooling system, lots of storage space and large windows. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances, including dishwasher and microwave. The bedrooms each easily fit queen beds plus additional furniture.

Easy transportation with the L, J, M, Z, G trains all a few blocks away.

Apartment & Building Features:
- Oversized Granite Countertops
- Deep Soaking Tubs
- Full Sized Modern Appliances
- Video Intercom System
- Washer/Dryer Room
- Bike Storage
- Rooftop Deck
- 24-Hour Fitness Center
- Pet-Friendly
- Media Lounge

Easy transportation with the L, J, M, Z, G trains all a few blocks away.

Apartment currently occupied.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 94 Meserole St have any available units?
94 Meserole St has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 94 Meserole St have?
Some of 94 Meserole St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 94 Meserole St currently offering any rent specials?
94 Meserole St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 94 Meserole St pet-friendly?
Yes, 94 Meserole St is pet friendly.
Does 94 Meserole St offer parking?
No, 94 Meserole St does not offer parking.
Does 94 Meserole St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 94 Meserole St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 94 Meserole St have a pool?
No, 94 Meserole St does not have a pool.
Does 94 Meserole St have accessible units?
No, 94 Meserole St does not have accessible units.
Does 94 Meserole St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 94 Meserole St has units with dishwashers.
Does 94 Meserole St have units with air conditioning?
No, 94 Meserole St does not have units with air conditioning.
