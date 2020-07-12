/
/
/
westover
Last updated July 12 2020 at 1:04 PM
176 Apartments for rent in Westover, Fayetteville, NC
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 12:10pm
11 Units Available
The Regency Luxury Apartments
505 Regency Dr, Fayetteville, NC
1 Bedroom
$865
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
1089 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,155
1379 sqft
Live in luxury at The Regency in Fayetteville, and enjoy comforts such as spacious kitchen, master bedroom-suite, private outdoor-space. Community amenities include a coffee-bar, pool, fitness, business-center, tennis and volleyball courts, amid gorgeous landscaped grounds.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 12:45pm
8 Units Available
Village at Cliffdale
567 Cutchen Ln, Fayetteville, NC
1 Bedroom
$760
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$850
833 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$920
1306 sqft
At the Village at Cliffdale Apartments, our apartment homes, exquisite amenities and convenient location are offered at excellent prices.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 12:45pm
11 Units Available
Morganton Place
5650 Netherfield Pl, Fayetteville, NC
1 Bedroom
$725
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$830
1004 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$905
1356 sqft
If you are seeking style, affordability and quality in an apartment home, then Morganton Place Apartments is for you.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 12 at 12:33pm
25 Units Available
Reserve at Carrington Place
6511 Lexi Ln, Fayetteville, NC
1 Bedroom
$819
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$899
1095 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,035
1277 sqft
Great location close to Fayetteville business district. Residents enjoy in-unit amenities like air conditioning, extra storage, and laundry. Community includes 24-hour gym, BBQ grill, car wash area, and dog park.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 12 at 12:32pm
2 Units Available
Lakeshore Grande
505 Regency Dr, Fayetteville, NC
1 Bedroom
$870
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$990
1089 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Imagine living in the center of everything yet hidden in a secluded setting just off Campground Road! Thats just what youll have at Lakeshore Grande Luxury Apartment Homes, where you can retreat with your laptop to the privacy of your tree-shaded
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 12:02pm
8 Units Available
Legacy at Cross Creek
570 Castle Rising Rd, Fayetteville, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$860
1132 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,015
1443 sqft
Furnished apartments with patio/balcony. Community with 24-hour gym, a pool, a car-wash area, and volleyball, basketball and tennis courts. Just off All-American Highway within commuting distance of Fort Bragg, Cape Fear Hospital and Pope AFB.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
1006-3 Wood Creek Drive
1006 Wood Creek Dr, Fayetteville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$850
1100 sqft
2 Bdrm/2 Bth 1st floor unit! - Very nice first floor condo in Bartons Landing off Reilly Road. MINUTES from Ft. Bragg. Enjoy all the amenities!! No Cats Allowed (RLNE5914110)
1 of 31
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
7128 Ashwood Cir
7128 Ashwood Circle, Fayetteville, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,300
1628 sqft
SPACIOUS 4 BEDROOM 2 BATH HOME VIEW TODAY! (MP) - This 4-Bed Room 2-Bath Room Ranch style home is nestled in an established neighborhood on a quiet Cul-de-sac! Easy access to Fort Bragg/Pope AFB, shopping, restaurants, and more! This 1628 square
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
1327 Fraser Dr
1327 Fraser Drive, Fayetteville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$980
1228 sqft
Cute 3 bedroom 3 bathroom home in the Summerhill subdivision. Kitchen with refrigerator, range, and dishwasher. Formal dining room. Den with fireplace. Fenced in back yard and a single car garage. Pet friendly upon owner approval.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
406 Kirkcaldy Ct
406 Kircaldy Court, Fayetteville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$785
1179 sqft
Nice 3 Bedroom Townhome! Home Comes with 1 Full Bath and 2 Half Baths. Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite Countertops. Faux Hardwood in Entry and Kitchen. Tile in All Baths and Carpets Throughout the Rest of the Home.
