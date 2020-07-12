/
/
/
downtown fayetteville
Last updated July 12 2020 at 8:31 PM
205 Apartments for rent in Downtown Fayetteville, Fayetteville, NC
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
10 Units Available
The Residences at the Prince Charles
450 Hay Street, Fayetteville, NC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,089
637 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,529
885 sqft
The Future is NOW - Take a Virtual Tour! Urban living in downtown Fayetteville has never been better! The Prince Charles Hotel was once the crown jewel of Fayetteville.
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
137 Person Street Unit 101
137 Person Street, Fayetteville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,100
800 sqft
137-101 Person St. (No Pets) - To access this home through our self-registered viewing service, call: 984-369-8949 or click here: https://app.tenantturner.
1 of 5
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
124 B Bow Street Street
124 Bow St, Fayetteville, NC
1 Bedroom
$950
Great 1 Bed/1 Bath Apartment located in Historic Downtown Fayetteville. Building can be accessed from Person St or Bow St. This property features Foyer Area with Recessed Lighting, Living Room/Dining Room Combo, Kitchen with Refrigerator, Stove.
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
137-105 Person St.
137 Person St, Fayetteville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,100
800 sqft
Coming Soon (Aug 1) 137-105 Person St.
1 of 12
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
159 Maxwell St. Apt 201
159 Maxwell Street, Fayetteville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,095
800 sqft
159 Maxwell St. (No Pets) - This Historical 1 bed/1 bath apartment was renovated to highlight it's original floors, beams and ceiling rafters. Other features include stainless steel appliances and a washer/dryer unit.
Results within 1 mile of Downtown Fayetteville
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
413 Park Ave
413 Park Avenue, Fayetteville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1950 sqft
3 Bedroom and 2 Bath Home- Haymount - Beautiful 3 bedroom and 2 bath home in historic Haymount subdivision. Hardwood floors throughout the home. Large living room with masonry fireplace and wet bar area. Formal living room in front side of house.
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1432 Pine Valley Loop
1432 Pine Valley Loop, Fayetteville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1250 sqft
Haymount Charm Home - 1432 Pine Valley Loop is a property for families looking for a home. This single-family home is located in the historic Haymount Hill area of Fayetteville NC. This 1318 sq.
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
119 Olive Road
119 Olive Road, Fayetteville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$950
-Granite in kitchen, carpet, hardwoods downstairs. stainless steel appliances, and wet bar. Great location; walk to restaurants, shopping and etc. Great room has fireplace & french door to deck with private courtyard; dining area.
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
215 Hinsdale Ave.
215 Hinsdale Avenue, Fayetteville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$920
1050 sqft
215 Hinsdale Ave. Coming Soon (8/1) (Pet-Friendly) - 215 Hinsdale Ave. Coming Soon (8/1) Come see this charming 3 bedroom/1 bath Bungalow style Cottage in Haymount.
1 of 35
Last updated July 12 at 08:59pm
1 Unit Available
1332 Vandenburg Dr
1332 Vandenberg Drive, Fayetteville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
2300 sqft
This Great Floor Plan Offers 3 Bedrooms a Bonus Room and Loft Area. Nice Hardwood Floors in the Living Room, Formal Dining Room and Kitchen with Granite Counters and an Eat in Area.
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 07:37pm
1 Unit Available
209 Colonial Drive - 209 Colonial Drive
209 Colonial Dr, Fayetteville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$650
1106 sqft
Looking to buy, but can't qualify for a loan? **GREAT STARTER HOME*** Bring your design ideas to this cute bungalow! style home! Take advantage of our Low Down / Low Monthly Rent to Own program.
1 of 19
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
613 Westmont Drive
613 Westmont Drive, Fayetteville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,170
1750 sqft
613 Westmont Dr. (Small Dogs Considered) - This charming haymount house offers 3 bedroom 2 bathroom. Formal living room, large eat in kitchen with stainless steel appliances, and plenty of cabinet space. Hardwood floors throughout.
