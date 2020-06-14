Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:35 AM

113 Apartments for rent in Fayetteville, NC with garage

Fayetteville apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Jack Britt
12 Units Available
West Park
5600 Fountain Grove Circle, Fayetteville, NC
1 Bedroom
$850
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$950
1175 sqft
West Park is the haven you've been looking for offering modern distinction and convenience with a rustic appeal.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:10am
Westover
9 Units Available
The Regency Luxury Apartments
505 Regency Dr, Fayetteville, NC
1 Bedroom
$860
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$985
1089 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,125
1379 sqft
Live in luxury at The Regency in Fayetteville, and enjoy comforts such as spacious kitchen, master bedroom-suite, private outdoor-space. Community amenities include a coffee-bar, pool, fitness, business-center, tennis and volleyball courts, amid gorgeous landscaped grounds.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Terry Sanford
12 Units Available
Plantation at Fayetteville
3050 Plantation Garden Way, Fayetteville, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
1246 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1390 sqft
Discover the difference at Fayetteville’s newest premier apartment community.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:20am
Westover
27 Units Available
Legacy at Cross Creek
570 Castle Rising Rd, Fayetteville, NC
1 Bedroom
$820
837 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$860
1132 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,015
1443 sqft
Furnished apartments with patio/balcony. Community with 24-hour gym, a pool, a car-wash area, and volleyball, basketball and tennis courts. Just off All-American Highway within commuting distance of Fort Bragg, Cape Fear Hospital and Pope AFB.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Westover
9 Units Available
Crescent Commons
812 Crescent Commons Way, Fayetteville, NC
1 Bedroom
$800
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$825
1005 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$985
1304 sqft
Allow our Fayetteville, NC apartments for rent at Crescent Commons to spoil you with custom home features and exceptional service! Our apartment homes feature one- and two-bedroom floor plans with stellar amenities including fully-equipped gourmet
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Terry Sanford
18 Units Available
The Enclave at Pamalee Square
1014 Enclave Dr, Fayetteville, NC
1 Bedroom
$911
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,014
1107 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,170
1359 sqft
Fort Bragg and Cross Creek Mall are only minutes from this pristine community. Residences have walk-in closets, extra storage and washer/dryer hookups. Amenities include a putting green, media room, pool and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Seventy-First
1 Unit Available
Bristol Park
1141 Glen Iris Dr, Fayetteville, NC
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,099
1398 sqft
For those seeking a life of convenience and sophistication, welcome home to Bristol Park Apartments. Our elevated customer experience and beautiful homes promote what matters most: wellness, leisure, and time well spent at home.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 06:12am
Jack Britt
5 Units Available
Grove at Park Place
2640 Latrobe Avenue, Fayetteville, NC
1 Bedroom
$877
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$980
1161 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Imagine your life elevated to a whole new level. The Grove at Park Place, located in the heart of Fayetteville, NC, is a BRAND NEW community with luxury living at its finest.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 12:44am
Seventy-First
Contact for Availability
ParcStone
5101 Parcstone Ln, Fayetteville, NC
1 Bedroom
$999
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
1120 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,319
1252 sqft
At Parcstone Apartments in Fayetteville, NC, you can have it all-inclusive luxury, an active lifestyle and modern convenience. When you live at Parcstone you are surrounded by Fayettevilles conveniences: schools, shopping and restaurants.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Terry Sanford
18 Units Available
Jamestown Commons
1429 Bozeman Loop, Fayetteville, NC
1 Bedroom
$820
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$910
1124 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to the relaxed elegance of Jamestown Commons Apartments in Fayetteville, NC. A combination of custom home distinction, comfort and privacy awaits you with choices of 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 12:45am
$
Seventy-First
Contact for Availability
Ardmore Pointe
3325 Oak Forest Drive, Fayetteville, NC
1 Bedroom
$885
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$915
1075 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,055
1460 sqft
Ardmore Pointe is beautifully placed across 27 landscaped acres, and is conveniently located less than 5 miles from Fort Bragg, Cape Fear Valley Hospital and Cumberland Co. Schools.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 12:42am
Seventy-First
Contact for Availability
Stone Ridge
