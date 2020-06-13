823 Rumford Place

Amenities
COZY 3 BEDROOM DUPLEX - Duplex with carpet & vinyl flooring, kitchen with range, refrigerator, dishwasher & disposal. Living Room w/vaulted ceilings, dining room, separate laundry closet, central air & heat pump & deck. (LN) *NO PETS*
Directions: Right on Yadkin road, Left on Fillyaw, turn Right on Danish, right onto Pittsfield, left onto Rumford.
Schools: (Please Call to Verify)
GS1: BENJAMIN MARTIN ELEMENTARY
JRH: WESTOVER MIDDLE SCHOOL
SRH:WESTOVER SENIOR HIGH
Utilities: (Please Call to Verify)
Electric: Progress Energy
Water: PWC
Sewer: SEPTK
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE2865066)