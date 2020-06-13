/
/
lumberton
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:36 PM
9 Apartments for rent in Lumberton, NC📍
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1151 Furman Drive
1151 Furman Drive, Lumberton, NC
2 Bedrooms
$800
- (RLNE2368409)
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
203 W 26th Street
203 West 26th Street, Lumberton, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,450
Full of character and charm! Home for rent located just a block away from Southeastern Regional Medical Center! Completely furnished and ready to move in. Please go to www.PremierTeamHomes.com to fill out Application. $25 application fee.
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
902 Maple Street
902 Maple Street, Lumberton, NC
2 Bedrooms
$825
FOR RENT! Lawn-care included as well as some furnished items! Washer/dryer included! Please go to www.PremierTeamHomes.com to submit your application. All occupants over the age of 17 will have to complete a separate application.
1 of 1
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
2303 N. Rowland Ave
2303 North Rowland Avenue, Lumberton, NC
3 Bedrooms
$850
- (RLNE5742857)
1 of 1
Last updated April 9 at 11:24am
1 Unit Available
302 W. 18th Street
302 West 18th Street, Lumberton, NC
3 Bedrooms
$800
1783 sqft
302 W. 18th Street Available 04/17/20 3-bedroom 2-bathroom on corner lot in Tanglewood subdivision - 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom traditional home. Refrigerator, Stove and washer/dryer hookups. Corner Lot in Tanglewood subdivision.
Results within 1 mile of Lumberton
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
7475 N Hwy 41 Highway N
7475 North Carolina Highway 41, Robeson County, NC
Studio
$800
Spacious, commercial building FOR RENT. Separate access to Drive. You can go to www.PremierTeamHomes.com to fill out the application. Its a $25 application fee for each application which covers the Credit and Criminal Background Check.
Results within 5 miles of Lumberton
1 of 1
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
44 Blue Jay Drive
44 Blue Jay Drive, Robeson County, NC
2 Bedrooms
$595
840 sqft
44 Blue Jay Drive Available 05/20/20 - 2 bedroom, 1 bath, single family home. Includes stove, refrigerator, washer/dryer hookups, central hvac (Gas heat). No Pets Allowed (RLNE5734731)
Results within 10 miles of Lumberton
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2421 Tolarsville Road
2421 Tolarsville Road, Robeson County, NC
2 Bedrooms
$650
- No Pets Allowed (RLNE3903176)
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
1000 Church Street
1000 Church Street, Fairmont, NC
4 Bedrooms
$950
Lawn-care included! Near all of your restaurant and shopping needs. Please go to www.PremierTeamHomes.com to complete application. All occupants over the age of 17 must complete an application. Credit and Criminal Background Check is required. $25.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Lumberton rentals listed on Apartment List is $950.
Some of the colleges located in the Lumberton area include Fayetteville Technical Community College, Fayetteville State University, Horry-Georgetown Technical College, Coastal Carolina University, and Methodist University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Lumberton from include Fayetteville, Spring Lake, Florence, Hope Mills, and Southern Pines.