Apartment List
/
NC
/
fayetteville
/
cheap apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:57 AM

16 Cheap Apartments for rent in Fayetteville, NC

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Terry Sanford
1 Unit Available
1100 Clarendon St
1100 Clarendon Street, Fayetteville, NC
1 Bedroom
$520
400 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
More details and lease options please contact us at: NC28305@cuora-rentals.Com least expensive one bedroom condo in the fayetteville best one bedroom price in clarendon house! Penthouse condo in historic haymount. On the much desired 6th floor.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
200 Post Ave #2
200 Post Avenue, Fayetteville, NC
1 Bedroom
$475
600 sqft
200 Post Ave Apt 2 Available 08/01/20 1 bedroom 1 bath Duplex - 1 bedroom 1 bath duplex for rent. Great price close to shopping UTILITIES: Electric: PWC Water and Sewer: PWC Gas: DK Taylor Gas pack No Pets Allowed (RLNE3885660)

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Douglas Byrd
1 Unit Available
1051 Rulnick Street
1051 Rulnick Street, Fayetteville, NC
1 Bedroom
$585
1 Bed 1 Bath apartment. Window unit AC supplied, Baseboard heat. Trash pick up and lawn maintenance included. Deposit is credit based.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Downtown Fayetteville
1 Unit Available
700 Pershing Street
700 Pershing Street, Fayetteville, NC
1 Bedroom
$595
Clean, safe, updated and affordable downtown apartment. Water/sewer/trash and parking included. Walk to all downtown amenities including the new Segra Baseball Stadium. Best deal downtown!

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Terry Sanford
1 Unit Available
4929-4921 Galveston Drive
4929 Galveston Dr, Fayetteville, NC
1 Bedroom
$600
Looking for an updated 1 bed 1 bath apartment? All NEW flooring, paint, and NEW appliances! Water-Sewer-Trash INCLUDED! Close to the All American Hwy, Fort Bragg, Pope AFB, shopping and more! Pets accepted dog/cat: 2 per unit, breed restrictions,

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Terry Sanford
1 Unit Available
702 Dashland Drive
702 Dashland Drive, Fayetteville, NC
1 Bedroom
$600
Looking for an updated 1 bed 1 bath apartment? All new flooring, paint, and new appliances! Water-Sewer-Trash INCLUDED! Close to All American Hwy, Fort Bragg, Pope AFB, shopping and more! Pets accepted dog/cat: limit 2, breed restrictions and 20 lbs

1 of 5

Last updated December 10 at 09:53pm
Terry Sanford
1 Unit Available
804 MCKIMMON ROAD
804 McKimmon Rd, Fayetteville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$495
A little touch of Haymont! Hardwood floors and the vintage feel is afforded with this duplex!Close to Base, shopping, walking trails and much more.
Results within 1 mile of Fayetteville

1 of 1

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Douglas Byrd
1 Unit Available
5814 Glenpine Dr
5814 Glenpine Drive, Cumberland County, NC
2 Bedrooms
$575
800 sqft
Older 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Mobile Home - Property Id: 71498 Older 2 bedroom 1 bathroom trailer in small mobile home park on the outskirts of Fayetteville. Trailer comes with fridge and stove and tenant must provide heating and air conditioning.

1 of 7

Last updated April 10 at 02:17am
Pine Forest
1 Unit Available
503 N Grogg Street
503 North Grogg Street, Spring Lake, NC
2 Bedrooms
$500
2 WEEKS FREE! This affordable 2 bedroom 1 bath apartment is located in Spring Lake. This unit has front and rear access for your convenience! The eat in kitchen has lots of light, and the bedroom is spacious.

1 of 10

Last updated April 10 at 02:17am
Pine Forest
1 Unit Available
1308 King Avenue
1308 King Street, Spring Lake, NC
2 Bedrooms
$600
2 WEEKS FREE! This affordable 2 bedroom 1 bath apartment is located in Spring Lake. This unit has front and rear access for your convenience! The eat in kitchen has lots of light, and the bedroom is spacious.

1 of 11

Last updated April 10 at 02:17am
Pine Forest
1 Unit Available
1307 King Avenue
1307 King Street, Spring Lake, NC
2 Bedrooms
$600
2 WEEKS FREE! This affordable 2 bedroom 1 bath apartment is located in Spring Lake. This unit has front and rear access for your convenience! The eat in kitchen has lots of light, and the bedroom is spacious.

