cumberland county
Last updated July 23 2020 at 3:45 AM
239 Apartments for rent in Cumberland County, NC📍
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
16 Units Available
Terry Sanford
The Enclave at Pamalee Square
1014 Enclave Dr, Fayetteville, NC
1 Bedroom
$959
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,081
1107 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,381
1359 sqft
Fort Bragg and Cross Creek Mall are only minutes from this pristine community. Residences have walk-in closets, extra storage and washer/dryer hookups. Amenities include a putting green, media room, pool and clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated July 23 at 12:38 AM
4 Units Available
Seventy-First
Austin Creek
1131 Capeharbor Ct, Fayetteville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$815
1100 sqft
Come Live the Difference at Austin Creek Apartments in Fayetteville, NC! Imagine being able to come home and relax in a quaint community surrounded by lavish grounds, soaring pine trees with wooded views and yet only minutes from all the
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
8 Units Available
Westover
Village at Cliffdale
567 Cutchen Ln, Fayetteville, NC
1 Bedroom
$790
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$925
833 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$920
1306 sqft
At the Village at Cliffdale Apartments, our apartment homes, exquisite amenities and convenient location are offered at excellent prices.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
11 Units Available
Westover
Morganton Place
5650 Netherfield Pl, Fayetteville, NC
1 Bedroom
$760
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$800
1004 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,040
1356 sqft
If you are seeking style, affordability and quality in an apartment home, then Morganton Place Apartments is for you.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
13 Units Available
Douglas Byrd
Douglas Square
5052 Watauga Rd, Fayetteville, NC
1 Bedroom
$650
604 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$665
937 sqft
For those seeking a life of convenience and relaxation, welcome home to the Douglas Square on Hope Mills. Our elevated customer experience and quality amenities promote what matters most: wellness, leisure, and time well spent at home.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
$
11 Units Available
Downtown Fayetteville
The Residences at the Prince Charles
450 Hay Street, Fayetteville, NC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,089
637 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,529
885 sqft
The Future is NOW - Take a Virtual Tour! Urban living in downtown Fayetteville has never been better! The Prince Charles Hotel was once the crown jewel of Fayetteville.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 23 at 12:34 AM
6 Units Available
Westover
The Regency Luxury Apartments
505 Regency Dr, Fayetteville, NC
1 Bedroom
$885
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
1089 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,155
1379 sqft
Live in luxury at The Regency in Fayetteville, and enjoy comforts such as spacious kitchen, master bedroom-suite, private outdoor-space. Community amenities include a coffee-bar, pool, fitness, business-center, tennis and volleyball courts, amid gorgeous landscaped grounds.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
3 Units Available
Pine Forest
Lakehurst Apartments
1000 Riverbank Dr, Spring Lake, NC
1 Bedroom
$655
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$755
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to the good life at Lakehurst apartments located in Spring Lake, North Carolina. Our pet friendly community boasts a sparkling swimming pool, two relaxing fishing ponds, and a playground.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
18 Units Available
Terry Sanford
Plantation at Fayetteville
3050 Plantation Garden Way, Fayetteville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,010
927 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
1246 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1390 sqft
Discover the difference at Fayetteville’s newest premier apartment community.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
3 Units Available
Jack Britt
West Park
5600 Fountain Grove Circle, Fayetteville, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$965
1175 sqft
West Park is the haven you've been looking for offering modern distinction and convenience with a rustic appeal.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
3 Units Available
Pine Forest
Waterford
801 Shell Dr, Spring Lake, NC
1 Bedroom
$885
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1235 sqft
Waterford Apartments, located in the town of Spring Lake, NC, showcases majestic apartment homes inspired by you, our residents.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
2 Units Available
Douglas Byrd
Buckhead
4428 Kinkead Court, Fayetteville, NC
1 Bedroom
$689
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$799
1081 sqft
Buckhead Apartments in Fayetteville, NC offers the best location in town; tucked away within a residential neighborhood, yet only minutes from Cross Creek Mall, Fort Bragg and Pope Air Force Base, many restaurants, All American Freeway and so much
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
3 Units Available
South View
South Main
4003 William Bill Luther Dr, Hope Mills, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$840
1119 sqft
