All apartments in Brooklyn
Find more places like 30 MONROE PLACE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brooklyn, NY
/
30 MONROE PLACE
Last updated June 24 2020 at 2:38 AM

30 MONROE PLACE

30 Monroe Place · (646) 479-4729
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Brooklyn
See all
Brooklyn Heights
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

30 Monroe Place, Brooklyn, NY 11201
Brooklyn Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
recently renovated
elevator
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
This studio is a great deal in a secure, elevator building with laundry room and super on premises. The apartment has been recently renovated and will get painted and clean prior to the move in date. Gracious living space and large entrance foyer ,small separate kitchen - great for cooking and with clean white bathroom.Located on Monore Place a quiet tree lined block just steps to the subway (2,3,4,5,R) or a short walk to (A,C,F) what makes it convenient access to everywhere in Manhattan - five minutes by cab and one subway stop to Wall Street. Just steps away from Montague Street with its many cafes, restaurants, grocery stores, gourmet markets, retail and other upscale stores.Move in date 7/1 Studio Features:* Beautiful elevator Building with laundry on site.* Large living space with with large entrance foyer* Separated kitchen with new appliances.* Brand new bathroom! * Two large closets.* Heat and hot water included.* Sanded and polish hardwood floors* Prime Location next to the subway ( 2,3,4,5,A,C,R,F)No DOGS! sorry.Please call anytime for a viewing or more info - Leo (Showing: Mon-Fri 10am-7pm. Weekends Sunday only 10am-4pm)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 30 MONROE PLACE have any available units?
30 MONROE PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 30 MONROE PLACE have?
Some of 30 MONROE PLACE's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 30 MONROE PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
30 MONROE PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 30 MONROE PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 30 MONROE PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 30 MONROE PLACE offer parking?
No, 30 MONROE PLACE does not offer parking.
Does 30 MONROE PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 30 MONROE PLACE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 30 MONROE PLACE have a pool?
No, 30 MONROE PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 30 MONROE PLACE have accessible units?
No, 30 MONROE PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 30 MONROE PLACE have units with dishwashers?
No, 30 MONROE PLACE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 30 MONROE PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 30 MONROE PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 30 MONROE PLACE?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

10 City Point
10 City Pt
Brooklyn, NY 11201
50 North 5th
50 North 5th Street
Brooklyn, NY 11249
Hoyt & Horn
45 Hoyt St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
AVA DoBro
100 Willoughby St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
DKLB BKLN
80 De Kalb Ave
Brooklyn, NY 11201
7 DEKALB AVENUE
7 Dekalb Avenue
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Avalon Willoughby Square
214 Duffield St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Kin on UnionBk
305 Union Avenue
Brooklyn, NY 11211

Similar Pages

Brooklyn 1 BedroomsBrooklyn 2 Bedrooms
Brooklyn Apartments with GymsBrooklyn Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Brooklyn Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBronx, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

WilliamsburgFlatbushDowntown Brooklyn
Sheepshead BayGreenpointClinton Hill
Fort GreeneProspect Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynBrooklyn Law School
CUNY Brooklyn CollegeCUNY Kingsborough Community College
CUNY Medgar Evers College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity