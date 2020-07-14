All apartments in Fayetteville
Home
/
Fayetteville, NC
/
Reserve at Carrington Place
Last updated July 13 2020 at 11:54 PM

Reserve at Carrington Place

6511 Lexi Ln · (910) 302-5686
Location

6511 Lexi Ln, Fayetteville, NC 28314
Westover

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 4275-201 · Avail. Aug 23

$819

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 756 sqft

Unit 324-301 · Avail. Jul 29

$819

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 826 sqft

Unit 4270-308 · Avail. Sep 2

$819

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 826 sqft

See 3+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4230-203 · Avail. Jul 25

$899

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1012 sqft

Unit 4210-303 · Avail. Aug 22

$899

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1012 sqft

Unit 4220-303 · Avail. Oct 17

$899

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1012 sqft

See 9+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4231-207 · Avail. Aug 28

$1,035

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1317 sqft

Unit 6580-207 · Avail. Oct 11

$1,035

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1317 sqft

Unit 6570-302 · Avail. Sep 16

$1,035

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1317 sqft

See 3+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Reserve at Carrington Place.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
extra storage
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
car wash area
clubhouse
coffee bar
internet cafe
dog park
24hr gym
playground
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
media room
pet friendly
valet service
volleyball court
parking
on-site laundry
24hr laundry
24hr maintenance
business center
hot tub
Bordered by beautiful views and protected wetlands, the newly built Reserve at Carrington Place in Fayetteville, NC has become a favorite sanctuary for wildlife and humans alike. Conveniently located just 2 miles from the Fort Bragg main gate and Fayetteville business district, the natural setting provides a serene environment in which to retire at days end. Oversized floor plans and modern conveniences compliment a wide selection of 1, 2, and 3 bedroom floor plans with various sun room and patio options. Every family member is sure to find something to enjoy here, whether it be the pet park, playground, or 2 community clubhouses featuring large, fully equipped fitness facilities and spacious pools with sundecks. The all-inclusive amenities package is popular with allotment and budget-minded residents, while the 24 Seat Multi-media Theatre and WiFi Internet Cafe with coffee bar is a favorite community destination. A fenced leash-free Pet Park is a favorite destination for four-legged family members. The Reserve at Carrington Place provides a perfect balance between nature and civilization.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: Up to one month's rent
Move-in Fees: $200 admin fee
Additional: Optional utilities package (all inclusive): varies by unit 
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
fee: $325 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $15/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease; Detached garage: $85/month.
Storage Details: Storage units: $75/month (small), $85/month (large); Detached garage: $85/month

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Reserve at Carrington Place have any available units?
Reserve at Carrington Place has 24 units available starting at $819 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Fayetteville, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fayetteville Rent Report.
What amenities does Reserve at Carrington Place have?
Some of Reserve at Carrington Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Reserve at Carrington Place currently offering any rent specials?
Reserve at Carrington Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Reserve at Carrington Place pet-friendly?
Yes, Reserve at Carrington Place is pet friendly.
Does Reserve at Carrington Place offer parking?
Yes, Reserve at Carrington Place offers parking.
Does Reserve at Carrington Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Reserve at Carrington Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Reserve at Carrington Place have a pool?
Yes, Reserve at Carrington Place has a pool.
Does Reserve at Carrington Place have accessible units?
No, Reserve at Carrington Place does not have accessible units.
Does Reserve at Carrington Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Reserve at Carrington Place has units with dishwashers.

