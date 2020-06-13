48 Apartments for rent in Raeford, NC

/
raeford
Apartments for rent in Raeford, NC
Stone Gables
9000 Stone Gate Dr, Raeford, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,050
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1120 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1252 sqft
423 E Donaldson Avenue
423 East Donaldson Avenue, Raeford, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
GREAT 3 BEDROOM, 1.
Results within 1 mile of Raeford
258 Feathers Lane
258 Feathers Lane, Hoke County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
-Available June 20, 2020, and approximately 20 minutes to Fort Bragg, you'll enjoy this spacious home.
Results within 5 miles of Raeford
105 Barrow Ct
105 Barrow Ct, Hoke County, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
1390 sqft
105 Barrow Ct Available 07/03/20 Reserve your home today!! - Upgraded home $1045.00 (RLNE5676792)
209 Barrow Ct
209 Barrow Ct, Hoke County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,300
1940 sqft
209 Barrow Ct Available 10/02/20 No Breed Restrictions! Reserve your home today! - Thank you for your interest in Raeford Fields Homes! We do have a home that I know you would love.
193 Wentworth Drive
193 Wentworth Drive, Hoke County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
2050 sqft
193 Wentworth Drive Available 06/22/20 Staycation Here - Come rain or shire this is what you have been looking for. This gorgeous home is a real rental find. You can not find its unique qualities anywhere for the price.
109 Ayana Ct
109 Ayana Ct, Hoke County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,270
1950 sqft
109 Ayana Ct Available 08/11/20 Reserve your home today! - Thank you for your interest in Raeford Fields Homes! We do have a home that I know you would love. Our 2 bedrooms home start at $845 and our 4 bedrooms start at $1100.
101 Willow Gardens Ct
101 Willow Gardens Ct, Hoke County, NC
2 Bedrooms
$920
1480 sqft
101 Willow Gardens Ct Available 08/21/20 - (RLNE5851739)
103 Celestin Ct
103 Celestin Ct, Hoke County, NC
2 Bedrooms
$895
1390 sqft
103 Celestin Ct Available 09/18/20 2 BR 2 BA w/ attached garage - Thank you for your interest in Raeford Fields Homes! We do have a home that I know you would love. Our 2 bedrooms home start at $845 and our 4 bedrooms start at $1100.
103 Celena Ct
103 Celena Ct, Hoke County, NC
2 Bedrooms
$995
1440 sqft
103 Celena Ct Available 09/25/20 - (RLNE5840350)
902 Bellflower Cir
902 Bellflower Cir, Hoke County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,270
2110 sqft
902 Bellflower Cir Available 08/29/20 4 BR 2.5 BA w/ attached garage - Thank you for your interest in Raeford Fields Homes! We do have a home that I know you would love. Our 2 bedrooms home start at $845 and our 4 bedrooms start at $1100.
211 Barrow Ct
211 Barrow Ct, Hoke County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,320
2110 sqft
211 Barrow Ct Available 09/11/20 Reserve your Home Today!! - hank you for your interest in Raeford Fields Homes! We do have a home that I know you would love. Our 2 bedrooms home start at $845 and our 4 bedrooms start at $1100.
114 Willow Gardens Ct
114 Willow Gardens Ct, Hoke County, NC
2 Bedrooms
$820
1480 sqft
114 Willow Gardens Ct Available 09/01/20 Beautiful 2BR 2BA home. No breed restrictions! - Thank you for your interest in Raeford Fields Homes! We do have a home that I know you would love.
109 Celestin Ct
109 Celestin Ct, Hoke County, NC
2 Bedrooms
$945
1390 sqft
109 Celestin Ct Available 07/31/20 Reserve your Home Today!! - hank you for your interest in Raeford Fields Homes! We do have a home that I know you would love. Our 2 bedrooms home start at $845 and our 4 bedrooms start at $1100.
112 Willow Gardens Ct
112 Willow Gardens Ct, Hoke County, NC
2 Bedrooms
$845
1390 sqft
112 Willow Gardens Ct Available 08/07/20 Beautiful 2 BR 2 BA w/ attached garage. - Thank you for your interest in Raeford Fields Homes! We do have a home that I know you would love. Our 2 bedrooms home start at $845 and our 4 bedrooms start at $1100.
116 Pembroke Ct
116 Pembroke Ct, Hoke County, NC
2 Bedrooms
$945
1480 sqft
116 Pembroke Ct Available 08/14/20 No breed restrictions! Reserve one of our beautiful homes today! - Thank you for your interest in Raeford Fields Homes! We do have a home that I know you would love.
108 Barrow Ct
108 Barrow Ct, Hoke County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,100
1950 sqft
108 Barrow Ct Available 07/24/20 Reserve your Home Today!! - Thank you for your interest in Raeford Fields Homes! We do have a home that I know you would love. Our 2 bedrooms home start at $845 and our 4 bedrooms start at $1100.
534 TOWNSEND Road
534 Townsend Road, Hoke County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
534 TOWNSEND RD-RAEFORD-2100+ SQ/FT.4 BR,2.
512 TOWNSEND Road
512 Townsend Road, Hoke County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
2100 sqft
512 TOWNSEND-ROCKFISH-2100+SQ/FT.4 BEDROOMS,2.
2673 Rockfish Rd
2673 Rockfish Road, Hoke County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,295
2200 sqft
2673 Rockfish Road - 2 Story newly constructed(2014)home with 4 Bedrooms, 2.
106 Mint Julep Court
106 Mint Julep Court, Hoke County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$975
Approx. 20 min from Fort Bragg. 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home with finished bonuse room. Comes with washer, dryer, refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher, and range.
102 Bellflower Cir
102 Bellflower Cir, Hoke County, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
1440 sqft
102 Bellflower Cir Available 04/20/20 Reserve your home today! - Live in one of the coziest single-family homes in Raeford, NC and surround yourself with beautiful landscaping, charming homes, and thoughtful amenities.
113 Centipede Lane
113 Centipede Lane, Hoke County, NC
2 Bedrooms
$600
900 sqft
113 Centipede Lane- No Pets - Adorable 2 bedroom duplex located in a small Raeford community, outside storage with patio, kitchen/dining room combo, laundry hookups! Not enrolled in Second Nature Air Filter program.
365 Roanoke Drive
365 Roanoke Drive, Hoke County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1837 sqft
Available 05/01/20 IMMACULATE & GORGEOUS! 3 BEDROOM 2.5 BATH WITH SPACIOUS TWO CAR GARAGE. FORMAL DINING ROOM WITH STUNNING HARDWOOD FLOORS. HUGE LIVING ROOM WITH FIREPLACE THAT OPENS TO AN EVEN BIGGER EAT-IN KITCHEN WITH ISLAND.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Raeford, the median rent is $508 for a studio, $512 for a 1-bedroom, $633 for a 2-bedroom, and $880 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Raeford, check out our monthly Raeford Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the Raeford area include Fayetteville Technical Community College, Fayetteville State University, and Methodist University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Raeford from include Fayetteville, Cary, Apex, Holly Springs, and Spring Lake.