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
1505 Murchison Road
1505 Murchison Road, Fayetteville, NC
1 Bedroom
$650
110 sqft
This property is EXCLUSIVELY TO BE RENTED TO FAYETTEVILLE STATE UNIVERSITY STUDENTS you have to be an active student at the Fayetteville State University there are 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms each room rented with all utilities included, cable, and
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
1511-b Fort Bragg Road
1511 Fort Bragg Rd, Fayetteville, NC
1 Bedroom
$550
Great little apartment within the heart of Haymount. Large great room; Large bedroom with bathroom; Community washer and dryer. Fireplace does not work and is not to be used. No Pets! TEXT HPM1304 TO 22932 TO RECEIVE FULL LISTING TO YOUR PHONE.
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 08:43pm
1 Unit Available
1410 Maywood St
1410 Maywood Street, Fayetteville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1300 sqft
Great location in Forest Lakes! Beautiful 3 bedroom and 1.5 bath home on quiet street. Hardwood floors throughout the living room and bedrooms. Granite counter tops in kitchen. Fireplace in living room. Cedar closet in the hallway.
Results within 5 miles of Downtown Fayetteville
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
12 Units Available
The Enclave at Pamalee Square
1014 Enclave Dr, Fayetteville, NC
1 Bedroom
$960
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,034
1107 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,271
1359 sqft
Fort Bragg and Cross Creek Mall are only minutes from this pristine community. Residences have walk-in closets, extra storage and washer/dryer hookups. Amenities include a putting green, media room, pool and clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 2
Last updated July 12 at 06:35pm
10 Units Available
The Monarch at Liberty Pointe
6271 Carver Oaks Dr, Fayetteville, NC
1 Bedroom
$765
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$899
1040 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Monarch at Liberty Pointe in Fayetteville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 10 at 06:25am
2 Units Available
Autumn View Apartments
179 Peatmoss Drive, Fayetteville, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$932
835 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern apartments with dark wood cabinetry, built-in pantry, 9-foot ceilings and dishwashers. Quiet community has a gourmet coffee bar, fitness center, beautiful clubhouse and picnic areas with grills.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
7 Units Available
Cottages on Elm
1000 Elm St, Fayetteville, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$635
741 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$700
855 sqft
Live Well at the Cottages on Elm! Ideally located only minutes from Eutaw Shopping Center, Fayetteville Technical Community College, Fort Bragg, Pope AFB, Cross Creek Mall & downtown Fayetteville.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
18 Units Available
Douglas Square
5052 Watauga Rd, Fayetteville, NC
1 Bedroom
$650
604 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$665
937 sqft
For those seeking a life of convenience and relaxation, welcome home to the Douglas Square on Hope Mills. Our elevated customer experience and quality amenities promote what matters most: wellness, leisure, and time well spent at home.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 06:24pm
8 Units Available
Legacy at Cross Creek
570 Castle Rising Rd, Fayetteville, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$860
1132 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,015
1443 sqft
Furnished apartments with patio/balcony. Community with 24-hour gym, a pool, a car-wash area, and volleyball, basketball and tennis courts. Just off All-American Highway within commuting distance of Fort Bragg, Cape Fear Hospital and Pope AFB.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
1 Unit Available
Buckhead
4428 Kinkead Court, Fayetteville, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$799
1081 sqft
Buckhead Apartments in Fayetteville, NC offers the best location in town; tucked away within a residential neighborhood, yet only minutes from Cross Creek Mall, Fort Bragg and Pope Air Force Base, many restaurants, All American Freeway and so much
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated September 4 at 04:36pm
13 Units Available
The Heights at McArthur Park
2523 Mulranny Dr, Fayetteville, NC
1 Bedroom
$809
875 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$944
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,049
1350 sqft
Quiet community near Rosehill Road Park. Walk-in closets and private laundry. Air conditioning. Community has volleyball court, coffee bar, pool, and media room. On-site dog park. Garage parking available.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
22 Units Available
The Astoria Apartment Homes
405 Grand Wailea Dr, Hope Mills, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,010
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,272
1176 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,323
1308 sqft
A short drive from I-95 and Highway 162. Luxury, open-plan apartments with separate dining room, a bathtub, carpet, and a patio or balcony. Residents have use of a pool, a playground, a gym and clubhouse.