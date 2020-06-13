181 Apartments for rent in Fayetteville, NC

If at all possible, visit your desired locale in person before making your decision. Here are a few neighborhoods to get you started:

Jack Britt This a difficult area in which to find vacancies. But, as you probably expected, the demand for pads in this area is pretty high, and the prices are definitely a reflection of that. Expect to pay a hefty fee to settle down here, but trust us, you get what you pay for.

Haymount Haymount is full of historic properties and its location makes for quick commutes. The easy commutes keep your work week uncongested and your weekend options open.

Downtown Historic Downtown Fayetteville is by far the most (all right, only) walkable area of town, which makes it a good choice for those who enjoy nightlife and culture.

Suburbs Depending on desired commute times, potential renters may want to look into the suburbs of Cape Fear, Gray's Creek and Eastover. Despite the neighborhood name reminiscent of a horror movie, these more rural areas are more picturesque than the city of Fayetteville. You'll also get way more space for your buck. There are few things better than limber dollar.

The residents of this city make friendly and down-to-earth neighbors. Good luck in your search for a new place to rest your bones, we reckon you’ll be just fine.