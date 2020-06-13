Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:50 AM

15 Accessible Apartments for rent in Fayetteville, NC

Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 01:02am
12 Units Available
The Monarch at Liberty Pointe
6271 Carver Oaks Dr, Fayetteville, NC
1 Bedroom
$728
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$881
1040 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Monarch at Liberty Pointe in Fayetteville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Westover
9 Units Available
Crescent Commons
812 Crescent Commons Way, Fayetteville, NC
1 Bedroom
$800
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$785
960 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$990
1101 sqft
Allow our Fayetteville, NC apartments for rent at Crescent Commons to spoil you with custom home features and exceptional service! Our apartment homes feature one- and two-bedroom floor plans with stellar amenities including fully-equipped gourmet
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Terry Sanford
21 Units Available
The Enclave at Pamalee Square
1014 Enclave Dr, Fayetteville, NC
1 Bedroom
$899
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,003
1107 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,164
1359 sqft
Fort Bragg and Cross Creek Mall are only minutes from this pristine community. Residences have walk-in closets, extra storage and washer/dryer hookups. Amenities include a putting green, media room, pool and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Seventy-First
1 Unit Available
Bristol Park
1141 Glen Iris Dr, Fayetteville, NC
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,099
1398 sqft
For those seeking a life of convenience and sophistication, welcome home to Bristol Park Apartments. Our elevated customer experience and beautiful homes promote what matters most: wellness, leisure, and time well spent at home.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Jack Britt
9 Units Available
West Park
5600 Fountain Grove Circle, Fayetteville, NC
1 Bedroom
$850
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$950
1175 sqft
West Park is the haven you've been looking for offering modern distinction and convenience with a rustic appeal.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Westover
11 Units Available
Morganton Place
5650 Netherfield Pl, Fayetteville, NC
1 Bedroom
$720
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$835
1004 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$950
1356 sqft
If you are seeking style, affordability and quality in an apartment home, then Morganton Place Apartments is for you.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Downtown Fayetteville
10 Units Available
The Residences at the Prince Charles
450 Hay Street, Fayetteville, NC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,089
637 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,559
885 sqft
The Future is NOW - Take a Virtual Tour! Urban living in downtown Fayetteville has never been better! The Prince Charles Hotel was once the crown jewel of Fayetteville.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 06:12am
Pine Forest
9 Units Available
Autumn View Apartments
179 Peatmoss Drive, Fayetteville, NC
1 Bedroom
$726
488 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$975
835 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,030
1228 sqft
Modern apartments with dark wood cabinetry, built-in pantry, 9-foot ceilings and dishwashers. Quiet community has a gourmet coffee bar, fitness center, beautiful clubhouse and picnic areas with grills.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 01:17am
6 Units Available
Landmark
146 London Ct, Fayetteville, NC
1 Bedroom
$735
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$845
1085 sqft
Landmark Apartments are setting the standard for comfortable, carefree living in Fayetteville, NC. Beautiful floor plans complete with unique features define the lavish lifestyle which can only be found at our community.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Terry Sanford
18 Units Available
Jamestown Commons
1429 Bozeman Loop, Fayetteville, NC
1 Bedroom
$820
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$910
1124 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to the relaxed elegance of Jamestown Commons Apartments in Fayetteville, NC. A combination of custom home distinction, comfort and privacy awaits you with choices of 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 12:45am
South View
Contact for Availability
Birchfield Fine Apartment Homes
3511 Birchfield Ct, Fayetteville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$900
1115 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,030
1464 sqft
With a convenient location in Fayetteville, North Carolina, near a new movie theater, a shopping center, restaurants, and more, life at Birchfield Fine Apartment Homes is all about convenience and luxury.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated September 4 at 04:36pm
13 Units Available
The Heights at McArthur Park
2523 Mulranny Dr, Fayetteville, NC
1 Bedroom
$809
875 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$944
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,049
1350 sqft
Quiet community near Rosehill Road Park. Walk-in closets and private laundry. Air conditioning. Community has volleyball court, coffee bar, pool, and media room. On-site dog park. Garage parking available.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
Douglas Byrd
1 Unit Available
2034 Hope Mills Road
2034 Hope Mills Road, Fayetteville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
COMMERCIAL OR RESIDENTIAL RENTAL AVAILABLE! 5 office spaces- one of them has a separate wheelchair accessible entrance and bathroom, 2 waiting rooms, lounge (kitchen) and 2 more bathrooms. A big storage with lock back yard with wooden fence.
Results within 1 mile of Fayetteville
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Pine Forest
11 Units Available
Patriot Point
204 McKenzie Rd, Spring Lake, NC
1 Bedroom
$760
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$845
936 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Come experience the best community lifestyle in Spring Lake. You will fall in love with our community’s charm, well-tended grounds, and welcoming views.
Results within 10 miles of Fayetteville

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
1 Unit Available
423 E Donaldson Avenue
423 East Donaldson Avenue, Raeford, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
GREAT 3 BEDROOM, 1.

June 2020 Fayetteville Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Fayetteville Rent Report. Fayetteville rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Fayetteville rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Fayetteville Rent Report. Fayetteville rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Fayetteville rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Fayetteville rents increased significantly over the past month

Fayetteville rents have increased 0.4% over the past month, and have increased marginally by 0.8% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Fayetteville stand at $636 for a one-bedroom apartment and $787 for a two-bedroom. This is the seventh straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in October of last year. Fayetteville's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.9%, but is in line with the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in North Carolina

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Fayetteville, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in North Carolina, 8 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.9% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Cary is the most expensive of all North Carolina's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,295; of the 10 largest cities in North Carolina that we have data for, Wilmington and High Point, where two-bedrooms go for $932 and $870, are the only two major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-3.8% and -0.4%).
    • Greenville, Durham, and Winston-Salem have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.2%, 1.9%, and 1.9%, respectively).

    Fayetteville rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased marginally in Fayetteville, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Fayetteville is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Fayetteville's median two-bedroom rent of $787 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year, which matches the increase in Fayetteville.
    • While Fayetteville's rents rose marginally over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Fayetteville than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is nearly four times the price in Fayetteville.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

