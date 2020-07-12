All apartments in Fayetteville
Legacy at Cross Creek

570 Castle Rising Rd · (910) 302-5568
Location

570 Castle Rising Rd, Fayetteville, NC 28314
Westover

Price and availability

VERIFIED 24 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 4635-1H · Avail. Oct 12

$795

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 823 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4630-2F · Avail. Sep 11

$860

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1085 sqft

Unit 4631-3F · Avail. Sep 19

$860

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1085 sqft

Unit 4630-2C · Avail. Sep 18

$860

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1085 sqft

See 2+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4640-2G · Avail. Sep 11

$1,015

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1443 sqft

Unit 4615-2G · Avail. Sep 26

$1,035

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1443 sqft

Unit 4710-3G · Avail. Sep 11

$1,040

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1443 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Legacy at Cross Creek.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
furnished
patio / balcony
air conditioning
dishwasher
w/d hookup
carpet
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
business center
car wash area
clubhouse
coffee bar
dog park
24hr gym
playground
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
tennis court
volleyball court
garage
parking
package receiving
Establish your own legacy of all-inclusive living. The Legacy at Cross Creek is not the traditional apartment community one would expect to find in Fayetteville, NC. Located just off of All-American Highway, our apartment community caters to those who desire easy access and convenience. Nestled beside a quiet neighborhood, the oversized 1-, 2-, and 3-bedroom living spaces feel much more like residential homes. Modern conveniences such as intrusion alarms are standard in every home, with garages and extra storage available. Department stores and shopping are within easy distance, while The Legacy at Cross Creek is only a few minutes drive from Cape Fear Hospital, Fort Bragg, and Pope AFB. Residents love the convenience of rent + utilities payment options and on-site facilities that offer plenty of activity. Play tennis, volleyball, or basketball on the lighted community courts, work out in the spacious, 24-Hour fitness center, or surf free WiFi by the pool and business center.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: Up to one month's rent
Move-in Fees: $250 admin/amenity fee
Additional: Optional package – electricity, water, sewer, washer/dryer set and trash (we do not provide cable, internet, or gas)
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $15/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease; Detached Garage: $125/month.
Storage Details: Storage units: $80/month (small), $90/month (large); Detached garage: $125/month
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Legacy at Cross Creek have any available units?
Legacy at Cross Creek has 9 units available starting at $795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Fayetteville, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fayetteville Rent Report.
What amenities does Legacy at Cross Creek have?
Some of Legacy at Cross Creek's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Legacy at Cross Creek currently offering any rent specials?
Legacy at Cross Creek is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Legacy at Cross Creek pet-friendly?
Yes, Legacy at Cross Creek is pet friendly.
Does Legacy at Cross Creek offer parking?
Yes, Legacy at Cross Creek offers parking.
Does Legacy at Cross Creek have units with washers and dryers?
No, Legacy at Cross Creek does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Legacy at Cross Creek have a pool?
Yes, Legacy at Cross Creek has a pool.
Does Legacy at Cross Creek have accessible units?
No, Legacy at Cross Creek does not have accessible units.
Does Legacy at Cross Creek have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Legacy at Cross Creek has units with dishwashers.
