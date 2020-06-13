/
/
spring lake
Last updated June 13 2020 at 3:52 PM
262 Apartments for rent in Spring Lake, NC📍
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
Pine Forest
11 Units Available
Patriot Point
204 McKenzie Rd, Spring Lake, NC
1 Bedroom
$760
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$850
936 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Come experience the best community lifestyle in Spring Lake. You will fall in love with our community’s charm, well-tended grounds, and welcoming views.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
Pine Forest
4 Units Available
Waterford
801 Shell Dr, Spring Lake, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$980
1235 sqft
Waterford Apartments, located in the town of Spring Lake, NC, showcases majestic apartment homes inspired by you, our residents.
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
Pine Forest
1 Unit Available
1614 Crescent Drive
1614 Crescent Drive, Spring Lake, NC
3 Bedrooms
$850
1520 sqft
Nice 3 bdrm 2 bth brick tri level home. 1st level is great room with beautiful hardwoods, 3rd bdrm with full bath, 2nd level is fully equipped kitchen and formal dining room. Upper level includes Mstr bdrm with hardwoods, 2nd bdrm and full hall bth.
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
Pine Forest
1 Unit Available
232 W. Manchester Road
232 West Manchester Road, Spring Lake, NC
2 Bedrooms
$725
2 bed, 1 bath apartment located close to Fort Bragg, as well as shopping and restaurants. Apartment has beautiful exposed brick and an area for a dining room table in the kitchen. Comes with a stove and a fridge. Washer and dryer available on site.
1 of 7
Last updated April 10 at 02:17am
Pine Forest
1 Unit Available
503 N Grogg Street
503 North Grogg Street, Spring Lake, NC
2 Bedrooms
$500
2 WEEKS FREE! This affordable 2 bedroom 1 bath apartment is located in Spring Lake. This unit has front and rear access for your convenience! The eat in kitchen has lots of light, and the bedroom is spacious.
1 of 10
Last updated April 10 at 02:17am
Pine Forest
1 Unit Available
1308 King Avenue
1308 King Street, Spring Lake, NC
2 Bedrooms
$600
2 WEEKS FREE! This affordable 2 bedroom 1 bath apartment is located in Spring Lake. This unit has front and rear access for your convenience! The eat in kitchen has lots of light, and the bedroom is spacious.
1 of 11
Last updated April 10 at 02:17am
Pine Forest
1 Unit Available
1307 King Avenue
1307 King Street, Spring Lake, NC
2 Bedrooms
$600
2 WEEKS FREE! This affordable 2 bedroom 1 bath apartment is located in Spring Lake. This unit has front and rear access for your convenience! The eat in kitchen has lots of light, and the bedroom is spacious.
Results within 1 mile of Spring Lake
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
Pine Forest
1 Unit Available
1176 Andrews Road
1176 Andrews Road, Cumberland County, NC
2 Bedrooms
$725
Beautiful 2 bed, 1 bath apartment for rent. Recently renovated with new flooring and paint. Spacious living room, kitchen and backyard. Stop by our office today to view this property before it gets snatched up.
1 of 12
Last updated March 23 at 06:37pm
Pine Forest
1 Unit Available
979 Domain Drive
979 Domain Drive, Cumberland County, NC
2 Bedrooms
$575
Nice 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath Duplex! Minutes From Fort Bragg and Shopping! TEXT HPM1308 TO 22932 TO RECEIVE FULL LISTING TO YOUR PHONE.
Results within 5 miles of Spring Lake
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 12:10pm
12 Units Available
The Monarch at Liberty Pointe
6271 Carver Oaks Dr, Fayetteville, NC
1 Bedroom
$728
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$881
1040 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Monarch at Liberty Pointe in Fayetteville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
Terry Sanford
13 Units Available
Plantation at Fayetteville
3050 Plantation Garden Way, Fayetteville, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
1246 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1390 sqft
Discover the difference at Fayetteville’s newest premier apartment community.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
Pine Forest
4 Units Available
Tartan Place Apartments
401 Tartan Ct, Fayetteville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$900
1240 sqft
Take A Virtual Tour Today! Tartan Place Apartments and Townhomes offers the Fayetteville lifestyle you’ve been looking for. Imagine coming home to a spacious, light-filled apartment or townhome where you can kick back and relax.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 06:12am
Pine Forest
9 Units Available
Autumn View Apartments
179 Peatmoss Drive, Fayetteville, NC
1 Bedroom
$726
488 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$975
835 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,030
1228 sqft
Modern apartments with dark wood cabinetry, built-in pantry, 9-foot ceilings and dishwashers. Quiet community has a gourmet coffee bar, fitness center, beautiful clubhouse and picnic areas with grills.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 12:42pm
6 Units Available
Landmark
146 London Ct, Fayetteville, NC
1 Bedroom
$735
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$845
1085 sqft
Landmark Apartments are setting the standard for comfortable, carefree living in Fayetteville, NC. Beautiful floor plans complete with unique features define the lavish lifestyle which can only be found at our community.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
Terry Sanford
18 Units Available
Jamestown Commons
1429 Bozeman Loop, Fayetteville, NC
1 Bedroom
$820
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$910
1124 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to the relaxed elegance of Jamestown Commons Apartments in Fayetteville, NC. A combination of custom home distinction, comfort and privacy awaits you with choices of 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated September 4 at 04:36pm
13 Units Available
The Heights at McArthur Park
2523 Mulranny Dr, Fayetteville, NC
1 Bedroom
$809
875 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$944
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,049
1350 sqft
Quiet community near Rosehill Road Park. Walk-in closets and private laundry. Air conditioning. Community has volleyball court, coffee bar, pool, and media room. On-site dog park. Garage parking available.
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
1 Unit Available
823 Black Creek Court
823 Black Creek Court, Fayetteville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
Spacious 3 bedroom / 2 bathroom home located on a corner lot near everything! Property has new (April 2020) laminate flooring throughout living area.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
224 Watchman Lane
224 Watchmen Lane, Harnett County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,350
1834 sqft
224 Watchman Lane Available 07/24/20 Lexington Plantation - BEAUTIFUL HOME HAS 4 BEDROOMS WITH 2.5 BATHS. KITCHEN HAS GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, UNDER MOUNT SINK, AND BEAUTIFUL WHITE 42' UPPER CABINETS.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
338 Ayrshire Ct
338 Ayrshire Court, Fayetteville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$920
1350 sqft
Coming Soon (Mid July) 338 Ayrshire Ct. (Pets Considered) - Coming Soon (Mid July) This lovely Town home is close to Methodist College and Ft Bragg, backing up to the 12th Green on Kings Grant Golf Course. It features 2 bedrooms, 2.
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Westover
1 Unit Available
823 Rumford Place
823 Rumford Place, Fayetteville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$750
1300 sqft
COZY 3 BEDROOM DUPLEX - Duplex with carpet & vinyl flooring, kitchen with range, refrigerator, dishwasher & disposal. Living Room w/vaulted ceilings, dining room, separate laundry closet, central air & heat pump & deck.
1 of 56
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Pine Forest
1 Unit Available
7632 Wilkins Drive
7632 Wilkins Drive, Cumberland County, NC
5 Bedrooms
$2,100
3250 sqft
7632 Wilkins Drive Available 07/01/20 Longleaf - Beautiful and spacious all-brick home located on large lot! 5 bedrooms, 3 1/2 baths plus sunroom, formal living/dining, family room with vaulted ceilings; two-sided fireplace between family room &
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
163 Trenton Place
163 Trenton Place, Harnett County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
2800 sqft
163 Trenton Place Available 06/15/20 Beautiful Home, includes Bonus Room with Wet Bar! - Gorgeous 4BD house, 2 Full Baths, 2 Half Baths, house features a large great room with fireplace on 2nd floor.
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Terry Sanford
1 Unit Available
1190 Wrenwood Ct.
1190 Wrenwood, Fayetteville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$900
1200 sqft
Coming Soon 1190 Wrenwood (Mid July) (Small Pet-Friendly) - Coming Soon (Mid July) 2 bed/ 2.5 bath Townhome with modern features including all stainless steel appliances, gray paint throughout, and updated bathrooms.
1 of 27
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
699 Tamarack
699 Tamarack Drive, Fayetteville, NC
Studio
$675
1000 sqft
699 Tamarack Available 07/01/20 - Check out this freshly renovated quaint home located in Fayetteville. This property is a short drive to Fort Bragg, many restaurants, several shopping centers, and a few parks.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Spring Lake, the median rent is $517 for a studio, $521 for a 1-bedroom, $644 for a 2-bedroom, and $896 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Spring Lake, check out our monthly Spring Lake Rent Report.
Some of the most popular neighborhoods in Spring Lake include Pine Forest.
Some of the colleges located in the Spring Lake area include Fayetteville Technical Community College, Fayetteville State University, Meredith College, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, and North Carolina State University at Raleigh. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Spring Lake from include Raleigh, Durham, Fayetteville, Cary, and Chapel Hill.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Raleigh, NCDurham, NCFayetteville, NCCary, NCChapel Hill, NCApex, NCMorrisville, NCCarrboro, NCGarner, NC
Holly Springs, NCClayton, NCKnightdale, NCFuquay-Varina, NCHope Mills, NCSouthern Pines, NCRaeford, NCWendell, NC