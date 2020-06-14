Apartment List
63 Apartments for rent in Fayetteville, NC with hardwood floors

Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Westover
7 Units Available
Village at Cliffdale
567 Cutchen Ln, Fayetteville, NC
1 Bedroom
$725
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$810
833 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$965
1306 sqft
At the Village at Cliffdale Apartments, our apartment homes, exquisite amenities and convenient location are offered at excellent prices.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Westover
9 Units Available
Crescent Commons
812 Crescent Commons Way, Fayetteville, NC
1 Bedroom
$800
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$830
960 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$985
1101 sqft
Allow our Fayetteville, NC apartments for rent at Crescent Commons to spoil you with custom home features and exceptional service! Our apartment homes feature one- and two-bedroom floor plans with stellar amenities including fully-equipped gourmet
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:36pm
Westover
9 Units Available
The Regency Luxury Apartments
505 Regency Dr, Fayetteville, NC
1 Bedroom
$860
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$985
1089 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,125
1379 sqft
Live in luxury at The Regency in Fayetteville, and enjoy comforts such as spacious kitchen, master bedroom-suite, private outdoor-space. Community amenities include a coffee-bar, pool, fitness, business-center, tennis and volleyball courts, amid gorgeous landscaped grounds.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:48pm
7 Units Available
Landmark
146 London Ct, Fayetteville, NC
1 Bedroom
$735
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$845
1085 sqft
Landmark Apartments are setting the standard for comfortable, carefree living in Fayetteville, NC. Beautiful floor plans complete with unique features define the lavish lifestyle which can only be found at our community.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
Terry Sanford
12 Units Available
Plantation at Fayetteville
3050 Plantation Garden Way, Fayetteville, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
1246 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1390 sqft
Discover the difference at Fayetteville’s newest premier apartment community.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Westover
11 Units Available
Morganton Place
5650 Netherfield Pl, Fayetteville, NC
1 Bedroom
$725
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$830
1004 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$945
1356 sqft
If you are seeking style, affordability and quality in an apartment home, then Morganton Place Apartments is for you.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Seventy-First
1 Unit Available
Bristol Park
1141 Glen Iris Dr, Fayetteville, NC
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,099
1398 sqft
For those seeking a life of convenience and sophistication, welcome home to Bristol Park Apartments. Our elevated customer experience and beautiful homes promote what matters most: wellness, leisure, and time well spent at home.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Douglas Byrd
26 Units Available
Douglas Square
5052 Watauga Rd, Fayetteville, NC
1 Bedroom
$650
604 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$665
937 sqft
For those seeking a life of convenience and relaxation, welcome home to the Douglas Square on Hope Mills. Our elevated customer experience and quality amenities promote what matters most: wellness, leisure, and time well spent at home.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 12:44am
Seventy-First
Contact for Availability
ParcStone
5101 Parcstone Ln, Fayetteville, NC
1 Bedroom
$999
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
1120 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,319
1252 sqft
At Parcstone Apartments in Fayetteville, NC, you can have it all-inclusive luxury, an active lifestyle and modern convenience. When you live at Parcstone you are surrounded by Fayettevilles conveniences: schools, shopping and restaurants.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Terry Sanford
1 Unit Available
117 Ruth St. Unit A
117 Ruth St, Fayetteville, NC
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$850
1000 sqft
Prime Location - Haymount 2 Bed Home Ready for Move-in! - Charming two bedroom one bathroom home ready for move in! This home features original wood floors, new microwave and new dishwasher.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Terry Sanford
1 Unit Available
2601 Pecan
2601 Pecan Drive, Fayetteville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
2050 sqft
2601 Pecan Available 06/15/20 Lovely home in the Haymont Area - Available 6/15/2020 - This well kept, spacious 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom home located in the Haymont area, approx. 2505 sq. ft.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Terry Sanford
1 Unit Available
1432 Pine Valley Loop
1432 Pine Valley Loop, Fayetteville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1250 sqft
1432 Pine Valley Loop Available 06/22/20 Haymount Charm Home - 1432 Pine Valley Loop is a property for families looking for a home. This single-family home is located in the historic Haymount Hill area of Fayetteville NC. This 1318 sq.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Terry Sanford
1 Unit Available
2108 Harlee Street
2108 Harlee Street, Fayetteville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,020
1150 sqft
2108 Harlee Street (Small pet Considered) - To access this home through our self-registered viewing service, call: 984-369-8949 or click here: https://app.tenantturner.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Terry Sanford
1 Unit Available
2416 Amigo Drive
2416 Amigo Drive, Fayetteville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
2470 sqft
2416 Amigo Drive Available 08/01/20 2416 Amigo Dr - 3 bedroom / 2.5 bath with bonus room - Beautiful home located in Haymount across from Highland Country Club. Conveniently located near shopping, hospital and Ft. Bragg.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Terry Sanford
1 Unit Available
1931 Dante Lane
1931 Dante Lane, Fayetteville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
This gorgeous 3 bedroom, 2 bath property is one that you want to move quick on! This lovely property has all of the features that you are currently looking for! From the stainless steel appliances, wood flooring with carpets in the bedrooms,

