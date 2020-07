Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage parking pool 24hr gym pet friendly 24hr maintenance alarm system bbq/grill business center cc payments clubhouse coffee bar courtyard dog park e-payments game room guest parking internet access internet cafe key fob access lobby media room package receiving playground pool table smoke-free community volleyball court

At Parcstone Apartments in Fayetteville, NC, you can have it all-inclusive luxury, an active lifestyle and modern convenience. When you live at Parcstone you are surrounded by Fayettevilles conveniences: schools, shopping and restaurants. Parcstone Apartments 10 minutes to Raefords state-of-the-art hospitals and medical facilities. Allow us to pamper you in all-inclusive luxury apartments in Fayetteville, NC. Our one, two and three bedroom apartments include washer and dryer in your apartment, spacious bathrooms with dual vanities* and garden tubs, built in microwaves, granite countertops and washer/dryers, all the fine details of a custom home. Meet new friends while playing sand volleyball or during a friendly game of pool in the billiards/media room. Our community features two resort pools, two fitness centers with cardio room and two outdoor grilling pavilions. Make Parcstone Apartments a home for your pet in our pet friendly apartments.