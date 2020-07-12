/
jack britt
160 Apartments for rent in Jack Britt, Fayetteville, NC
West Park
5600 Fountain Grove Circle, Fayetteville, NC
1 Bedroom
$850
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$950
1175 sqft
West Park is the haven you've been looking for offering modern distinction and convenience with a rustic appeal.
Grove at Park Place
2640 Latrobe Avenue, Fayetteville, NC
1 Bedroom
$890
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$990
1161 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,240
1325 sqft
Imagine your life elevated to a whole new level. The Grove at Park Place, located in the heart of Fayetteville, NC, is a BRAND NEW community with luxury living at its finest.
4252 Redspire Lane
4252 Redspire Lane, Cumberland County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,570
1901 sqft
4252 Redspire Lane (No Pets) - Beautiful 2 story home in an incredible neighborhood! Everything you could want & more! 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, great room, formal dining room, kitchen combo, 2 car garage, patio & privacy fence.
1808 Gentle Bend Way
1808 Gentle Bend Road, Fayetteville, NC
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
3047 sqft
Beautiful two-story home. Spacious great room that opens into an open concept kitchen. The kitchen has granite countertops and a large kitchen island with stainless steal appliances. Formal dining room off of kitchen and large foyer.
4013 Quarry Hollow Drive
4013 Quarry Hollow Drive, Cumberland County, NC
5 Bedrooms
$1,900
Located in the Jack Britt, Stoney Point school district. Great location, Lots of space, open kitchen, master downstairs, lawn care, and quarterly extermination included in the lease payment. No lawnmower needed!
6009 Pink Street
6009 Pink Drive, Fayetteville, NC
Studio
$1,375
5325 Nessee Street
5325 Nessee Street, Fayetteville, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,420
This beautiful 2-story home is conveniently located in the neighborhood of Highcroft. This immaculate home features a spacious floor plan, granite ctops, SS appliances, WIC, privacy fencing, dbl garage, den w/elect. FP, tres ceiling, M.
2524 Lull Water Drive
2524 Lull Water Drive, Cumberland County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,360
2005 sqft
Beautiful 3 bdrm 2 bth house located in Jack Britt school district. Great Room with vaulted ceiling. Formal Dining Room with beautiful hardwoods and palladium window.
2951 Brookcrossing Drive
2951 Brookcrossing Drive, Fayetteville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 bathroom home with a sunroom in gated community with clubhouse.
3276 Yarmouth Drive
3276 Yarmouth Drive, Fayetteville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
2600 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 3276 Yarmouth Drive in Fayetteville. View photos, descriptions and more!
1800-202 Balmoral Drive
1800 Balmoral Dr, Fayetteville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$900
1734 Strickland Bridge Rd
1734 Strickland Bridge Road, Fayetteville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$700
3 bd 2bth doublewide in small quiet neighborhood - water, lawn care, trash included - Located in a growing part of Fayetteville. Electric central heat - window unit ac NOT provided by the owner. Small quiet neighborhood.
2013 Brucemount Pl.
2013 Brucemount Place, Fayetteville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1201 sqft
Beautiful 3 Bed 2 Bath Home with Large Yard - This beautiful home has 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. Home features laminate floors throughout and features modern tile backsplash. Large master bedroom with private bathroom. (RLNE5694108)
2613 Gardner Park Drive
2613 Gardner Park Dr, Fayetteville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Town Home in Jack Britt School District. Stainless appliances and granite in kitchen. Security system and a Gated Community with Fitness Center, Playground and Basketball Court.
4929 Yorkchester Drive
4929 Yorkchester Drive, Fayetteville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
This Beautiful 3 bed/ 2.5 bath property is an absolute must see! The open floor plan downstairs is great for entertaining. The upstairs loft allows for a second living room space. With the large fenced backyard, it is the perfect home for you.
3225 Brookemere Place
3225 Brookemere Place, Fayetteville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
Awesome 3 bdrm 2 bth with finished Bonus Room. Large Great Room with fireplace and wood floors. Open floor plan kitchen with lots of cabinetry and stainless steel appliances. Features eat in area and pantry. Mstr bdrm with his/her walk in closets.
6018 Daybrook Court
6018 Daybrook Court, Fayetteville, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
Roomy two-story home with double car garage. First floor features laminate flooring with carpet in the living room and bedrooms. Kitchen features a large island with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances.
2295 Kerfield Court
2295 Kerfield Court, Fayetteville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$800
1350 sqft
3 bedroom / 2 bath home located in Thornwood features gas heat, a great room with prefab fireplace, formal dining room, and an eat-in kitchen. Also features a single car garage and fenced in yard. Pets upon owner approval.
2903 Chanticleer Court
2903 Chanticleer Court, Cumberland County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
2365 sqft
Move-In ready 07/09. Beautiful designer home with new upgrades in popular Jack Britt school district. The kitchen features gorgeous granite countertops with mosaic tile backsplash.
4656 Ritson Lane
4656 Ritson Lane, Cumberland County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
2355 sqft
Gorgeous two-story home located in the Jack Britt school district. This home features beautiful laminate flooring throughout the first floor with carpet upstairs. Kitchen has upgraded appliances, butler's pantry and an additional extra large pantry.
2767 Bardolino Dr
2767 Bardolino Drive, Cumberland County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,620
2300 sqft
Coming Soon (Late July.) 2767 Bardolino (Pets Considered) - Coming Soon (Late July. Fantastic 4BR/2.5 bath home located in the sought out Jack Britt school district. Features a walking path to both elem & middle schools.
2426 Market Hill Drive
2426 Market Hill Drive, Cumberland County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
2514 sqft
2426 Market Hill Drive Available 08/01/20 ESTATES AT CAMDEN - A must see Two Story home in the Jack Britt School District with a Grande, Two Story Foyer Entrance, Rich Bamboo Flooring throughout the downstairs, Screened Back Porch, Covered Front
824 Zapata Lane
824 Zapata Lane, Fayetteville, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,350
1727 sqft
824 Zapata Lane ~ Harris Place - Lovely 4 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home Near Ft. Bragg.
900 Issac Dock Dr.
900 Isaac Dock Drive, Fayetteville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,020
1800 sqft
900 Issac Doc Dr. (Coming Soon: Mid Aug.) (No Pets) - (Coming Soon: Mid Aug.) Immaculate tri-level home! Bottom levels feature a formal living room, dining room, family room with wood burning fire place, large kitchen and a half bath.