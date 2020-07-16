All apartments in Brooklyn
Find more places like 611 Bushwick Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brooklyn, NY
/
611 Bushwick Avenue
Last updated July 8 2020 at 8:47 AM

611 Bushwick Avenue

611 Bushwick Avenue · (718) 840-2757
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Brooklyn
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

611 Bushwick Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11206
Bushwick

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

garage
gym
elevator
concierge
doorman
tennis court
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
clubhouse
concierge
doorman
elevator
gym
parking
garage
lobby
tennis court
Amazing 1 bedroom apartment for rent in Bushwick. This great Bushwick home .The building offers additional amenities, including: prewar, postwar, doorman, virtual_doorman, parttime_doorman, fulltime_doorman, elevator, walk_up, garage, parking_available, gym, fitness_facility, tennis, swimming_pool, storage_available, cold_storage, package_room, bike_room, attended_lobby, concierge, live_work, media_room, green_building, smoke_free, guarantors, landmark, gifts, air_rights, copurchase, lounge, parents, childrens_playroom, sublets, senior_community, pied_a_terre, community_recreation_facilities, mixed_use, full_service, new_dev, livein_super, landlease, FIOS Available, laundry_in_building. J,Z and Z trains are nearby! Call, text or email today to see this excellent Bushwick apartment before your competitors do!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 611 Bushwick Avenue have any available units?
611 Bushwick Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 611 Bushwick Avenue have?
Some of 611 Bushwick Avenue's amenities include garage, gym, and elevator. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 611 Bushwick Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
611 Bushwick Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 611 Bushwick Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 611 Bushwick Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 611 Bushwick Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 611 Bushwick Avenue offers parking.
Does 611 Bushwick Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 611 Bushwick Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 611 Bushwick Avenue have a pool?
No, 611 Bushwick Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 611 Bushwick Avenue have accessible units?
No, 611 Bushwick Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 611 Bushwick Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 611 Bushwick Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 611 Bushwick Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 611 Bushwick Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 611 Bushwick Avenue?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

10 City Point
10 City Pt
Brooklyn, NY 11201
461 Dean
461 Dean St
Brooklyn, NY 11217
247 N7
247 N 7th St
Brooklyn, NY 11211
One Blue Slip
1 Blue Slip
Brooklyn, NY 11222
Atelier Apartments
239 N 9th St
Brooklyn, NY 11211
7 DEKALB AVENUE
7 Dekalb Avenue
Brooklyn, NY 11201
180 Montague
180 Montague St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
175 Kent
175 Kent Ave
Brooklyn, NY 11249

Similar Pages

Brooklyn 1 BedroomsBrooklyn 2 Bedrooms
Brooklyn Apartments with GymsBrooklyn Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Brooklyn Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBronx, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

WilliamsburgFlatbushDowntown Brooklyn
Sheepshead BayGreenpointClinton Hill
Fort GreeneProspect Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynBrooklyn Law School
CUNY Brooklyn CollegeCUNY Kingsborough Community College
CUNY Medgar Evers College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity