31 Apartments for rent in Southern Pines, NC

Neighborhoods

Though Southern Pines might not be one of the largest cities in the US, there are a few neighborhoods that exist in its borders. Most all of the neighborhoods have rental options, so it's up to you to decide which one works.

Highland Trails: This residential subdivision has plenty of homes to rent. It's a forested area with a dam, lake and park for residents to enjoy. Homes are owner occupied for the most part, but some are offered on a rent to own basis, making it possible to put your money where your future is.

Forest Creek: Buying into real estate here means collecting all the perks that come with being a member of this exclusive community. No jackets needed, however, bring your swimsuit for the community pool and lake.

Knollwood Village: Find a property for rent in Knollwood Village and enjoy a country club lifestyle by spending your days with your neighbors at the 19th hole.

National Golf Club: Start from scratch and build a dream home or invest in a currently lovely abode at National Golf Club. This neighborhood, filled with estates and cottages placed on superbly manicured streets is highlighted with a golf course and lake views, all just for residents.

Talamore: Expansive villas await at Talamore, where many owners rent their properties to folks that want to relocate, closer to the action. These fully furnished homes include two and three bedroom floor plans, winding walking trails and club access.

Weymouth Heights: This is the neighborhood where pine trees line winding streets, providing privacy and tranquility to the surrounding homes. Properties here are comprised of large three and four bedroom homes with acres to roam. The Weymouth nature preserve is near and downtown is a simple five-minute drive. Homes in this area are typically rustic and equipped with fireplaces, entertaining rooms and sometimes a pool, if the price is right.