1 of 12

Last updated March 23 at 06:37pm
Pine Forest
1 Unit Available
979 Domain Drive
979 Domain Drive, Cumberland County, NC
2 Bedrooms
$575
Nice 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath Duplex! Minutes From Fort Bragg and Shopping! TEXT HPM1308 TO 22932 TO RECEIVE FULL LISTING TO YOUR PHONE.
Results within 10 miles of Fayetteville

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 10:51am
1 Unit Available
257 Sothern Comfort Drive
257 Southern Comfort Drive, Robeson County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$525
840 sqft
14x60 adrians Trailer on a beautiful 300 acre ranch. water sewer and garbage included

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 10:51am
1 Unit Available
279 Southern Comfort Drive
279 Southern Comfort Drive, Robeson County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$525
840 sqft
14x60 Adrians Trailer on a beautiful 300 acre ranch. water sewer and garbage included

1 of 9

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
113 Centipede Lane
113 Centipede Lane, Hoke County, NC
2 Bedrooms
$600
900 sqft
113 Centipede Lane- No Pets - Adorable 2 bedroom duplex located in a small Raeford community, outside storage with patio, kitchen/dining room combo, laundry hookups! Not enrolled in Second Nature Air Filter program.

1 of 11

Last updated March 23 at 06:37pm
1 Unit Available
731 Heritage Way
731 Heritage Way, Harnett County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$600
Mobile home located in Heritage Village with a fenced yard, garden tub with separate shower, great room with fireplace, eat in kitchen, and two decks. Kitchen is equipped with a range, dishwasher, refrigerator, and has washer and dryer connections.

June 2020 Fayetteville Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Fayetteville Rent Report. Fayetteville rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Fayetteville rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Fayetteville Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Fayetteville Rent Report. Fayetteville rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Fayetteville rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Fayetteville rents increased significantly over the past month

Fayetteville rents have increased 0.4% over the past month, and have increased marginally by 0.8% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Fayetteville stand at $636 for a one-bedroom apartment and $787 for a two-bedroom. This is the seventh straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in October of last year. Fayetteville's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.9%, but is in line with the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in North Carolina

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Fayetteville, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in North Carolina, 8 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.9% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Cary is the most expensive of all North Carolina's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,295; of the 10 largest cities in North Carolina that we have data for, Wilmington and High Point, where two-bedrooms go for $932 and $870, are the only two major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-3.8% and -0.4%).
    • Greenville, Durham, and Winston-Salem have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.2%, 1.9%, and 1.9%, respectively).

    Fayetteville rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased marginally in Fayetteville, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Fayetteville is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Fayetteville's median two-bedroom rent of $787 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year, which matches the increase in Fayetteville.
    • While Fayetteville's rents rose marginally over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Fayetteville than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is nearly four times the price in Fayetteville.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Fayetteville 1 BedroomsFayetteville 2 BedroomsFayetteville 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFayetteville 3 BedroomsFayetteville Accessible ApartmentsFayetteville Apartments with Balcony
    Fayetteville Apartments with GarageFayetteville Apartments with GymFayetteville Apartments with Hardwood FloorsFayetteville Apartments with ParkingFayetteville Apartments with PoolFayetteville Apartments with Washer-Dryer
    Fayetteville Cheap PlacesFayetteville Dog Friendly ApartmentsFayetteville Furnished ApartmentsFayetteville Luxury PlacesFayetteville Pet Friendly Places

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Raleigh, NCDurham, NCCary, NCChapel Hill, NCApex, NCMorrisville, NCCarrboro, NC
    Garner, NCHolly Springs, NCGoldsboro, NCClayton, NCKnightdale, NCSpring Lake, NCFuquay-Varina, NC
    Hope Mills, NCSouthern Pines, NCRaeford, NCWendell, NCPinehurst, NCLumberton, NC

    Nearby Neighborhoods

    Seventy FirstWestover
    Terry SanfordDouglas Byrd
    Jack BrittDowntown Fayetteville

    Apartments Near Colleges

    Fayetteville Technical Community CollegeFayetteville State University
    Methodist UniversityMeredith College
    University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill