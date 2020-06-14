Apartment List
17 Furnished Apartments for rent in Fayetteville, NC

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Jack Britt
12 Units Available
West Park
5600 Fountain Grove Circle, Fayetteville, NC
1 Bedroom
$850
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$950
1175 sqft
West Park is the haven you've been looking for offering modern distinction and convenience with a rustic appeal.
Last updated June 14 at 12:20am
Westover
27 Units Available
Legacy at Cross Creek
570 Castle Rising Rd, Fayetteville, NC
1 Bedroom
$820
837 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$860
1132 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,015
1443 sqft
Furnished apartments with patio/balcony. Community with 24-hour gym, a pool, a car-wash area, and volleyball, basketball and tennis courts. Just off All-American Highway within commuting distance of Fort Bragg, Cape Fear Hospital and Pope AFB.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Seventy-First
1 Unit Available
Bristol Park
1141 Glen Iris Dr, Fayetteville, NC
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,099
1398 sqft
For those seeking a life of convenience and sophistication, welcome home to Bristol Park Apartments. Our elevated customer experience and beautiful homes promote what matters most: wellness, leisure, and time well spent at home.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Douglas Byrd
26 Units Available
Douglas Square
5052 Watauga Rd, Fayetteville, NC
1 Bedroom
$650
604 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$665
937 sqft
For those seeking a life of convenience and relaxation, welcome home to the Douglas Square on Hope Mills. Our elevated customer experience and quality amenities promote what matters most: wellness, leisure, and time well spent at home.
Last updated June 14 at 12:05am
Jack Britt
5 Units Available
Grove at Park Place
2640 Latrobe Avenue, Fayetteville, NC
1 Bedroom
$877
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$980
1161 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Imagine your life elevated to a whole new level. The Grove at Park Place, located in the heart of Fayetteville, NC, is a BRAND NEW community with luxury living at its finest.
Last updated June 12 at 06:12am
Pine Forest
9 Units Available
Autumn View Apartments
179 Peatmoss Drive, Fayetteville, NC
1 Bedroom
$726
488 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$975
835 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,030
1228 sqft
Modern apartments with dark wood cabinetry, built-in pantry, 9-foot ceilings and dishwashers. Quiet community has a gourmet coffee bar, fitness center, beautiful clubhouse and picnic areas with grills.
Last updated June 12 at 12:45am
Seventy-First
Contact for Availability
Ardmore Pointe
3325 Oak Forest Drive, Fayetteville, NC
1 Bedroom
$885
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$915
1075 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,055
1460 sqft
Ardmore Pointe is beautifully placed across 27 landscaped acres, and is conveniently located less than 5 miles from Fort Bragg, Cape Fear Valley Hospital and Cumberland Co. Schools.
Last updated June 12 at 12:45am
South View
Contact for Availability
Birchfield Fine Apartment Homes
3511 Birchfield Ct, Fayetteville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$900
1115 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,030
1464 sqft
With a convenient location in Fayetteville, North Carolina, near a new movie theater, a shopping center, restaurants, and more, life at Birchfield Fine Apartment Homes is all about convenience and luxury.

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Terry Sanford
1 Unit Available
1100 Clarendon St
1100 Clarendon Street, Fayetteville, NC
1 Bedroom
$520
400 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
More details and lease options please contact us at: NC28305@cuora-rentals.Com least expensive one bedroom condo in the fayetteville best one bedroom price in clarendon house! Penthouse condo in historic haymount. On the much desired 6th floor.

Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
4212 Deadwyler Drive
4212 Deadwyler Drive, Fayetteville, NC
1 Bedroom
$975
Fully Furnished 1BR 1BA Apartment & Workshop, W&D includes Utilities & Internet Broker Owned - Country atmosphere off McArthur Rd. Great location - 450 SQ FT 2nd story Living space plus 450 SQ FT storage and workshop area on 1st floor.

Last updated June 14 at 01:30am
Westover
1 Unit Available
681 A Bartons Landing - 1
681 Bartons Landing Pl, Fayetteville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$900
1200 sqft
Great Location! Gated Community! This first floor unit has lots of upgrades. open floor plan, dining area right of the kitchen, also has a breakfast bar. Living room offers easy access to patio, also gas fireplace.

Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Westover
1 Unit Available
681 Bartons Landing Place
681 Bartons Landing, Fayetteville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$900
Great Location! Gated Community! This first floor unit has lots of upgrades. open floor plan, dining area right of the kitchen, also has a breakfast bar. Living room offers easy access to patio, also gas fireplace.

Last updated April 10 at 02:17am
Terry Sanford
1 Unit Available
3401 # D Lainey Lane
3401 Lainey Ln, Fayetteville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
Corporate Condo Rental - Looking to place bags down and finish your job training/internship or traveling contract look at this rental! Rental with ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED AND FULLY FURNISHED.
Results within 5 miles of Fayetteville
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Pine Forest
3 Units Available
Waterford
801 Shell Dr, Spring Lake, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$960
1235 sqft
Waterford Apartments, located in the town of Spring Lake, NC, showcases majestic apartment homes inspired by you, our residents.
Results within 10 miles of Fayetteville

Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
326 Bald Cypress Drive
326 Bald Cypress Drive, Moore County, NC
2 Bedrooms
$950
***The Lake is currently dry***Breathtaking views of Woodlake are inspired by this charming 2BR/2BA Furnished ''Waterfront'' Home.

Last updated June 14 at 01:30am
1 Unit Available
566 Canady Road
566 Canady Road, Robeson County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1900 sqft
Weekly rental 500 per week, furnished with utilities 3 Bedroom 2 Bath furnished home 2000 sq ft. Short term rental 500 weekly utilities included. County atmosphere with farm animals.

Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
825 Castleberry Court
825 Castleberry Court, Moore County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
-Beautifully FURNISHED and upgraded home in a private community. Nicely appointed. Sunken living room, brick fireplace, panoramic views, well equipped kitchen with breakfast bar, separate master suite and a fantastic day room with full bath.

Fayetteville rents increased significantly over the past month

Fayetteville rents have increased 0.4% over the past month, and have increased marginally by 0.8% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Fayetteville stand at $636 for a one-bedroom apartment and $787 for a two-bedroom. This is the seventh straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in October of last year. Fayetteville's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.9%, but is in line with the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in North Carolina

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Fayetteville, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in North Carolina, 8 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.9% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Cary is the most expensive of all North Carolina's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,295; of the 10 largest cities in North Carolina that we have data for, Wilmington and High Point, where two-bedrooms go for $932 and $870, are the only two major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-3.8% and -0.4%).
    • Greenville, Durham, and Winston-Salem have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.2%, 1.9%, and 1.9%, respectively).

    Fayetteville rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased marginally in Fayetteville, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Fayetteville is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Fayetteville's median two-bedroom rent of $787 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year, which matches the increase in Fayetteville.
    • While Fayetteville's rents rose marginally over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Fayetteville than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is nearly four times the price in Fayetteville.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

