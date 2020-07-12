Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage furnished patio / balcony air conditioning dishwasher w/d hookup carpet garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court business center car wash area clubhouse coffee bar dog park 24hr gym playground pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly tennis court volleyball court garage parking package receiving

Establish your own legacy of all-inclusive living. The Legacy at Cross Creek is not the traditional apartment community one would expect to find in Fayetteville, NC. Located just off of All-American Highway, our apartment community caters to those who desire easy access and convenience. Nestled beside a quiet neighborhood, the oversized 1-, 2-, and 3-bedroom living spaces feel much more like residential homes. Modern conveniences such as intrusion alarms are standard in every home, with garages and extra storage available. Department stores and shopping are within easy distance, while The Legacy at Cross Creek is only a few minutes drive from Cape Fear Hospital, Fort Bragg, and Pope AFB. Residents love the convenience of rent + utilities payment options and on-site facilities that offer plenty of activity. Play tennis, volleyball, or basketball on the lighted community courts, work out in the spacious, 24-Hour fitness center, or surf free WiFi by the pool and business center.