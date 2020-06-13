31 Apartments for rent in Southern Pines, NC📍
This picture postcard town rose from a meager rail beginning and is now home to nationally renowned golf courses and horse riding enthusiasts. At the foot of the Carolina Sandhills, the city combines sprawling estates, a charming downtown and nature so vast it's hard to locate between the rambling pines.
Houses for rent in Southern Pines are some of the most insanely beautiful spaces in the state, in the most unassuming neighborhoods. Gated communities are common and golf courses are plentiful, within blocks of one another. It's not uncommon for renters to secure a large 3-bedroom home here. Apartments are available as well, and layouts include spacious studios and luxury 2 bedroom spaces. If this sounds like the perfect city for you, then take a look at the following neighborhoods to help you pick out your private spot to dwell.
Though Southern Pines might not be one of the largest cities in the US, there are a few neighborhoods that exist in its borders. Most all of the neighborhoods have rental options, so it's up to you to decide which one works.
Highland Trails: This residential subdivision has plenty of homes to rent. It's a forested area with a dam, lake and park for residents to enjoy. Homes are owner occupied for the most part, but some are offered on a rent to own basis, making it possible to put your money where your future is.
Forest Creek: Buying into real estate here means collecting all the perks that come with being a member of this exclusive community. No jackets needed, however, bring your swimsuit for the community pool and lake.
Knollwood Village: Find a property for rent in Knollwood Village and enjoy a country club lifestyle by spending your days with your neighbors at the 19th hole.
National Golf Club: Start from scratch and build a dream home or invest in a currently lovely abode at National Golf Club. This neighborhood, filled with estates and cottages placed on superbly manicured streets is highlighted with a golf course and lake views, all just for residents.
Talamore: Expansive villas await at Talamore, where many owners rent their properties to folks that want to relocate, closer to the action. These fully furnished homes include two and three bedroom floor plans, winding walking trails and club access.
Weymouth Heights: This is the neighborhood where pine trees line winding streets, providing privacy and tranquility to the surrounding homes. Properties here are comprised of large three and four bedroom homes with acres to roam. The Weymouth nature preserve is near and downtown is a simple five-minute drive. Homes in this area are typically rustic and equipped with fireplaces, entertaining rooms and sometimes a pool, if the price is right.
Golf isn't the only thing going on around here, even if it does consume a large amount of the local's time. There is a lot of non-golf stuff to to discover in downtown on Broad Street and the surrounding areas. Residents here enjoy eclectic dining, entertainment and fun-filled days spent teeing off or riding horseback. There are spas, modern boutiques and everything a city dweller would need, placed discretely around town as not to disturb the natural beauty that surrounds them. The restored train depot reminds residents that a journey is just around the bend, with an industry that's still thriving. Popular spots include Ashten's Gastropub, Sweet Basil caf, The Country Bookshop, Triangle Wine Company, and the Java Bean Plantation and Roasting Company. While those will keep you busy for a spell, other places to get acquainted with are Southern Whey, Nature's Own Market and Full Moon Oyster Bar. There is a Fresh Market as well as a number of chain grocery stores in the area for all of your pantry needs and when seeking relaxation, simply head to Raven's Wing Healing Center and they'll sort everything out, proper.