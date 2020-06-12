117 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Fayetteville, NC

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 12 at 06:31pm
Westover
51 Units Available
Reserve at Carrington Place
6511 Lexi Ln, Fayetteville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,035
1277 sqft
Great location close to Fayetteville business district. Residents enjoy in-unit amenities like air conditioning, extra storage, and laundry. Community includes 24-hour gym, BBQ grill, car wash area, and dog park.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Seventy-First
1 Unit Available
Bristol Park
1141 Glen Iris Dr, Fayetteville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,099
1398 sqft
For those seeking a life of convenience and sophistication, welcome home to Bristol Park Apartments. Our elevated customer experience and beautiful homes promote what matters most: wellness, leisure, and time well spent at home.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Terry Sanford
19 Units Available
The Enclave at Pamalee Square
1014 Enclave Dr, Fayetteville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,164
1359 sqft
Fort Bragg and Cross Creek Mall are only minutes from this pristine community. Residences have walk-in closets, extra storage and washer/dryer hookups. Amenities include a putting green, media room, pool and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 06:19pm
Jack Britt
6 Units Available
Grove at Park Place
2640 Latrobe Avenue, Fayetteville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,238
1325 sqft
Imagine your life elevated to a whole new level. The Grove at Park Place, located in the heart of Fayetteville, NC, is a BRAND NEW community with luxury living at its finest.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Westover
7 Units Available
Village at Cliffdale
567 Cutchen Ln, Fayetteville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$975
1306 sqft
At the Village at Cliffdale Apartments, our apartment homes, exquisite amenities and convenient location are offered at excellent prices.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Westover
8 Units Available
Crescent Commons
812 Crescent Commons Way, Fayetteville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$990
1101 sqft
Allow our Fayetteville, NC apartments for rent at Crescent Commons to spoil you with custom home features and exceptional service! Our apartment homes feature one- and two-bedroom floor plans with stellar amenities including fully-equipped gourmet
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
Seventy-First
11 Units Available
Chason Ridge
600 Scotia Ln, Fayetteville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,052
1325 sqft
1, 2 and 3 Bedroom Apartments in Fayetteville, NC Designed with your busy lifestyle in mind, Chason Ridge is the perfect place to relax after a long day.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 06:12am
Pine Forest
9 Units Available
Autumn View Apartments
179 Peatmoss Drive, Fayetteville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,030
1228 sqft
Modern apartments with dark wood cabinetry, built-in pantry, 9-foot ceilings and dishwashers. Quiet community has a gourmet coffee bar, fitness center, beautiful clubhouse and picnic areas with grills.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 06:14pm
Westover
9 Units Available
The Regency Luxury Apartments
505 Regency Dr, Fayetteville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,125
1379 sqft
Live in luxury at The Regency in Fayetteville, and enjoy comforts such as spacious kitchen, master bedroom-suite, private outdoor-space. Community amenities include a coffee-bar, pool, fitness, business-center, tennis and volleyball courts, amid gorgeous landscaped grounds.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Terry Sanford
14 Units Available
Plantation at Fayetteville
3050 Plantation Garden Way, Fayetteville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1390 sqft
Discover the difference at Fayetteville’s newest premier apartment community.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 12 at 06:29pm
$
Westover
4 Units Available
Lakeshore Grande
505 Regency Dr, Fayetteville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,040
1379 sqft
Imagine living in the center of everything yet hidden in a secluded setting just off Campground Road! Thats just what youll have at Lakeshore Grande Luxury Apartment Homes, where you can retreat with your laptop to the privacy of your tree-shaded
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Westover
11 Units Available
Morganton Place
5650 Netherfield Pl, Fayetteville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$950
1356 sqft
If you are seeking style, affordability and quality in an apartment home, then Morganton Place Apartments is for you.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 06:21pm
Westover
31 Units Available
Legacy at Cross Creek
570 Castle Rising Rd, Fayetteville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,015
1443 sqft
Furnished apartments with patio/balcony. Community with 24-hour gym, a pool, a car-wash area, and volleyball, basketball and tennis courts. Just off All-American Highway within commuting distance of Fort Bragg, Cape Fear Hospital and Pope AFB.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 12:45am
$
Seventy-First
Contact for Availability
Ardmore Pointe
3325 Oak Forest Drive, Fayetteville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,055
1460 sqft
Ardmore Pointe is beautifully placed across 27 landscaped acres, and is conveniently located less than 5 miles from Fort Bragg, Cape Fear Valley Hospital and Cumberland Co. Schools.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 12:42am
Seventy-First
Contact for Availability
Stone Ridge
3001 Stone Carriage Cir, Fayetteville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,289
1369 sqft
Let Stone Ridge be your sanctuary where comfort and style come together to create a way of liferelax, unwind, live well and enjoy! Everything you need to live a life of comfort and style can be found at Stone Ridge Apartments, one of Fayettevilles
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 12:44am
Seventy-First
Contact for Availability
ParcStone
5101 Parcstone Ln, Fayetteville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,319
1252 sqft
At Parcstone Apartments in Fayetteville, NC, you can have it all-inclusive luxury, an active lifestyle and modern convenience. When you live at Parcstone you are surrounded by Fayettevilles conveniences: schools, shopping and restaurants.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 12:45am
South View
Contact for Availability
Birchfield Fine Apartment Homes
3511 Birchfield Ct, Fayetteville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,030
1464 sqft
With a convenient location in Fayetteville, North Carolina, near a new movie theater, a shopping center, restaurants, and more, life at Birchfield Fine Apartment Homes is all about convenience and luxury.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated September 4 at 04:36pm
13 Units Available
The Heights at McArthur Park
2523 Mulranny Dr, Fayetteville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,049
1350 sqft
Quiet community near Rosehill Road Park. Walk-in closets and private laundry. Air conditioning. Community has volleyball court, coffee bar, pool, and media room. On-site dog park. Garage parking available.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Jack Britt
1 Unit Available
5040 Yorkchester Drive
5040 Yorkchester Drive, Fayetteville, NC
Fabulous Home for Rent! This ranch style home has an open floor plan with an over-sized living room and eat in kitchen area. Back yard comes fully fenced for privacy and has a large shed with a concrete floor for extra storage.

