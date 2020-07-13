All apartments in Fayetteville
Find more places like The Heights at McArthur Park.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fayetteville, NC
/
The Heights at McArthur Park
Last updated July 12 2020 at 3:59 PM

The Heights at McArthur Park

2523 Mulranny Dr · (910) 361-2107
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Fayetteville
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

2523 Mulranny Dr, Fayetteville, NC 28311

Price and availability

VERIFIED 10 months AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 0724-304 · Avail. now

$809

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 875 sqft

Unit 0709-103 · Avail. now

$809

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 875 sqft

Unit 0731-204 · Avail. now

$809

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 875 sqft

See 1+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2559-102 · Avail. now

$944

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1150 sqft

Unit 0708-103 · Avail. now

$944

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1150 sqft

Unit 0712-303 · Avail. now

$944

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1150 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2425-304 · Avail. now

$1,049

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1350 sqft

Unit 0724-304 · Avail. now

$1,049

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1350 sqft

Unit 0724-203 · Avail. now

$1,049

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1350 sqft

See 2+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Heights at McArthur Park.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
range
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
ceiling fan
extra storage
microwave
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
garage
parking
pool
gym
pet friendly
alarm system
business center
car wash area
clubhouse
coffee bar
conference room
dog park
internet access
media room
playground
pool table
trash valet
volleyball court
The Heights at McArthur Park is a dynamic and lively gated enclave in the heart of Fayetteville, North Carolina. Featuring a range of upscale amenities, our apartment community is designed to help you craft a lifestyle rich in satisfaction and possibility. Spacious open floor plans. Oversized everything. Gourmet kitchens as perfect for entertaining as they are for cooking. Come see these Fayetteville apartments for yourself by scheduling an appointment today.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3, 6, 9, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $150-one month's rent
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $10/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Other. Please call for parking information.
Storage Details: Patio/balcony storage: included in all units, Storage Units: $25/month, Detached garage: $75/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Heights at McArthur Park have any available units?
The Heights at McArthur Park has 12 units available starting at $809 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Fayetteville, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fayetteville Rent Report.
What amenities does The Heights at McArthur Park have?
Some of The Heights at McArthur Park's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Heights at McArthur Park currently offering any rent specials?
The Heights at McArthur Park is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Heights at McArthur Park pet-friendly?
Yes, The Heights at McArthur Park is pet friendly.
Does The Heights at McArthur Park offer parking?
Yes, The Heights at McArthur Park offers parking.
Does The Heights at McArthur Park have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Heights at McArthur Park offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Heights at McArthur Park have a pool?
Yes, The Heights at McArthur Park has a pool.
Does The Heights at McArthur Park have accessible units?
Yes, The Heights at McArthur Park has accessible units.
Does The Heights at McArthur Park have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Heights at McArthur Park has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for The Heights at McArthur Park?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Residences at the Prince Charles
450 Hay Street
Fayetteville, NC 28301
Legacy at Cross Creek
570 Castle Rising Rd
Fayetteville, NC 28314
Tartan Place Apartments
401 Tartan Ct
Fayetteville, NC 28311
Douglas Square
5052 Watauga Rd
Fayetteville, NC 28304
The Enclave at Pamalee Square
1014 Enclave Dr
Fayetteville, NC 28301
The Monarch at Liberty Pointe
6271 Carver Oaks Dr
Fayetteville, NC 28311
Wayside
6408 Hidden Lake Loop
Fayetteville, NC 28304
Cottages on Elm
1000 Elm St
Fayetteville, NC 28303

Similar Pages

Fayetteville 1 BedroomsFayetteville 2 Bedrooms
Fayetteville 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFayetteville Dog Friendly Apartments
Fayetteville Pet Friendly PlacesOrange County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Raleigh, NCDurham, NCCary, NCChapel Hill, NCApex, NCMorrisville, NCCarrboro, NC
Garner, NCHolly Springs, NCGoldsboro, NCClayton, NCKnightdale, NCSpring Lake, NCFuquay-Varina, NC
Hope Mills, NCSouthern Pines, NCRaeford, NCWendell, NCPinehurst, NCLumberton, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Seventy FirstWestover
Terry SanfordDouglas Byrd
Jack BrittDowntown Fayetteville

Apartments Near Colleges

Fayetteville Technical Community CollegeFayetteville State University
Methodist UniversityMeredith College
University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity