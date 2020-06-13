/
18 Apartments for rent in Sanford, NC📍
321 Meridian Crossing
321 Meridian Crossing, Sanford, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
All New Sparkle! - Enjoy low maintenance living at it's finest in this charming 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath Town home.
3206 Green Valley Drive
3206 Green Valley Drive, Sanford, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1850 sqft
Available 07/03/20 3206 Green Valley Drive - Property Id: 207910 Beautifully Fully Furnished Brick Ranch. Designer Furnished with Antique and traditional style furniture and beautiful art, books, rugs and pottery, just like home.
2633 TATON CT
2633 Taton Court, Sanford, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
2800 sqft
Available 08/01/20 2633 Taton Ct - Property Id: 189482 When renting a home for you and your loved ones, the most important thing to consider is its location! This new 4 bedroom, 2.
317 Cross St, Unit A
317 Cross St, Sanford, NC
2 Bedrooms
$699
700 sqft
Quiet Neighborhood! Historic District Apartments! Discount rent: $699 Deposit $799 To Apply: Goexodushomes.com Need proof of income; need to make at least 3 times the regular rent, Need rental reference from current landlord.
120 Willow Ridge Street
120 Willowridge Drive, Sanford, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1700 sqft
Avail. Now! Great location! Near shopping schools and a quiet neighborhood. Good size yard and spacious living area with large kitchen and living room! Pet negotiable with a pet fee.
Results within 1 mile of Sanford
93 Northridge Trail
93 Northridge Trail, Lee County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
2568 sqft
93 Northridge Trail Available 07/28/20 3 bedroom/2.5 bath spacious home in gated community of Carolina Trace - Spacious three bedroom, two and one half bath home with a great view of the golf course (RLNE5831686)
3108 Chipping Wedge
3108 Chipping Wedge, Lee County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
Spacious, open and a overall high quality house! Enjoy your morning coffee in the sun-room, by the fire place, or even under the extendable awning on the back deck.
Results within 5 miles of Sanford
303 Harbor Trace
303 Harbor Trace, Lee County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1300 sqft
Charming 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Ranch home in Carolina Trace. Split floor plan. Kitchen features stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Back deck, and fenced in backyard.
303 E. Harrington Ave.
303 East Harrington Avenue, Broadway, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1500 sqft
Remodeled ranch in Broadway, NC - Lovely, remodeled ranch offers 1500 SqFt with 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, living room, dining room, laundry room, kitchen,breakfast room and carport. The detached garage/shop is wired.
Results within 10 miles of Sanford
Summerwind
40 Summer Breeze Blvd, Garner, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,059
971 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,209
1230 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Life is a Breeze at Summerwind Apartments! Summerwind Apartments is ideally located in a residential area, providing wooded and sunset views.
170 State Highway 87 N
170 Sanford Road, Pittsboro, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
2349 sqft
Charming 4 bd 3 ba in Pittsboro, NC - A house full of character, across the street from community college and walking trails, walk to downtown and shops, huge master suite w/double shower, 2 sink vanity, refinished hardwood floors throughout.
349 Sea Mist
349 Sea Mist Dr, Harnett County, NC
5 Bedrooms
$1,950
3100 sqft
349 Sea Mist Available 08/14/20 FREE RENT! Wonderful home in Carolina Lakes - Get FREE RENT for the rest of March 2020 with a signed lease! Located in the gated community of Carolina Lakes! A 4 bedroom home with optional bonus as 5th bedroom, 3
315 Juno Drive
315 Juno Drive, Harnett County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,215
1370 sqft
Great 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home that sits on a large private 1 Acre lot in popular TINGEN POINTE of Harnett County. This home features a rear deck, Large double garage with storage, shed and privacy fenced yard.
55 Schoomaker Court
55 Schoomaker Court, Harnett County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,325
Fantastic home with lots of extras located in PATTON'S POINT of Harnett County.
35 Forest Mountain Court
35 Forest Mountain Court, Harnett County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
Beautiful 3 bed, 2.5 bath with finished bonus room for the fourth bedroom! Nice front porch for relaxing or a deck in the back for entertaining! Sun room with pergo floor! Very nice home, away from the busy city but still minutes from Post.
65 sapphire
65 Sapphire Pl, Harnett County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,295
Very nice 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home located on a culde sac. Country living at its best. This home also has a huge almost half acre lot. Privacy fenced backyard. Great location Available for move in NOw
101 NW Red Bird Drive
101 Red Bird Dr, Harnett County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,025
This beautiful home has 4 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. Split floor plan. This home has over 2300 square feet, large eat-in kitchen with center island. Sliding door leads out to the patio.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Sanford rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,340.
Some of the colleges located in the Sanford area include Guilford College, Fayetteville Technical Community College, Fayetteville State University, Meredith College, and University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Sanford from include Raleigh, Durham, Greensboro, Fayetteville, and Cary.