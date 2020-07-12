/
seventy first
192 Apartments for rent in Seventy-First, Fayetteville, NC
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
10 Units Available
Chason Ridge
600 Scotia Ln, Fayetteville, NC
1 Bedroom
$834
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$878
1066 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,023
1325 sqft
1, 2 and 3 Bedroom Apartments in Fayetteville, NC Designed with your busy lifestyle in mind, Chason Ridge is the perfect place to relax after a long day.
Last updated July 12 at 06:26pm
6 Units Available
Austin Creek
1131 Capeharbor Ct, Fayetteville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$815
1100 sqft
Come Live the Difference at Austin Creek Apartments in Fayetteville, NC! Imagine being able to come home and relax in a quaint community surrounded by lavish grounds, soaring pine trees with wooded views and yet only minutes from all the
Last updated July 12 at 06:32pm
11 Units Available
Hidden Lake
6406 Hidden Lake Loop, Fayetteville, NC
1 Bedroom
$840
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$855
1104 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$995
1240 sqft
Welcome to the relaxed elegance of Hidden Lake Apartments in Fayetteville, NC. A combination of custom home distinction, comfort and privacy awaits you with choices of a 1, 2, or 3 bedroom apartment homes.
Last updated July 12 at 06:05pm
1 Unit Available
Wayside
6408 Hidden Lake Loop, Fayetteville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$710
1050 sqft
It has all come together beautifully at Wayside Apartments in Raeford, NC where you will find our spacious 2 bedroom duplex-style homes that melt effortlessly into the beautiful surrounding landscape.
Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
ParcStone
5101 Parcstone Ln, Fayetteville, NC
1 Bedroom
$999
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
1120 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,319
1252 sqft
At Parcstone Apartments in Fayetteville, NC, you can have it all-inclusive luxury, an active lifestyle and modern convenience. When you live at Parcstone you are surrounded by Fayettevilles conveniences: schools, shopping and restaurants.
Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
Stone Ridge
3001 Stone Carriage Cir, Fayetteville, NC
1 Bedroom
$969
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,109
1195 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,289
1369 sqft
Let Stone Ridge be your sanctuary where comfort and style come together to create a way of liferelax, unwind, live well and enjoy! Everything you need to live a life of comfort and style can be found at Stone Ridge Apartments, one of Fayettevilles
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3920 Bardstown Unit 103
3920 Bardstown Court, Fayetteville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1450 sqft
Fantastic Condo at Woodland Village! - Fantastic Condo at Woodland Village! Living room featuring tile flooring and fireplace. Eat in Kitchen area and 3 spacious bedrooms. This is a must see. DC No Cats Allowed (RLNE5880364)
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
616 Prestige Blvd
616 Prestige Boulevard, Fayetteville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1500 sqft
616 Prestige Blvd Available 08/01/20 Middle Creek Subdivision - Spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bath home located in the Middle Creek subdivision. Living room with fireplace, kitchen with appliances and formal dining room.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
635 Marshtree Lane #204
635 Marshtree Ln, Fayetteville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1300 sqft
3 Bedrooms
635 Marshtree Lane #204 Available 08/01/20 Beautiful well maintained condo MOVE IN READY! - Beautiful well maintained condo! This condo features to large bedrooms and 2 full baths, open concept living space, eat in dining room, beautiful kitchen
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
7212 Avila Dr.
7212 Avila Drive, Fayetteville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$950
1300 sqft
7212 Avila (Pet Considered) - Available Now - Neat & clean. Laminate floors in foyer and great room with vaulted ceiling, wood burning fireplace, and formal dining room.
Last updated July 12 at 08:35am
1 Unit Available
775 C.l. Tart Circle
775 Cl Tart Circle, Fayetteville, NC
1 Bedroom
$835
835 sqft
Cliff Creek Apartments feature well-appointed one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. Each apartment home has its own stylish and smart appliances along with all the modern conveniences.
Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
5608 Denham Court
5608 Denham Court, Fayetteville, NC
3 Bedrooms
4 Bedrooms
$1,150
Cute 4 bed 2.5 bath home in Arran Lakes! This home will be ready for move-in September 01, 2020! Home is close to Ft Bragg, shopping and dining!
Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
6722 Weeping Water Run
6722 Weeping Water Run, Fayetteville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
Very nice 3 bedroom, 2 bath home that features a formal dining rm, great room w/ FP, single garage and eat in kitchen. Master has walk in closet. Home also has covered front porch, a deck and outside storage. Hurry--will not last long!
Last updated July 12 at 09:23pm
1 Unit Available
6897 Kingsgate Dr
6897 Kingsgate Drive, Fayetteville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$950
1088 sqft
Well maintained 3 bedroom and 2 bath home in Southgate. Fireplace in living room with beautiful laminate hardwood floors. Stainless steel appliances. Single car garage. Large backyard with patio great for entertaining.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
7024 Calamar Dr.
7024 Calamar Drive, Fayetteville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$875
1250 sqft
Coming Soon: Mid July - 7024 Calamar (No Pets) - Coming Soon: Mid July This 3 bedroom home has new updates including carpet and paint.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
7169 Dayspring Drive
7169 Dayspring Drive, Fayetteville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$995
1231 sqft
7169 Dayspring Drive Available 09/01/20 7169 Dayspring Drive, Fayetteville - Exceptionally large master bedroom for the square footage of this house, nice double vanity in master bath with separate vanity area from toilet, spacious open concept for
Last updated July 12 at 09:41pm
1 Unit Available
6535 Tareyton Road
6535 Tareyton Road, Fayetteville, NC
4 Bedrooms
$995
1284 sqft
Cute, updated 4 bedroom/1.5 bath home in Marlboro! New flooring throughout, washer dryer hook-ups, living room, eat in kitchen with refrigerator, stove, microwave and dishwasher. Large yard along with covered front porch.
Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
1308 Braybrooke Place
1308 Braybrooke Place, Fayetteville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1810 sqft
Nice 3 bdrm 2.5 bth townhouse style located in the gated community of West Park Place. Freshly painted! Great Room with hardwoods and electric fireplace. Separate Dining Area.
Last updated July 12 at 08:59pm
1 Unit Available
7582 Beverly Drive
7582 Beverly Drive, Fayetteville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1050 sqft
Gorgeous 3 bed, 2.5 bath home available to rent that is convenient to miliary base, shopping, & doctors. Home has a large lot and wooded area in the rear. The home includes a private patio, formal dining room and living areas for entertaining.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
1804 Carolyn Ct.
1804 Carolyn Court, Fayetteville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$850
1400 sqft
1804 Caroyln Ct. - Shadowlawn - Lovely 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Centrally Located Home. The Home Features a Foyer, a Living Room, a Eat In Kitchen with a Range & Fridge, a Sunken Den with a Fireplace & Built In Shelving and a Fenced Back Yard with a Patio.
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
1670 Hazelhurst Drive
1670 Hazelhurst Drive, Fayetteville, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,150
1750 sqft
1670 Hazelhurst Drive (Dog-Friendly) - True 4-bedroom ranch with updates to include newly painted interior and new carpet! Granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances in the eat-in kitchen, which also opens to the formal dining room.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
700 Megan Ct
700 Megan Court, Fayetteville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1682 sqft
700 Megan ~ Brookrun - Beautiful 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home Near Ft. Bragg.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
6881 Brasswood Dr
6881 Brasswood Drive, Fayetteville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$900
1650 sqft
6881 Brasswood Dr (Pets Considered) - 3 BR 2BA ranch with plenty of room! Hardwood laminates in the great room with a wood burning fireplace, breakfast nook, formal dining room, family room, hall bath has recently been updated as well as master
Last updated March 23 at 06:37pm
1 Unit Available
1224 Cullen Drive
1224 Cullen Drive, Fayetteville, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
-Outstanding brick 1.5 story home with 4 bedrooms, 3 bath with 2700 sq.ft of living space. Great room with gas log fireplace, kitchen with all appliances, bar setting and nook. Formal living and dining rooms.