30 MONROE PLACE

This studio is a great deal in a secure, elevator building with laundry room and super on premises. The apartment has been recently renovated and will get painted and clean prior to the move in date. Gracious living space and large entrance foyer ,small separate kitchen - great for cooking and with clean white bathroom.Located on Monore Place a quiet tree lined block just steps to the subway (2,3,4,5,R) or a short walk to (A,C,F) what makes it convenient access to everywhere in Manhattan - five minutes by cab and one subway stop to Wall Street. Just steps away from Montague Street with its many cafes, restaurants, grocery stores, gourmet markets, retail and other upscale stores.Move in date 7/1 Studio Features:* Beautiful elevator Building with laundry on site.* Large living space with with large entrance foyer* Separated kitchen with new appliances.* Brand new bathroom! * Two large closets.* Heat and hot water included.* Sanded and polish hardwood floors* Prime Location next to the subway ( 2,3,4,5,A,C,R,F)No DOGS! sorry.Please call anytime for a viewing or more info - Leo (Showing: Mon-Fri 10am-7pm. Weekends Sunday only 10am-4pm)