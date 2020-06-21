Rent Calculator
Home
/
Enterprise, NV
/
5849 Sierra Medina
Last updated June 18 2020 at 1:03 PM
1 of 7
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5849 Sierra Medina
5849 Sierra Medina Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Enterprise
Location
5849 Sierra Medina Avenue, Enterprise, NV 89139
Highlands Ranch
Amenities
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
STUNNING! UPGRADES GALORE, BETTER THAN THE MODEL. GRANITE COUNTER-TOPS, UPGRADED CABINETS, DESIGNER CARPET. TWO-TONE PAINT, MARBLE VANITIES. HUGE BACKYARD.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5849 Sierra Medina have any available units?
5849 Sierra Medina doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Enterprise, NV
.
What amenities does 5849 Sierra Medina have?
Some of 5849 Sierra Medina's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 5849 Sierra Medina currently offering any rent specials?
5849 Sierra Medina isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5849 Sierra Medina pet-friendly?
No, 5849 Sierra Medina is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Enterprise
.
Does 5849 Sierra Medina offer parking?
Yes, 5849 Sierra Medina does offer parking.
Does 5849 Sierra Medina have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5849 Sierra Medina does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5849 Sierra Medina have a pool?
No, 5849 Sierra Medina does not have a pool.
Does 5849 Sierra Medina have accessible units?
No, 5849 Sierra Medina does not have accessible units.
Does 5849 Sierra Medina have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5849 Sierra Medina has units with dishwashers.
Does 5849 Sierra Medina have units with air conditioning?
No, 5849 Sierra Medina does not have units with air conditioning.
Similar Listings
Loft 5
2715 W Pebble Rd
Enterprise, NV 89123
Boca Raton
2405 W Serene Ave
Enterprise, NV 89123
South Blvd. Apartments
10200 Giles St
Enterprise, NV 89183
Gallery Apartments
7688 Blue Diamond Rd
Enterprise, NV 89113
Coronado Bay Club Condo-Apartment Homes
7600 S Jones Blvd
Enterprise, NV 89139
Chandler Apartment Homes
6767 W Windmill Ln
Enterprise, NV 89139
Jovanna Villas Apartment Homes
2720 W Serene Ave
Enterprise, NV 89123
