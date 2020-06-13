All apartments in Fayetteville
823 Rumford Place

823 Rumford Place · (910) 864-3955
Location

823 Rumford Place, Fayetteville, NC 28303
Westover

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 823 Rumford Place · Avail. now

$750

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1300 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
air conditioning
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
COZY 3 BEDROOM DUPLEX - Duplex with carpet & vinyl flooring, kitchen with range, refrigerator, dishwasher & disposal. Living Room w/vaulted ceilings, dining room, separate laundry closet, central air & heat pump & deck. (LN) *NO PETS*

Directions: Right on Yadkin road, Left on Fillyaw, turn Right on Danish, right onto Pittsfield, left onto Rumford.

Schools: (Please Call to Verify)

GS1: BENJAMIN MARTIN ELEMENTARY
JRH: WESTOVER MIDDLE SCHOOL
SRH:WESTOVER SENIOR HIGH

Utilities: (Please Call to Verify)

Electric: Progress Energy
Water: PWC
Sewer: SEPTK

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2865066)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 823 Rumford Place have any available units?
823 Rumford Place has a unit available for $750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fayetteville, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fayetteville Rent Report.
What amenities does 823 Rumford Place have?
Some of 823 Rumford Place's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 823 Rumford Place currently offering any rent specials?
823 Rumford Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 823 Rumford Place pet-friendly?
No, 823 Rumford Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fayetteville.
Does 823 Rumford Place offer parking?
No, 823 Rumford Place does not offer parking.
Does 823 Rumford Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 823 Rumford Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 823 Rumford Place have a pool?
No, 823 Rumford Place does not have a pool.
Does 823 Rumford Place have accessible units?
No, 823 Rumford Place does not have accessible units.
Does 823 Rumford Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 823 Rumford Place has units with dishwashers.