It has all come together beautifully at South Main Apartments where you'll find spacious 1 and 2 bedroom homes, sophistication and convenience at the area’s most sought after address in Hope Mills.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
$
6 Units Available
Pine Forest
The Heritage at Fort Bragg
1166 Pine Knoll Dr, Spring Lake, NC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$810
1135 sqft
Discover your new apartment at The Heritage at Fort Bragg. This community is located on Pine Knoll Dr. in Spring Lake. At The Heritage at Fort Bragg, you'll have access to top amenities and features.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 23 at 12:17 AM
10 Units Available
Jack Britt
Grove at Park Place
2640 Latrobe Avenue, Fayetteville, NC
1 Bedroom
$890
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$990
1161 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Imagine your life elevated to a whole new level. The Grove at Park Place, located in the heart of Fayetteville, NC, is a BRAND NEW community with luxury living at its finest.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 23 at 12:06 AM
1 Unit Available
Seventy-First
Wayside
6408 Hidden Lake Loop, Fayetteville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$710
1050 sqft
It has all come together beautifully at Wayside Apartments in Raeford, NC where you will find our spacious 2 bedroom duplex-style homes that melt effortlessly into the beautiful surrounding landscape.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 23 at 02:25 AM
22 Units Available
South View
The Astoria Apartment Homes
405 Grand Wailea Dr, Hope Mills, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,019
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,177
1176 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,315
1308 sqft
A short drive from I-95 and Highway 162. Luxury, open-plan apartments with separate dining room, a bathtub, carpet, and a patio or balcony. Residents have use of a pool, a playground, a gym and clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 23 at 12:27 AM
19 Units Available
Westover
Reserve at Carrington Place
6511 Lexi Ln, Fayetteville, NC
1 Bedroom
$819
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$899
1095 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,035
1277 sqft
Great location close to Fayetteville business district. Residents enjoy in-unit amenities like air conditioning, extra storage, and laundry. Community includes 24-hour gym, BBQ grill, car wash area, and dog park.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 23 at 03:33 AM
8 Units Available
Pine Forest
Patriot Point
204 McKenzie Rd, Spring Lake, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$870
936 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,005
1236 sqft
Come experience the best community lifestyle in Spring Lake. You will fall in love with our community’s charm, well-tended grounds, and welcoming views.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
$
10 Units Available
Seventy-First
Chason Ridge
600 Scotia Ln, Fayetteville, NC
1 Bedroom
$827
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$915
1066 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,024
1325 sqft
1, 2 and 3 Bedroom Apartments in Fayetteville, NC Designed with your busy lifestyle in mind, Chason Ridge is the perfect place to relax after a long day.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 23 at 12:40 AM
2 Units Available
Landmark
146 London Ct, Fayetteville, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$845
1085 sqft
Landmark Apartments are setting the standard for comfortable, carefree living in Fayetteville, NC. Beautiful floor plans complete with unique features define the lavish lifestyle which can only be found at our community.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 23 at 12:06 AM
6 Units Available
Westover
Legacy at Cross Creek
570 Castle Rising Rd, Fayetteville, NC
1 Bedroom
$785
837 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$860
1132 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,015
1443 sqft
Furnished apartments with patio/balcony. Community with 24-hour gym, a pool, a car-wash area, and volleyball, basketball and tennis courts. Just off All-American Highway within commuting distance of Fort Bragg, Cape Fear Hospital and Pope AFB.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 23 at 12:01 AM
3 Units Available
Seventy-First
Hidden Lake
6406 Hidden Lake Loop, Fayetteville, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$855
1104 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$995
1240 sqft
Welcome to the relaxed elegance of Hidden Lake Apartments in Fayetteville, NC. A combination of custom home distinction, comfort and privacy awaits you with choices of a 1, 2, or 3 bedroom apartment homes.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 22 at 08:20 AM
5 Units Available
Pine Forest
Autumn View Apartments
179 Peatmoss Drive, Fayetteville, NC
1 Bedroom
$820
535 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$956
987 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1228 sqft
Modern apartments with dark wood cabinetry, built-in pantry, 9-foot ceilings and dishwashers. Quiet community has a gourmet coffee bar, fitness center, beautiful clubhouse and picnic areas with grills.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Cumberland County area include Fayetteville Technical Community College, Fayetteville State University, Meredith College, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, and North Carolina State University at Raleigh. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Raleigh, Durham, Fayetteville, Cary, and Chapel Hill have apartments for rent.
