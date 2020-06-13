/
/
lillington
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:44 PM
44 Apartments for rent in Lillington, NC📍
Vandergrift Farm
1 Unit Available
225 Battery Way
225 Battery Way, Lillington, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
2300 sqft
Coming Soon (Mid June) 225 Battery Way, Bunnlevel (Pets Considered) - Coming Soon (Mid June) This two-story home offers formal living and dining rooms, a spacious kitchen with pantry and center island overlooking the great room.
1 Unit Available
107 Laura Ln A
107 Laura Ln, Lillington, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,065
1050 sqft
Unit A Available 07/06/20 107 Laura Lane #A - Property Id: 125684 Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 full bath townhouse conveniently located just outside of downtown Lillington, nearby shopping centers, restaurants, and local attractions.
1 Unit Available
1006 S 10th Street
1006 South 10th Street, Lillington, NC
2 Bedrooms
$700
1006 S 10th Street Available 06/01/20 2 bedroom in Lillington - Quaint 2 bedroom/1 bathroom home in Lillington. Located in the heart of downtown Lillington.
Vandergrift Farm
1 Unit Available
116 Battery Way
116 Battery Way, Lillington, NC
5 Bedrooms
$1,370
2078 sqft
116 Battery Way Available 04/10/20 Spacious 5 Bedroom! Walk-In Storage Area! Close to Fort Bragg! - Beautiful 5 Bedroom 2 1/2 Bath Home Located in Vandercroft Farms in Bunnlevel. Easy Entertaining with Large Kitchen featuring Kitchen Island and Nook.
Results within 1 mile of Lillington
1 Unit Available
96 Saddle Lane
96 Saddle Lane, Harnett County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
2214 sqft
Gorgeous 3 Bedroom 2.5 Baths In Great Neighborhood - Beautiful home in a quiet neighborhood located in Lillington. This home features 3 bedrooms, 2 1/2 bathrooms, gorgeous hardwood floors, screened in back porch, 2 car garage, and so much more.
1 Unit Available
214 Saddle Lane
214 Saddle Lane, Harnett County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
2046 sqft
Available 7/1. Come check out the great bonus room at this house.
Results within 5 miles of Lillington
1 Unit Available
30 Luart Drive
30 Luart Drive, Harnett County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$900
1120 sqft
30 Luart Drive Available 07/13/20 3 bedroom home minutes from Lillington - Beautiful 3 bedroom/2 bathroom manufactured home available June 12th! Features include laminate flooring throughout, master suite with walk-in closet, and washer/dryer
1 Unit Available
600 Chinaberry Lane
600 Chinaberry Lane, Harnett County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,345
1140 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1 Unit Available
10 Kimberly Court
10 Kimberly Court, Harnett County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1200 sqft
Like new 3 Bed 2.5 bath home located close to Campbell University. Pets upon approval.
1 Unit Available
15 Kimberly Court
15 Kimberly Court, Harnett County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1200 sqft
New Construction home ready for move in. 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home located just outside Campbell University. Includes lawn care, washer and dryer. Pets upon approval. New home in "The Medows" subdivsion. Home is ready for move in. 3 bedroom 2.
1 Unit Available
95 Kivett Road
95 Kivett Road, Buies Creek, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,455
1640 sqft
NOW PRE-LEASING FOR 2020! Large 3 Bedroom / 3 Bath townhome located within walking distance to Campbell University and a short drive to Dunn and Lillington.
1 Unit Available
1458 Leslie Campbell Avenue
1458 Leslie Campbell Avenue, Harnett County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1200 sqft
3 BR 2 BA home 1/2 Mile from Campbell University (Buies Creek) Please call to schedule a showing. 910-890-9336 or 910-892-2178. This three bedroom/two bath home with a two car garage is within 1/2 mile of Campbell University.
1 Unit Available
434 Anna Street
434 Anna Street, Harnett County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1422 sqft
3 bedroom/3.5 bathroom townhome near Campbell - This lovely 3 bedroom 3.5 bath townhome is convenient to Campbell's Campus. Each bedroom comes complete with its own attached full bathroom. It has an additional half bath downstairs.
Results within 10 miles of Lillington
Pine Forest
1 Unit Available
7632 Wilkins Drive
7632 Wilkins Drive, Cumberland County, NC
5 Bedrooms
$2,100
3250 sqft
7632 Wilkins Drive Available 07/01/20 Longleaf - Beautiful and spacious all-brick home located on large lot! 5 bedrooms, 3 1/2 baths plus sunroom, formal living/dining, family room with vaulted ceilings; two-sided fireplace between family room &
1 Unit Available
175 Pine Hawk Dr
175 Pine Hawk Drive, Harnett County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,720
2361 sqft
3 Bedroom 2 1/2 Bath Patio Home in Anderson Creek Club. - You'll never have to Mow the Lawn in this 3 Bedroom 2 1/2 Bath Two Story Patio Home.
1 Unit Available
279 English Oak Drive
279 English Oak Drive, Harnett County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1866 sqft
279 English Oak Drive Available 07/03/20 NEW LISTING! Fenced back yard, close to Fort Bragg! - This home is what you have been looking for. Upgraded home w/all tile flooring.
1 Unit Available
411 Gallery Drive #103
411 Gallery Drive, Harnett County, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1501 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
411 Gallery Drive #103 Available 07/03/20 Condo Living At Its Best In This Sparkling, Sun Filled Residence! - Condo living at its best in this sparkling, stunning, sun filled residence! True modern styled features are revealed upon opening the door.
1 Unit Available
102 Angel Oak Drive
102 Angel Oak Drive, Harnett County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,350
1606 sqft
102 Angel Oak Drive Available 07/06/20 LIKE NEW 4 BEDROOM w/FENCED BACK YARD in HARNETT CO! - This is a beautiful and well maintained home. It has an open floor plan, great for entertaining.
1 Unit Available
62 Gallery Drive #301
62 Gallery Drive, Harnett County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1612 sqft
- "RENT INCLUDES HI-SPEED INTERNET, & TRASH REMOVAL. Beautiful condo with private balcony quietly overlooking the 14th fairway on Anderson Creek Club Golf Course.
1 Unit Available
102 Wilson St
102 Wilson Street, Erwin, NC
3 Bedrooms
$800
1120 sqft
102 Wilson St Available 06/19/20 Coming Soon!!! 3 Bedroom 2 Bath with Security and Lawn Care Included - 3 bedroom 2 bath Mobile home in small quiet community in Erwin. Very convenient to shopping, banking, parks and schools.
1 Unit Available
84 Blue Pine Drive
84 Blue Pine Drive, Harnett County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,580
2450 sqft
Beautiful 2 story in Anderson Creek Club!!!!! - Beautiful 2 story home in Anderson Creek!!! Features 3bdrm 2.5 bath, and large bonus rm with nook area. Living rm features wood floors, gas log fireplace.
1 Unit Available
141 Windsor Drive
141 Windsor Drive, Angier, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,595
1746 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1 Unit Available
89 Gallery Drive
89 Gallery Drive, Harnett County, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1535 sqft
MOVE IN SPECIAL: Owner offering 1 week free rent off of first full month's rent! Gorgeous Condo available with laminate flooring throughout the living spaces and carpet in the bedrooms. Condo features 2 bedrooms.
1 Unit Available
27 Fox Den Drive
27 Fox Den Drive, Angier, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,575
1752 sqft
MOVE IN SPECIAL - Sign a 12 month lease and get half off 2nd full month’s rent. This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
