Apartment List
/
NC
/
southern pines
Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:17 PM

31 Apartments for rent in Southern Pines, NC

📍
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
8 Units Available
The Legends at Morganton Park
500 Legends Dr, Southern Pines, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,125
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
1162 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,445
1320 sqft
The Legends at Morganton Park, located in the charming town of Southern Pines just minutes from Pinehurst, combines elegance with luxurious amenities and personalized services. Our community offers spacious homes which redefine apartment living.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
9 Units Available
Tyler's Ridge at Sandhills
500 Moonseed Ln, Southern Pines, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,020
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
1003 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,415
1265 sqft
Many upgrades including granite countertops, full-size washers and dryers, built-in microwaves, and large walk-in closets. Just a short walk to the Sandhills Horticultural Gardens. Community includes a one-acre dog park.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
430 N May Street
430 North May Street, Southern Pines, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
Great location within walking distance from historic downtown Southern Pines. This beautiful 2 story cottage style home has a wonderful open floor plan.

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
National Golf Club
1 Unit Available
50 Prestonfield Drive
50 Prestonfield Court, Southern Pines, NC
5 Bedrooms
$3,900
Gorgeous custom-built home in National available for rent July 2020. This 5 bedroom home is absolutely stunning with beautiful golf views of the 16th fairway on Pinehurst #9.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Knollwood Village
1 Unit Available
645 Redwood Drive
645 Redwood Drive, Southern Pines, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
Great townhouse in prime location of Knollwood, close to downtown Southern Pines, and minutes from Pinehurst also. Come see this huge 3 bedroom townhouse with loads of extra space for your guests or crafting.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
31 Elk Ridge Lane
31 Elk Ridge Lane, Southern Pines, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
Townhouse/Condo in Elk Ridge. The amazing living space is designed to maximize convenience in what feels like room to spare! Bedrooms are all good sized. Master is on the first floor! A perfect layout for singles, couples, or families.

1 of 55

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Southern Pines
1 Unit Available
295 Cliff Road
295 Cliff Road, Southern Pines, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
Available July 1, GREAT HOME IN SOUTHERN PINES! 3 Bedroom, 3 Bath, single-level home on almost an acre. Desirable location with mature landscaping and a large, private, back yard.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
459 Avenue Of The Carolinas
459 Avenue of the Carolinas, Southern Pines, NC
4 Bedrooms
$2,350
2760 sqft
Located in a quiet neighborhood, this meticulously maintained and welcoming home offers beauty and privacy.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
130 Pinebranch Court
130 Pine Branch Ct, Southern Pines, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
Luxury townhome living in the heart of Downtown Southern Pines! Close to shops and restaurants, this 3 bedroom 2.5 bath has excellent finishes and a comfortable layout.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
26 Deacon Palmer Drive
26 Deacon Palmer Place, Southern Pines, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2370 sqft
26 Deacon Palmer is located in the beautiful and lovely community of Midsouth Club.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
1624 E Indiana Avenue
1624 East Indiana Avenue, Southern Pines, NC
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
Recently Reconstructed Townhome for Rent and/or Sale in Southern Pines!!! Secluded No Exterior Maintenance Townhome, within a small/private HOA. Enjoy this 3Bd/2.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
514 N Page Street
514 North Page Street, Southern Pines, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,920
Perfect location with in two blocks from downtown Southern Pines. Home built in 2015 with double garage and open floor plan. Large corner lot with spacious deck built for entertaining.
Results within 1 mile of Southern Pines

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
7 Par Drive
7 Par Drive, Whispering Pines, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
2166 sqft
Welcome to 7 Par Drive! Gorgeous Ranch Style Home - Golf Front Property: Available for June Move-in. Home has a great flowing floor plan with beautiful windows and is PET FRIENDLY.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
320 Shields Road
320 Shields Road, Moore County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
Available 5/1.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Highland Trails
1 Unit Available
110 Grampian Way
110 Grampian Way, Moore County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1683 sqft
Nestled on a wooded hill in Highland Trails, this 3 bedroom 2 bath ranch has gleaming hardwood floors and tile baths. The open floor plan offers plenty of space for family living. Bookcases flank the brick fireplace in the family room.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
2200 E Indiana Avenue
2200 East Indiana Avenue, Moore County, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
LOWER LEVEL OF HOME, FULLY FURNISHED APARTMENT (1575 SF.) with FULL KITCHEN, ELECTRICITY, WATER, CABLE TV, WIFI, GARBAGE COLLECTION INCLUDED.
Results within 5 miles of Southern Pines

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
800 Saint Andrews Drive
800 Saint Andrews Drive, Pinehurst, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
Renovated 2 bedroom 2 bath at Linville Gardens. Fully Furnished and ready for move in late June or July 1st! Renovated kitchen with granite countertops and updated bathroom vanity.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
80 Tamarisk Lane
80 Tamarisk Lane, Pinehurst, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
Single level split bedroom plan, with hardwoods throughout, great cul de sac location, walk to the village, Carolina room, fenced in yard, low maintenance home. Owner is also a N.C. REALTOR