1 of 2

Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Terry Sanford
1 Unit Available
1212 Superior Pointe Place
1212 Superior Pointe Place, Fayetteville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$825
-FRESHLY PAINTED, NEW CARPET, NEW WASHER AND DRYER UNIT.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1673 Veanna Dr
1673 Veanna Drive, Fayetteville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1232 sqft
Available 07/14/20 Felix and Bethany Argueta - Property Id: 285486 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/285486 Property Id 285486 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5852693)

1 of 36

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Douglas Byrd
1 Unit Available
599 Moriston Rd
599 Moriston Road, Fayetteville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
599 Moriston Road - Recently updated 3 bedroom, 2 bath home located in Fayetteville only minutes from shoppings centers & easy access to Fort Bragg! Enter the home and you will find a large living area with access to a fully fenced in back yard that

1 of 31

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Westover
1 Unit Available
418 Murray Fork Dr
418 Murray Fork Drive, Fayetteville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1550 sqft
Totally updated inside and out! Closed to post! - 3 Bedrooms, 2 Baths, Double Garage, Fenced Yard. Close to Fort Bragg, Conveniently located for shopping, schools, and library. Open floor plan with foyer entry, living room with vaulted ceiling.

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Seventy-First
1 Unit Available
966 Rim Road
966 Rim Road, Fayetteville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,120
1358 sqft
966 Rim Road Available 06/19/20 Updated 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Ranch with Privacy Fence - Ranch style home with many updates! Kitchen offers tile backsplash, ceramic tile floor, tons of counter & cabinet space, stylish track lighting, stainless

June 2020 Fayetteville Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Fayetteville Rent Report. Fayetteville rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Fayetteville rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

Fayetteville rents increased significantly over the past month

Fayetteville rents have increased 0.4% over the past month, and have increased marginally by 0.8% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Fayetteville stand at $636 for a one-bedroom apartment and $787 for a two-bedroom. This is the seventh straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in October of last year. Fayetteville's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.9%, but is in line with the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in North Carolina

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Fayetteville, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in North Carolina, 8 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.9% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Cary is the most expensive of all North Carolina's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,295; of the 10 largest cities in North Carolina that we have data for, Wilmington and High Point, where two-bedrooms go for $932 and $870, are the only two major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-3.8% and -0.4%).
    • Greenville, Durham, and Winston-Salem have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.2%, 1.9%, and 1.9%, respectively).

    Fayetteville rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased marginally in Fayetteville, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Fayetteville is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Fayetteville's median two-bedroom rent of $787 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year, which matches the increase in Fayetteville.
    • While Fayetteville's rents rose marginally over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Fayetteville than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is nearly four times the price in Fayetteville.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

