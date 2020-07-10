Apartment List
NC
/
fayetteville
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 9:49 PM

43 Apartments for rent in Fayetteville, NC with washer-dryer

Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
16 Units Available
Terry Sanford
Jamestown Commons
1429 Bozeman Loop, Fayetteville, NC
1 Bedroom
$820
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$920
1124 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,015
1240 sqft
Welcome to the relaxed elegance of Jamestown Commons Apartments in Fayetteville, NC. A combination of custom home distinction, comfort and privacy awaits you with choices of 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
10 Units Available
Westover
Morganton Place
5650 Netherfield Pl, Fayetteville, NC
1 Bedroom
$745
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$830
1004 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$925
1356 sqft
If you are seeking style, affordability and quality in an apartment home, then Morganton Place Apartments is for you.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
7 Units Available
Westover
Village at Cliffdale
567 Cutchen Ln, Fayetteville, NC
1 Bedroom
$760
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$855
833 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$955
1306 sqft
At the Village at Cliffdale Apartments, our apartment homes, exquisite amenities and convenient location are offered at excellent prices.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 10 at 06:21pm
6 Units Available
Seventy-First
Austin Creek
1131 Capeharbor Ct, Fayetteville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$815
1100 sqft
Come Live the Difference at Austin Creek Apartments in Fayetteville, NC! Imagine being able to come home and relax in a quaint community surrounded by lavish grounds, soaring pine trees with wooded views and yet only minutes from all the
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
10 Units Available
Downtown Fayetteville
The Residences at the Prince Charles
450 Hay Street, Fayetteville, NC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,089
637 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,529
885 sqft
The Future is NOW - Take a Virtual Tour! Urban living in downtown Fayetteville has never been better! The Prince Charles Hotel was once the crown jewel of Fayetteville.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
11 Units Available
Seventy-First
Chason Ridge
600 Scotia Ln, Fayetteville, NC
1 Bedroom
$790
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$877
1066 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,023
1325 sqft
1, 2 and 3 Bedroom Apartments in Fayetteville, NC Designed with your busy lifestyle in mind, Chason Ridge is the perfect place to relax after a long day.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 10 at 06:38pm
29 Units Available
Westover
Reserve at Carrington Place
6511 Lexi Ln, Fayetteville, NC
1 Bedroom
$819
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$899
1095 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,035
1277 sqft
Great location close to Fayetteville business district. Residents enjoy in-unit amenities like air conditioning, extra storage, and laundry. Community includes 24-hour gym, BBQ grill, car wash area, and dog park.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
6 Units Available
Jack Britt
West Park
5600 Fountain Grove Circle, Fayetteville, NC
1 Bedroom
$850
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$950
1175 sqft
West Park is the haven you've been looking for offering modern distinction and convenience with a rustic appeal.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
26 Units Available
Terry Sanford
Plantation at Fayetteville
3050 Plantation Garden Way, Fayetteville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,010
927 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
1246 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1390 sqft
Discover the difference at Fayetteville’s newest premier apartment community.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 10 at 06:17pm
1 Unit Available
Landmark
146 London Ct, Fayetteville, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$845
1085 sqft
Landmark Apartments are setting the standard for comfortable, carefree living in Fayetteville, NC. Beautiful floor plans complete with unique features define the lavish lifestyle which can only be found at our community.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 10 at 06:42pm
1 Unit Available
Seventy-First
Wayside
6408 Hidden Lake Loop, Fayetteville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$710
1050 sqft
It has all come together beautifully at Wayside Apartments in Raeford, NC where you will find our spacious 2 bedroom duplex-style homes that melt effortlessly into the beautiful surrounding landscape.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
Seventy-First
Stone Ridge
3001 Stone Carriage Cir, Fayetteville, NC
1 Bedroom
$969
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,109
1195 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,289
1369 sqft
Let Stone Ridge be your sanctuary where comfort and style come together to create a way of liferelax, unwind, live well and enjoy! Everything you need to live a life of comfort and style can be found at Stone Ridge Apartments, one of Fayettevilles
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated September 4 at 04:36pm
13 Units Available
The Heights at McArthur Park
2523 Mulranny Dr, Fayetteville, NC
1 Bedroom
$809
875 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$944
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,049
1350 sqft
Quiet community near Rosehill Road Park. Walk-in closets and private laundry. Air conditioning. Community has volleyball court, coffee bar, pool, and media room. On-site dog park. Garage parking available.

