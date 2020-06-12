Apartment List
103 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Fayetteville, NC

Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
Westover
7 Units Available
Village at Cliffdale
567 Cutchen Ln, Fayetteville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$810
833 sqft
At the Village at Cliffdale Apartments, our apartment homes, exquisite amenities and convenient location are offered at excellent prices.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
Westover
11 Units Available
Morganton Place
5650 Netherfield Pl, Fayetteville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$835
1004 sqft
If you are seeking style, affordability and quality in an apartment home, then Morganton Place Apartments is for you.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
Westover
8 Units Available
Crescent Commons
812 Crescent Commons Way, Fayetteville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$955
960 sqft
Allow our Fayetteville, NC apartments for rent at Crescent Commons to spoil you with custom home features and exceptional service! Our apartment homes feature one- and two-bedroom floor plans with stellar amenities including fully-equipped gourmet
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
$
Seventy-First
11 Units Available
Chason Ridge
600 Scotia Ln, Fayetteville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$839
1066 sqft
1, 2 and 3 Bedroom Apartments in Fayetteville, NC Designed with your busy lifestyle in mind, Chason Ridge is the perfect place to relax after a long day.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Pine Forest
4 Units Available
Tartan Place Apartments
401 Tartan Ct, Fayetteville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$900
1240 sqft
Take A Virtual Tour Today! Tartan Place Apartments and Townhomes offers the Fayetteville lifestyle you’ve been looking for. Imagine coming home to a spacious, light-filled apartment or townhome where you can kick back and relax.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 06:12am
Pine Forest
9 Units Available
Autumn View Apartments
179 Peatmoss Drive, Fayetteville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$975
835 sqft
Modern apartments with dark wood cabinetry, built-in pantry, 9-foot ceilings and dishwashers. Quiet community has a gourmet coffee bar, fitness center, beautiful clubhouse and picnic areas with grills.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 12:42pm
Westover
29 Units Available
Legacy at Cross Creek
570 Castle Rising Rd, Fayetteville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$860
1132 sqft
Furnished apartments with patio/balcony. Community with 24-hour gym, a pool, a car-wash area, and volleyball, basketball and tennis courts. Just off All-American Highway within commuting distance of Fort Bragg, Cape Fear Hospital and Pope AFB.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Terry Sanford
19 Units Available
The Enclave at Pamalee Square
1014 Enclave Dr, Fayetteville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,009
1107 sqft
Fort Bragg and Cross Creek Mall are only minutes from this pristine community. Residences have walk-in closets, extra storage and washer/dryer hookups. Amenities include a putting green, media room, pool and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Terry Sanford
10 Units Available
Cottages on Elm
1000 Elm St, Fayetteville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$635
741 sqft
Live Well at the Cottages on Elm! Ideally located only minutes from Eutaw Shopping Center, Fayetteville Technical Community College, Fort Bragg, Pope AFB, Cross Creek Mall & downtown Fayetteville.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 12:10pm
Westover
9 Units Available
The Regency Luxury Apartments
505 Regency Dr, Fayetteville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$985
1089 sqft
Live in luxury at The Regency in Fayetteville, and enjoy comforts such as spacious kitchen, master bedroom-suite, private outdoor-space. Community amenities include a coffee-bar, pool, fitness, business-center, tennis and volleyball courts, amid gorgeous landscaped grounds.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 12:29pm
Seventy-First
1 Unit Available
Wayside
6408 Hidden Lake Loop, Fayetteville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$735
1050 sqft
It has all come together beautifully at Wayside Apartments in Raeford, NC where you will find our spacious 2 bedroom duplex-style homes that melt effortlessly into the beautiful surrounding landscape.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 12:44am
Seventy-First
Contact for Availability
ParcStone
5101 Parcstone Ln, Fayetteville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
1120 sqft
At Parcstone Apartments in Fayetteville, NC, you can have it all-inclusive luxury, an active lifestyle and modern convenience. When you live at Parcstone you are surrounded by Fayettevilles conveniences: schools, shopping and restaurants.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
Douglas Byrd
28 Units Available
Douglas Square
5052 Watauga Rd, Fayetteville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$665
937 sqft
For those seeking a life of convenience and relaxation, welcome home to the Douglas Square on Hope Mills. Our elevated customer experience and quality amenities promote what matters most: wellness, leisure, and time well spent at home.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 12 at 12:19pm
Westover
51 Units Available
Reserve at Carrington Place
6511 Lexi Ln, Fayetteville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$899
1095 sqft
Great location close to Fayetteville business district. Residents enjoy in-unit amenities like air conditioning, extra storage, and laundry. Community includes 24-hour gym, BBQ grill, car wash area, and dog park.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 12:06pm