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Douglas Byrd
1 Unit Available
825 stoneykirk Drive
825 Stoneykirk Drive, Fayetteville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
This is a great family home, very spacious, split level, 3 bedroom 2 bath home. Large living room and den, great for family gatherings. Home also features a sun room overlooking the fenced back yard.

1 of 20

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
932 Westland Ridge Road
932 Westland Ridge Road, Fayetteville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1850 sqft
Coming Soon (June 1) 932 Westland Ridge Rd. (Small Pet) - Coming Soon (June 1) Stunning custom townhouse in King's Grant!! Premier gated community with pool and lawn maintenance provided.

1 of 17

Last updated May 12 at 09:25am
Terry Sanford
1 Unit Available
2116 Harlee St
2116 Harlee Street, Fayetteville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,070
1450 sqft
2116 Harlee St. (Small Pet-Friendly) - To access this home through our self-registered viewing service, call: 984-369-8949 or click here: https://app.tenantturner.

1 of 10

Last updated May 4 at 07:22pm
Douglas Byrd
1 Unit Available
1838 Glenwick Drive
1838 Glenwick Drive, Fayetteville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$875
1025 sqft
This 3 bedroom 1.5 bath home has many features I am sure you will love! The beautiful hardwood floors carry you throughout the home and into all 3 very large bedrooms. The master bedroom has a half bath and a walk in closet.

1 of 31

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
Terry Sanford
1 Unit Available
322 S. McPherson Church
322 South Mcpherson Church Road, Fayetteville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1784 sqft
322 S McPherson Church Rd ~ Westwood - Charming 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom with easy access to All American Freeway! This updated home features a neat circle driveway, covered front porch, new carpet, and new paint.

1 of 19

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Terry Sanford
1 Unit Available
613 Westmont Drive
613 Westmont Drive, Fayetteville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,170
1750 sqft
613 Westmont Dr. (Small Dogs Considered) - This charming haymount house offers 3 bedroom 2 bathroom. Formal living room, large eat in kitchen with stainless steel appliances, and plenty of cabinet space. Hardwood floors throughout.

1 of 14

Last updated March 23 at 06:37pm
Westover
1 Unit Available
610 Roundtree Drive
610 Roundtree Drive, Fayetteville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1607 sqft
Cozy 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home with upgraded features. Hardwood floors throughout except in the bedrooms. Master Suite has an upgraded bathroom with tiled shower and upgraded vanity.

1 of 18

Last updated March 23 at 06:37pm
Douglas Byrd
1 Unit Available
1626 Roxie Avenue
1626 Roxie Avenue, Fayetteville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$995
Newly renovated home. Engineered hard wood floors in living room, dining, hall and kitchen. Vinyl plank in baths., new bathrooms, New kitchen, carpet and paint. Nicely laid out with a cathedral type ceiling. All new fixtures and ceiling fans.

1 of 23

Last updated March 23 at 06:37pm
Jack Britt
1 Unit Available
3225 Brookemere Place
3225 Brookemere Place, Fayetteville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
Awesome 3 bdrm 2 bth with finished Bonus Room. Large Great Room with fireplace and wood floors. Open floor plan kitchen with lots of cabinetry and stainless steel appliances. Features eat in area and pantry. Mstr bdrm with his/her walk in closets.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Fayetteville, NC

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Fayetteville renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

