Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry extra storage garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities car wash area clubhouse coffee bar internet cafe dog park 24hr gym playground pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed internet access media room pet friendly valet service volleyball court parking on-site laundry 24hr laundry 24hr maintenance business center hot tub

Bordered by beautiful views and protected wetlands, the newly built Reserve at Carrington Place in Fayetteville, NC has become a favorite sanctuary for wildlife and humans alike. Conveniently located just 2 miles from the Fort Bragg main gate and Fayetteville business district, the natural setting provides a serene environment in which to retire at days end. Oversized floor plans and modern conveniences compliment a wide selection of 1, 2, and 3 bedroom floor plans with various sun room and patio options. Every family member is sure to find something to enjoy here, whether it be the pet park, playground, or 2 community clubhouses featuring large, fully equipped fitness facilities and spacious pools with sundecks. The all-inclusive amenities package is popular with allotment and budget-minded residents, while the 24 Seat Multi-media Theatre and WiFi Internet Cafe with coffee bar is a favorite community destination. A fenced leash-free Pet Park is a favorite destination for four-legged family members. The Reserve at Carrington Place provides a perfect balance between nature and civilization.