1 of 42

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
1661 Linden Road
1661 Linden Road, Moore County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
Metticulously cared for charming and updated farm house, situated on 20 + private acres. This very private setting in the popular area of Linden Rd., just minutes to shopping and Village of Pinehurst.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
516 Little River Farm Boulevard
516 Little River Farm Boulevard, Carthage, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
MONTHLY RENTALS INCLUDE WATER & SEWER, HIGH SPEED WIFI, CABLE TV, ELECTRICITY, WITH A DEPOSIT. , FARMLIFE SCHOOL DISTRICT. NEAR THE FABULOUS CLUBHOUSE . PRICE INCLUDES 3 FLAT SCREEN TVs UPGRADED.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
6 Flint Court
6 Flint Court, Pinehurst, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
This four bedroom, 3 & 1/2 bath, two story, brick exterior home is nestled on a quiet cul-de-sac in a wonderful neighborhood near Lake Pinehurst! The home has mature landscaping with irrigation system and a private back yard and deck.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
506 Little River Farm Boulevard
506 Little River Farm Boulevard, Carthage, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1100 sqft
1 TO 12 MONTH RENTALS AVAILABLE WITH DEPOSIT. THE CONDOS ARE TURNKEY, FULLY FURNISHED. FARMLIFE SCHOOL DISTRICT. LOCATED WITH VIEWS OF LITTLE RIVER GOLF COURSE, BESIDE THE FABULOUS CLUBHOUSE. YOU DON'T HAVE TO BE A MEMBER TO PLAY THE COURSE.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
512 Little River Farm Boulevard
512 Little River Farm Boulevard, Carthage, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1100 sqft
1 TO 12 MONTH RENTALS AVAILABLE WITH DEPOSIT. THE CONDOS ARE TURNKEY, FULLY FURNISHED. LOCATED WITH VIEWS OF LITTLE RIVER GOLF COURSE,. WATER, SEWER, ELECTRICITY, CABLE TV AND HIGH SPEED WIRELESS INTERNET INCLUDED. $1300 + Tax ...

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
518 Little River Farm Boulevard
518 Little River Farm Boulevard, Carthage, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
MONTHLY RENTALS INCLUDE WATER & SEWER, HIGH SPEED WIFI, CABLE TV, ELECTRICITY, WITH A DEPOSIT. , FARMLIFE SCHOOL DISTRICT. NEAR THE FABULOUS CLUBHOUSE . PRICE INCLUDES 3 FLAT SCREEN TVs UPGRADED.
City GuideSouthern Pines
Southern Pines, the community that turned the pine tree from simple lumber endeavor to Christmas cash crop, lending insatiable holiday aroma and pizzazz to households nationwide.

This picture postcard town rose from a meager rail beginning and is now home to nationally renowned golf courses and horse riding enthusiasts. At the foot of the Carolina Sandhills, the city combines sprawling estates, a charming downtown and nature so vast it's hard to locate between the rambling pines.

Moving to Southern Pines

Houses for rent in Southern Pines are some of the most insanely beautiful spaces in the state, in the most unassuming neighborhoods. Gated communities are common and golf courses are plentiful, within blocks of one another. It's not uncommon for renters to secure a large 3-bedroom home here. Apartments are available as well, and layouts include spacious studios and luxury 2 bedroom spaces. If this sounds like the perfect city for you, then take a look at the following neighborhoods to help you pick out your private spot to dwell.

Neighborhoods

Though Southern Pines might not be one of the largest cities in the US, there are a few neighborhoods that exist in its borders. Most all of the neighborhoods have rental options, so it's up to you to decide which one works.

Highland Trails: This residential subdivision has plenty of homes to rent. It's a forested area with a dam, lake and park for residents to enjoy. Homes are owner occupied for the most part, but some are offered on a rent to own basis, making it possible to put your money where your future is.

Forest Creek: Buying into real estate here means collecting all the perks that come with being a member of this exclusive community. No jackets needed, however, bring your swimsuit for the community pool and lake.

Knollwood Village: Find a property for rent in Knollwood Village and enjoy a country club lifestyle by spending your days with your neighbors at the 19th hole.

National Golf Club: Start from scratch and build a dream home or invest in a currently lovely abode at National Golf Club. This neighborhood, filled with estates and cottages placed on superbly manicured streets is highlighted with a golf course and lake views, all just for residents.

Talamore: Expansive villas await at Talamore, where many owners rent their properties to folks that want to relocate, closer to the action. These fully furnished homes include two and three bedroom floor plans, winding walking trails and club access.

Weymouth Heights: This is the neighborhood where pine trees line winding streets, providing privacy and tranquility to the surrounding homes. Properties here are comprised of large three and four bedroom homes with acres to roam. The Weymouth nature preserve is near and downtown is a simple five-minute drive. Homes in this area are typically rustic and equipped with fireplaces, entertaining rooms and sometimes a pool, if the price is right.

Living in Southern Pines

Golf isn't the only thing going on around here, even if it does consume a large amount of the local's time. There is a lot of non-golf stuff to to discover in downtown on Broad Street and the surrounding areas. Residents here enjoy eclectic dining, entertainment and fun-filled days spent teeing off or riding horseback. There are spas, modern boutiques and everything a city dweller would need, placed discretely around town as not to disturb the natural beauty that surrounds them. The restored train depot reminds residents that a journey is just around the bend, with an industry that's still thriving. Popular spots include Ashten's Gastropub, Sweet Basil caf, The Country Bookshop, Triangle Wine Company, and the Java Bean Plantation and Roasting Company. While those will keep you busy for a spell, other places to get acquainted with are Southern Whey, Nature's Own Market and Full Moon Oyster Bar. There is a Fresh Market as well as a number of chain grocery stores in the area for all of your pantry needs and when seeking relaxation, simply head to Raven's Wing Healing Center and they'll sort everything out, proper.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Southern Pines?
The average rent price for Southern Pines rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,520.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Southern Pines?
Some of the colleges located in the Southern Pines area include Fayetteville Technical Community College, Fayetteville State University, Meredith College, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, and North Carolina State University at Raleigh. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Southern Pines?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Southern Pines from include Raleigh, Durham, Fayetteville, Cary, and Chapel Hill.

Similar Pages

Southern Pines 2 BedroomsSouthern Pines Apartments with Balcony
Southern Pines Apartments with GarageSouthern Pines Dog Friendly Apartments
Southern Pines Pet Friendly Places