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
424 Regency Drive
424 Regency Drive, Fayetteville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
1089 sqft
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 11:17am
1 Unit Available
829 Dandridge Drive
829 Dandridge Drive, Fayetteville, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,350
829 DANDRIDGE-COTTONADE-RENT $1350.00,SD $1350.00-1700-1800 SQ, FT.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 11:17am
1 Unit Available
3324 Harbour Pointe Place
3324 Harbour Pointe Place, Fayetteville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$900
Beautiful 2 bedroom 2 bath waterfront condo on 3rd floor. Cherry hardwood floors and carpet in bedrooms. Open floor plan with breakfast bar. Family room with fireplace/gas logs.
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 11:17am
1 Unit Available
3310-202 Starboard Way
3310 Starboard Way, Fayetteville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1632 sqft
Executive Condo.Just outside of Ft.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
6776 Unit 05 Willowbrook Dr
6776 Willowbrook Dr, Fayetteville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$650
1000 sqft
SPACIOUS 2 BEDROOM 2 BATH CONDO VIEW TODAY! (MP) - VIEW TODAY! Nice 2 Bedroom/ 2 Bath Condominium (second floor) centrally located only minutes to Ft. Bragg & shopping. Community amenities offer access to two community pools & large lake area.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
901 Glen Reilly Road
901 Glen Reilly Road, Fayetteville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$765
1200 sqft
Three bed, two bath. Centrally located. large Kitchen, Single car gagrage
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 11:17am
1 Unit Available
1006 Wood Creek Drive
1006 Wood Creek Drive, Fayetteville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$850
Very nice 2bd/2ba first floor condo in Stewarts Creek off Reilly Road. MINUTES from Ft. Bragg. Enjoy all the amenities! Available on 7/1/20. small pets allowed. $40 nonrefundable application fee and $150 nonrefundable pet fee.
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 11:17am
1 Unit Available
5889 Nutbush Place
5889 Nutbush Place, Fayetteville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$875
3BR/2BA with lovely fenced in backyard! 1 Car attached garage, Cute breakfast area and updates in bathrooms. Close to post and shopping, but tucked away without the hustle and bustle feel of the city.
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
6770 Winchester St
6770 Winchester Street, Fayetteville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$895
1250 sqft
Coming Soon: Mid July - 6770 Winchester (Pets Considered) - Coming Soon: Mid July Don't miss this 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with beautiful fireplace, separate dining room, and vaulted ceilings in the living room.
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 01:14pm
1 Unit Available
7506 Seaton Place
7506 Seaton Place, Fayetteville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,099
1175 sqft
Step into your next home at 7506 Seaton Place located in beautiful Fayetteville! This 3 Bed, 1 Bath home offers a recent remodel with clean, fresh design.
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 01:14pm
1 Unit Available
7514 Seaton Place
7514 Seaton Place, Fayetteville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,099
1175 sqft
Step into your next home at 7514 Seaton Place located in beautiful Fayetteville! This 3 Bed, 1 Bath home offers a recent remodel with clean, fresh design.
1 of 3
Last updated July 12 at 11:17am
1 Unit Available
201 Waterdown Drive
201 Waterdown Drive, Fayetteville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$850
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This first floor condo will be totally renovated and ready for occupancy by mid July. Interior pictures will be uploaded as soon as renovations are finished. Kitchen and bathrooms will be totally updated, Laminate/luxury vinyl thru out.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 12:56pm
1 Unit Available
6920 Timberwood Drive
6920 Timberwood Drive, Fayetteville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$950
1108 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 6920 Timberwood Drive in Fayetteville. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 12:56pm
1 Unit Available
7518 Kisco Drive
7518 Kisco Drive, Fayetteville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$900
1175 sqft
Quaint 3 bed, 1 bath house available NOW! The home has been freshly painted. The home has beautiful hardwood floors, a newly remodeled bathroom, washer/dryer hook ups, ceiling fans in the bedrooms and living room. Deposit is credit based.