Amenities
Bordered by beautiful views and protected wetlands, the newly built Reserve at Carrington Place in Fayetteville, NC has become a favorite sanctuary for wildlife and humans alike. Conveniently located just 2 miles from the Fort Bragg main gate and Fayetteville business district, the natural setting provides a serene environment in which to retire at days end. Oversized floor plans and modern conveniences compliment a wide selection of 1, 2, and 3 bedroom floor plans with various sun room and patio options. Every family member is sure to find something to enjoy here, whether it be the pet park, playground, or 2 community clubhouses featuring large, fully equipped fitness facilities and spacious pools with sundecks. The all-inclusive amenities package is popular with allotment and budget-minded residents, while the 24 Seat Multi-media Theatre and WiFi Internet Cafe with coffee bar is a favorite community destination. A fenced leash-free Pet Park is a favorite destination for four-legged family members. The Reserve at Carrington Place provides a perfect balance between nature and civilization.