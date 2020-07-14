Bristol Park

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash
Application Fee: $25 per applicant
Deposit: $0 - 1 month of rent, depending on credit.
Move-in Fees: $99 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $400 (1 pet), $600 (2 pets)
limit: 2
rent: $15/month per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Open, no assigned spaces. Garage: $100/month.
Storage Details: Each unit has patio/outdoor storage included with the unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.