3001 Stone Carriage Cir, Fayetteville, NC
1 Bedroom
$969
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,109
1195 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,289
1369 sqft
Let Stone Ridge be your sanctuary where comfort and style come together to create a way of liferelax, unwind, live well and enjoy! Everything you need to live a life of comfort and style can be found at Stone Ridge Apartments, one of Fayettevilles
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 12:45am
South View
Contact for Availability
Birchfield Fine Apartment Homes
3511 Birchfield Ct, Fayetteville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$900
1115 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,030
1464 sqft
With a convenient location in Fayetteville, North Carolina, near a new movie theater, a shopping center, restaurants, and more, life at Birchfield Fine Apartment Homes is all about convenience and luxury.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated September 4 at 04:36pm
13 Units Available
The Heights at McArthur Park
2523 Mulranny Dr, Fayetteville, NC
1 Bedroom
$809
875 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$944
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,049
1350 sqft
Quiet community near Rosehill Road Park. Walk-in closets and private laundry. Air conditioning. Community has volleyball court, coffee bar, pool, and media room. On-site dog park. Garage parking available.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
823 Black Creek Court
823 Black Creek Court, Fayetteville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
Spacious 3 bedroom / 2 bathroom home located on a corner lot near everything! Property has new (April 2020) laminate flooring throughout living area.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Seventy-First
1 Unit Available
1009 Patrick Drive
1009 Patrick Drive, Fayetteville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$900
1200 sqft
1009 Patrick Drive Available 08/01/20 AVAILABLE COME AUGUST 1ST - Ranch style home located in Cliffdale Forest on less than an acre piece of land. Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with 1 car garage, porch, and fenced big back yard.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Westover
1 Unit Available
425 Georgetown Cir.
425 Georgetown Circle, Fayetteville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1660 sqft
Huge 2 Bed 2 Bath Condo with Luxury Details! - Spacious 2 bedroom 2.5 bathroom townhome, with huge garage and walk-out deck. Home features open floor plan, large bedroom and walk-in closets.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Seventy-First
1 Unit Available
9453 Gooden Dr.
9453 Gooden Drive, Fayetteville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
1140 sqft
9453 Gooden Dr. - Cozy contemporary ranch home with lots of upgrades. Open floor plan. Great room with wood burning fireplace. Upgraded light fixtures in every room, stainless appliances, granite counters and breakfast bar.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Terry Sanford
1 Unit Available
1605 Rogers Dr
1605 Rogers Drive, Fayetteville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
2500 sqft
Coming Soon (Mid July) 1605 Rogers Dr. (Cats Considered) - Coming Soon (Mid July) Custom built home on large corner lot. Large front and back porch. Double Garage, Formal living room, family room AND den! Formal dining, open kitchen.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Jack Britt
1 Unit Available
1848 Windlock Dr.
1848 Windlock Drive, Fayetteville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1738 sqft
1848 Windlock ~ Aaron Lakes West - Nice 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Two Story in Jack Britt School District.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Terry Sanford
1 Unit Available
1100 Clarendon St
1100 Clarendon Street, Fayetteville, NC
1 Bedroom
$520
400 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
More details and lease options please contact us at: NC28305@cuora-rentals.Com least expensive one bedroom condo in the fayetteville best one bedroom price in clarendon house! Penthouse condo in historic haymount. On the much desired 6th floor.

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Westover
1 Unit Available
418 Murray Fork Dr
418 Murray Fork Drive, Fayetteville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1550 sqft
Totally updated inside and out! Closed to post! - 3 Bedrooms, 2 Baths, Double Garage, Fenced Yard. Close to Fort Bragg, Conveniently located for shopping, schools, and library. Open floor plan with foyer entry, living room with vaulted ceiling.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Terry Sanford
1 Unit Available
505 Pilot Ave
505 Pilot Avenue, Fayetteville, NC
Studio
$1,295
505 Pilot Ave Available 07/04/20 505 Pilot Avenue - Attractive home in historic Haymont. Beautiful wooded lot. Detached garage with overhead storage. Porch, partially fenced yard, wood burning fire place in great room.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
315 Eastwood Ave
315 Eastwood Avenue, Fayetteville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
315 Eastwood Ave Available 07/08/20 315 Eastwood Ave - Beautiful home available for July 7th. House has all the bells and whistles... laminate flooring throughout plus tiled bathrooms, gorgeous granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Fayetteville, NC

Fayetteville apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

