Bristol Park
Last updated July 14 2020 at 4:00 PM

Bristol Park

Open Now until 6pm
1141 Glen Iris Dr · (910) 387-0721
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1141 Glen Iris Dr, Fayetteville, NC 28314
Seventy-First

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Bristol Park.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
extra storage
furnished
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
garbage disposal
ice maker
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
dog park
24hr gym
playground
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
cats allowed
accessible
garage
parking
alarm system
car wash area
cc payments
coffee bar
conference room
courtyard
e-payments
guest parking
internet access
online portal
package receiving
For those seeking a life of convenience and sophistication, welcome home to Bristol Park Apartments. Our elevated customer experience and beautiful homes promote what matters most: wellness, leisure, and time well spent at home. Select a floorplan to compliment your lifestyle with our modern 2 and 3-bedroom apartment homes that are equal in space and style. Experience the sights, sounds, and tastes of Fayetteville, as we are ideally located just 6 miles from Fort Bragg, making your daily commute and weekend excursions a breeze! Experience the difference and come home to Bristol Park.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash
Application Fee: $25 per applicant
Deposit: $0 - 1 month of rent, depending on credit.
Move-in Fees: $99 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $400 (1 pet), $600 (2 pets)
limit: 2
rent: $15/month per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Open, no assigned spaces. Garage: $100/month.
Storage Details: Each unit has patio/outdoor storage included with the unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Bristol Park have any available units?
Bristol Park doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fayetteville, NC.
How much is rent in Fayetteville, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fayetteville Rent Report.
What amenities does Bristol Park have?
Some of Bristol Park's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Bristol Park currently offering any rent specials?
Bristol Park is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Bristol Park pet-friendly?
Yes, Bristol Park is pet friendly.
Does Bristol Park offer parking?
Yes, Bristol Park offers parking.
Does Bristol Park have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Bristol Park offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Bristol Park have a pool?
Yes, Bristol Park has a pool.
Does Bristol Park have accessible units?
Yes, Bristol Park has accessible units.
Does Bristol Park have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Bristol Park has units with dishwashers.
