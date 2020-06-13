/
/
carthage
Last updated June 13 2020 at 3:31 PM
31 Apartments for rent in Carthage, NC📍
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
1 Unit Available
516 Little River Farm Boulevard
516 Little River Farm Boulevard, Carthage, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
MONTHLY RENTALS INCLUDE WATER & SEWER, HIGH SPEED WIFI, CABLE TV, ELECTRICITY, WITH A DEPOSIT. , FARMLIFE SCHOOL DISTRICT. NEAR THE FABULOUS CLUBHOUSE . PRICE INCLUDES 3 FLAT SCREEN TVs UPGRADED.
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
1 Unit Available
506 Little River Farm Boulevard
506 Little River Farm Boulevard, Carthage, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1100 sqft
1 TO 12 MONTH RENTALS AVAILABLE WITH DEPOSIT. THE CONDOS ARE TURNKEY, FULLY FURNISHED. FARMLIFE SCHOOL DISTRICT. LOCATED WITH VIEWS OF LITTLE RIVER GOLF COURSE, BESIDE THE FABULOUS CLUBHOUSE. YOU DON'T HAVE TO BE A MEMBER TO PLAY THE COURSE.
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
1 Unit Available
512 Little River Farm Boulevard
512 Little River Farm Boulevard, Carthage, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1100 sqft
1 TO 12 MONTH RENTALS AVAILABLE WITH DEPOSIT. THE CONDOS ARE TURNKEY, FULLY FURNISHED. LOCATED WITH VIEWS OF LITTLE RIVER GOLF COURSE,. WATER, SEWER, ELECTRICITY, CABLE TV AND HIGH SPEED WIRELESS INTERNET INCLUDED. $1300 + Tax ...
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
1 Unit Available
518 Little River Farm Boulevard
518 Little River Farm Boulevard, Carthage, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
MONTHLY RENTALS INCLUDE WATER & SEWER, HIGH SPEED WIFI, CABLE TV, ELECTRICITY, WITH A DEPOSIT. , FARMLIFE SCHOOL DISTRICT. NEAR THE FABULOUS CLUBHOUSE . PRICE INCLUDES 3 FLAT SCREEN TVs UPGRADED.
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
1 Unit Available
510 Little River Farm Boulevard
510 Little River Farm Boulevard, Carthage, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1100 sqft
1 TO 4 MONTH RENTALS AVAILABLE WITH DEPOSIT. THE CONDOS ARE TURNKEY, FULLY FURNISHED. FARMLIFE SCHOOL DISTRICT. LOCATED WITH VIEWS OF LITTLE RIVER GOLF COURSE, BESIDE THE FABULOUS CLUBHOUSE. YOU DON'T HAVE TO BE A MEMBER TO PLAY THE COURSE.
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
1 Unit Available
508 Little River Farm Boulevard
508 Little River Farm Boulevard, Carthage, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1100 sqft
1 TO 4 MONTH RENTALS AVAILABLE WITH DEPOSIT. THE CONDOS ARE TURNKEY, FULLY FURNISHED. FARMLIFE SCHOOL DISTRICT. LOCATED WITH VIEWS OF LITTLE RIVER GOLF COURSE, BESIDE THE FABULOUS CLUBHOUSE. YOU DON'T HAVE TO BE A MEMBER TO PLAY THE COURSE.
1 of 6
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
1 Unit Available
520 Little River Farm Boulevard
520 Little River Farm Boulevard, Carthage, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1 TO 12 MONTH RENTALS AVAILABLE WITH DEPOSIT. THE CONDOS ARE TURNKEY, FULLY FURNISHED. FARMLIFE SCHOOL DISTRICT. LOCATED WITH VIEWS OF LITTLE RIVER GOLF COURSE, BESIDE THE FABULOUS CLUBHOUSE.
Results within 5 miles of Carthage
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
8 Units Available
The Legends at Morganton Park
500 Legends Dr, Southern Pines, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,125
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
1162 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,445
1320 sqft
The Legends at Morganton Park, located in the charming town of Southern Pines just minutes from Pinehurst, combines elegance with luxurious amenities and personalized services. Our community offers spacious homes which redefine apartment living.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
9 Units Available
Tyler's Ridge at Sandhills
500 Moonseed Ln, Southern Pines, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,020
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
1003 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,415
1265 sqft
Many upgrades including granite countertops, full-size washers and dryers, built-in microwaves, and large walk-in closets. Just a short walk to the Sandhills Horticultural Gardens. Community includes a one-acre dog park.
