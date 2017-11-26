94 Meserole St

Amenities

Welcome to 94 Meserole Street, a recently developed building with large duplex apartments, gym, common roof deck, laundry room and media/game lounges.



This is a large two-bedroom duplex apartment with 1.5 bathrooms, central heating/cooling system, lots of storage space and large windows. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances, including dishwasher and microwave. The bedrooms each easily fit queen beds plus additional furniture.



Easy transportation with the L, J, M, Z, G trains all a few blocks away.



Apartment & Building Features:

- Oversized Granite Countertops

- Deep Soaking Tubs

- Full Sized Modern Appliances

- Video Intercom System

- Washer/Dryer Room

- Bike Storage

- Rooftop Deck

- 24-Hour Fitness Center

- Pet-Friendly

- Media Lounge



Apartment currently occupied.