Seventy-First
11 Units Available
Hidden Lake
6406 Hidden Lake Loop, Fayetteville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$840
1104 sqft
Welcome to the relaxed elegance of Hidden Lake Apartments in Fayetteville, NC. A combination of custom home distinction, comfort and privacy awaits you with choices of a 1, 2, or 3 bedroom apartment homes.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 12 at 12:49pm
Seventy-First
3 Units Available
Austin Creek
1131 Capeharbor Ct, Fayetteville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$793
1100 sqft
Come Live the Difference at Austin Creek Apartments in Fayetteville, NC! Imagine being able to come home and relax in a quaint community surrounded by lavish grounds, soaring pine trees with wooded views and yet only minutes from all the
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Terry Sanford
13 Units Available
Plantation at Fayetteville
3050 Plantation Garden Way, Fayetteville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1246 sqft
Discover the difference at Fayetteville’s newest premier apartment community.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 12:38pm
6 Units Available
Landmark
146 London Ct, Fayetteville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$845
1085 sqft
Landmark Apartments are setting the standard for comfortable, carefree living in Fayetteville, NC. Beautiful floor plans complete with unique features define the lavish lifestyle which can only be found at our community.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Jack Britt
8 Units Available
West Park
5600 Fountain Grove Circle, Fayetteville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$940
1175 sqft
West Park is the haven you've been looking for offering modern distinction and convenience with a rustic appeal.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 12 at 12:57pm
$
Westover
5 Units Available
Lakeshore Grande
505 Regency Dr, Fayetteville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$960
1089 sqft
Imagine living in the center of everything yet hidden in a secluded setting just off Campground Road! Thats just what youll have at Lakeshore Grande Luxury Apartment Homes, where you can retreat with your laptop to the privacy of your tree-shaded
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Terry Sanford
19 Units Available
Jamestown Commons
1429 Bozeman Loop, Fayetteville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$910
1124 sqft
Welcome to the relaxed elegance of Jamestown Commons Apartments in Fayetteville, NC. A combination of custom home distinction, comfort and privacy awaits you with choices of 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
$
Downtown Fayetteville
11 Units Available
The Residences at the Prince Charles
450 Hay Street, Fayetteville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,559
885 sqft
The Future is NOW - Take a Virtual Tour! Urban living in downtown Fayetteville has never been better! The Prince Charles Hotel was once the crown jewel of Fayetteville.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 12:45am
$
Seventy-First
Contact for Availability
Ardmore Pointe
3325 Oak Forest Drive, Fayetteville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$915
1075 sqft
Ardmore Pointe is beautifully placed across 27 landscaped acres, and is conveniently located less than 5 miles from Fort Bragg, Cape Fear Valley Hospital and Cumberland Co. Schools.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 12:05pm
11 Units Available
The Monarch at Liberty Pointe
6271 Carver Oaks Dr, Fayetteville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$881
1040 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Monarch at Liberty Pointe in Fayetteville. View photos, descriptions and more!

June 2020 Fayetteville Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Fayetteville Rent Report. Fayetteville rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Fayetteville rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

Fayetteville rents increased significantly over the past month

Fayetteville rents have increased 0.4% over the past month, and have increased marginally by 0.8% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Fayetteville stand at $636 for a one-bedroom apartment and $787 for a two-bedroom. This is the seventh straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in October of last year. Fayetteville's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.9%, but is in line with the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in North Carolina

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Fayetteville, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in North Carolina, 8 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.9% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Cary is the most expensive of all North Carolina's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,295; of the 10 largest cities in North Carolina that we have data for, Wilmington and High Point, where two-bedrooms go for $932 and $870, are the only two major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-3.8% and -0.4%).
    • Greenville, Durham, and Winston-Salem have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.2%, 1.9%, and 1.9%, respectively).

    Fayetteville rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased marginally in Fayetteville, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Fayetteville is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Fayetteville's median two-bedroom rent of $787 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year, which matches the increase in Fayetteville.
    • While Fayetteville's rents rose marginally over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Fayetteville than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is nearly four times the price in Fayetteville.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

