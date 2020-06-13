/
/
laurinburg
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:34 PM
4 Apartments for rent in Laurinburg, NC📍
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
903 Sunset Drive
903 Sunset Drive, Laurinburg, NC
3 Bedrooms
$895
903 Sunset Drive Available 08/03/20 903 Sunset Drive, Laurinburg, NC 28352 - THIS PROPERTY IS NOT APPROVED FOR SEC 8/FOUR COUNTY VOUCHERS.
1 of 21
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
1601 Sherbrooke Circle
1601 Sherbrooke Circle, Laurinburg, NC
2 Bedrooms
$850
1601 Sherbrooke Circle, Laurinburg, NC 28352 - HOME IS NOT ELIGIBLE FOR SEC 8/FOUR CO HOUSING VOUCHERS. DUE TO COVID-19, RENTAL PROPERTIES ARE NOT AVAILABLE FOR VIEWING! 2 BR/2 BA single story condo.
1 of 11
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
11680 Purcell Road
11680 Purcell Road, Laurinburg, NC
3 Bedrooms
$725
11680 Purcell Road Available 05/04/20 11680 Purcell Road, Laurinburg, NC 28352 - THIS PROPERTY IS NOT APPROVED FOR SEC 8/FOUR COUNTY VOUCHERS. CURRENT OCCUPIED - Unavailable for viewing. TRESPASSERS NOT PERMITTED. 3 bedrooms, 1.
Results within 5 miles of Laurinburg
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
9241 Gibson Road
9241 Gibson Road, Scotland County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$695
9241 Gibson Road Available 07/06/20 9241 Gibson Road, Gibson, NC 28343 - THIS PROPERTY IS NOT APPROVED FOR SEC 8/FOUR COUNTY VOUCHERS.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Laurinburg rentals listed on Apartment List is $820.
Some of the colleges located in the Laurinburg area include Fayetteville Technical Community College, Fayetteville State University, and Methodist University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Laurinburg from include Fayetteville, Spring Lake, Florence, Hope Mills, and Southern Pines.