1 of 10

Last updated July 10 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
Seventy-First
775 C.l. Tart Circle
775 Cl Tart Circle, Fayetteville, NC
1 Bedroom
$835
835 sqft
Cliff Creek Apartments feature well-appointed one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. Each apartment home has its own stylish and smart appliances along with all the modern conveniences.

1 of 9

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Westover
425 Jamestown Avenue
425 Jamestown Avenue, Fayetteville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
2200 sqft
425 Jamestown Avenue Available 08/01/20 425 Jamestown - Gorgeous, well maintained, newer home in established subdivision and just minutes' drive to Fort Bragg through the Yadkin gate.

1 of 10

Last updated July 10 at 10:30am
Contact for Availability
Westover
220 HAVERHILL DRIVE
220 Haverhill Drive, Fayetteville, NC
4 Bedrooms
Ask
DEVONWOOD - 220 HAVERHILL-DEVONWOOD-2100/2200 SQ,FT.3 BR, 2.

1 of 31

Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
934 Westland Ridge Rd.
934 Westland Ridge Road, Fayetteville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,420
1850 sqft
Coming Soon: Mid August - 934 Westland Ridge Rd.

1 of 26

Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Douglas Byrd
1202 Brickyard Drive
1202 Brickyard Drive, Fayetteville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,370
1847 sqft
Beautiful, contemporary 3 bdrm 2.5 bth house. Open floor plan with Great Room with fireplace. Spacious kitchen with island, stainless steel appliances and pantry. Mstr bdrm with trey ceilings and mstr bth.

1 of 1

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Westover
6776 Unit 05 Willowbrook Dr
6776 Willowbrook Dr, Fayetteville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$650
1000 sqft
SPACIOUS 2 BEDROOM 2 BATH CONDO VIEW TODAY! (MP) - VIEW TODAY! Nice 2 Bedroom/ 2 Bath Condominium (second floor) centrally located only minutes to Ft. Bragg & shopping. Community amenities offer access to two community pools & large lake area.

1 of 14

Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Downtown Fayetteville
137-105 Person St.
137 Person St, Fayetteville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,100
800 sqft
Coming Soon (Aug 1) 137-105 Person St.

1 of 3

Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Westover
201 Waterdown Drive
201 Waterdown Drive, Fayetteville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$850
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This first floor condo will be totally renovated and ready for occupancy by mid July. Interior pictures will be uploaded as soon as renovations are finished. Kitchen and bathrooms will be totally updated, Laminate/luxury vinyl thru out.

1 of 21

Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Jack Britt
1800-202 Balmoral Drive
1800 Balmoral Dr, Fayetteville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$900
-

1 of 31

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
Terry Sanford
322 S. McPherson Church
322 South Mcpherson Church Road, Fayetteville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1784 sqft
322 S McPherson Church Rd ~ Westwood - Charming 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom with easy access to All American Freeway! This updated home features a neat circle driveway, covered front porch, new carpet, and new paint.

1 of 12

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
Downtown Fayetteville
159 Maxwell St. Apt 201
159 Maxwell Street, Fayetteville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,095
800 sqft
159 Maxwell St. (No Pets) - This Historical 1 bed/1 bath apartment was renovated to highlight it's original floors, beams and ceiling rafters. Other features include stainless steel appliances and a washer/dryer unit.

July 2020 Fayetteville Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Fayetteville Rent Report. Fayetteville rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Fayetteville rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

July 2020 Fayetteville Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Fayetteville Rent Report. Fayetteville rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Fayetteville rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Fayetteville rents increased moderately over the past month

Fayetteville rents have increased 0.3% over the past month, and have increased marginally by 0.6% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Fayetteville stand at $638 for a one-bedroom apartment and $789 for a two-bedroom. This is the eighth straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in October of last year. Fayetteville's year-over-year rent growth leads the state and national averages, which both stand at 0.2%.

    Rents steady across cities in North Carolina

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring in the city of Fayetteville, but trends across other cities in the state have varied - of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in North Carolina, some have seen decreases while other cities have rents increasing. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.2% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Cary is the most expensive of all North Carolina's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,289; of the 10 largest North Carolina cities that we have data for, 5 have seen rents fall year-over-year, with Wilmington experiencing the fastest decline (-4.2%).
    • Greenville, Winston-Salem, and Greensboro have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.0%, 1.8%, and 0.8%, respectively).

    Fayetteville rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased marginally in Fayetteville, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Fayetteville is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Fayetteville's median two-bedroom rent of $789 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Fayetteville's rents rose marginally over the past year, the city of Phoenix also saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Fayetteville than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than three-and-a-half times the price in Fayetteville.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

