Living in Southern Pines

Golf isn't the only thing going on around here, even if it does consume a large amount of the local's time. There is a lot of non-golf stuff to to discover in downtown on Broad Street and the surrounding areas. Residents here enjoy eclectic dining, entertainment and fun-filled days spent teeing off or riding horseback. There are spas, modern boutiques and everything a city dweller would need, placed discretely around town as not to disturb the natural beauty that surrounds them. The restored train depot reminds residents that a journey is just around the bend, with an industry that's still thriving. Popular spots include Ashten's Gastropub, Sweet Basil caf, The Country Bookshop, Triangle Wine Company, and the Java Bean Plantation and Roasting Company. While those will keep you busy for a spell, other places to get acquainted with are Southern Whey, Nature's Own Market and Full Moon Oyster Bar. There is a Fresh Market as well as a number of chain grocery stores in the area for all of your pantry needs and when seeking relaxation, simply head to Raven's Wing Healing Center and they'll sort everything out, proper.