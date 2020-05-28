All apartments in Hoboken
89 Grand St
89 Grand St

89 Grand Street · (201) 822-1248
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
89 Grand Street, Hoboken, NJ 07030
Southwest Hoboken

The Silverman-Reichel Team specializes in Hoboken and Downtown/Journal Square Jersey City real estate. Sales Associates Michael Reichel and Daniel Silverman have extensive knowledge of the local rental market. Let Hudson County's elite rental team, the SRT, be your local rental experts. Mike Reichel and Dan Silverman work with Liberty Realty so that they can offer you access to the most extensive rental inventory. **This particular apartment comes with a one-month broker fee, Landlord may require to perform their own “building unique” credit report** Silverman Reichel Team Phone line: (201)-822-1248 Office: **Liberty Realty- 131 Washington St. Hoboken, NJ 07030** 

 

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 89 Grand St have any available units?
89 Grand St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hoboken, NJ.
Is 89 Grand St currently offering any rent specials?
89 Grand St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 89 Grand St pet-friendly?
No, 89 Grand St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hoboken.
Does 89 Grand St offer parking?
No, 89 Grand St does not offer parking.
Does 89 Grand St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 89 Grand St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 89 Grand St have a pool?
No, 89 Grand St does not have a pool.
Does 89 Grand St have accessible units?
No, 89 Grand St does not have accessible units.
Does 89 Grand St have units with dishwashers?
No, 89 Grand St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 89 Grand St have units with air conditioning?
No, 89 Grand St does not have units with air conditioning.