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
1 Unit Available
800 Saint Andrews Drive
800 Saint Andrews Drive, Pinehurst, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
Renovated 2 bedroom 2 bath at Linville Gardens. Fully Furnished and ready for move in late June or July 1st! Renovated kitchen with granite countertops and updated bathroom vanity.
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
1 Unit Available
7 Par Drive
7 Par Drive, Whispering Pines, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
2166 sqft
Welcome to 7 Par Drive! Gorgeous Ranch Style Home - Golf Front Property: Available for June Move-in. Home has a great flowing floor plan with beautiful windows and is PET FRIENDLY.
1 of 36
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
National Golf Club
1 Unit Available
50 Prestonfield Drive
50 Prestonfield Court, Southern Pines, NC
5 Bedrooms
$3,900
Gorgeous custom-built home in National available for rent July 2020. This 5 bedroom home is absolutely stunning with beautiful golf views of the 16th fairway on Pinehurst #9.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
Knollwood Village
1 Unit Available
645 Redwood Drive
645 Redwood Drive, Southern Pines, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
Great townhouse in prime location of Knollwood, close to downtown Southern Pines, and minutes from Pinehurst also. Come see this huge 3 bedroom townhouse with loads of extra space for your guests or crafting.
1 of 30
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
1 Unit Available
80 Tamarisk Lane
80 Tamarisk Lane, Pinehurst, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
Single level split bedroom plan, with hardwoods throughout, great cul de sac location, walk to the village, Carolina room, fenced in yard, low maintenance home. Owner is also a N.C. REALTOR
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
1 Unit Available
459 Avenue Of The Carolinas
459 Avenue of the Carolinas, Southern Pines, NC
4 Bedrooms
$2,350
2760 sqft
Located in a quiet neighborhood, this meticulously maintained and welcoming home offers beauty and privacy.
1 of 45
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
1 Unit Available
5 Alexander Lane
5 Alexander Lane, Pinehurst, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
Home recently painted, new carpet, new blinds. Cute home with master on main level and 2 bedrooms up. Cul de sac location in convenient VIllage Acres. Annual lease only
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
1 Unit Available
26 Deacon Palmer Drive
26 Deacon Palmer Place, Southern Pines, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2370 sqft
26 Deacon Palmer is located in the beautiful and lovely community of Midsouth Club.
1 of 28
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
514 N Page Street
514 North Page Street, Southern Pines, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,920
Perfect location with in two blocks from downtown Southern Pines. Home built in 2015 with double garage and open floor plan. Large corner lot with spacious deck built for entertaining.
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
8 Mcgrath Lane
8 Mcgrath Lane, Pinehurst, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1796 sqft
Short term, fully furnished, utilities included! An open floor plan welcomes you into this modern and sleek home. Brand new appliances, flooring, paint, finished and more.
Results within 10 miles of Carthage
1 of 29
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
1 Unit Available
430 N May Street
430 North May Street, Southern Pines, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
Great location within walking distance from historic downtown Southern Pines. This beautiful 2 story cottage style home has a wonderful open floor plan.
1 of 42
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
1 Unit Available
1661 Linden Road
1661 Linden Road, Moore County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
Metticulously cared for charming and updated farm house, situated on 20 + private acres. This very private setting in the popular area of Linden Rd., just minutes to shopping and Village of Pinehurst.
1 of 30
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
1 Unit Available
31 Elk Ridge Lane
31 Elk Ridge Lane, Southern Pines, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
Townhouse/Condo in Elk Ridge. The amazing living space is designed to maximize convenience in what feels like room to spare! Bedrooms are all good sized. Master is on the first floor! A perfect layout for singles, couples, or families.
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
1 Unit Available
6 Flint Court
6 Flint Court, Pinehurst, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
This four bedroom, 3 & 1/2 bath, two story, brick exterior home is nestled on a quiet cul-de-sac in a wonderful neighborhood near Lake Pinehurst! The home has mature landscaping with irrigation system and a private back yard and deck.
1 of 55
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
Southern Pines
1 Unit Available
295 Cliff Road
295 Cliff Road, Southern Pines, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
Available July 1, GREAT HOME IN SOUTHERN PINES! 3 Bedroom, 3 Bath, single-level home on almost an acre. Desirable location with mature landscaping and a large, private, back yard.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Carthage rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,230.
Some of the colleges located in the Carthage area include Guilford College, Fayetteville Technical Community College, Fayetteville State University, High Point University, and Meredith College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Carthage from include Raleigh, Durham, Greensboro, Fayetteville, and Cary.