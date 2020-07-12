/
174 Apartments for rent in Douglas Byrd, Fayetteville, NC
Douglas Square
5052 Watauga Rd, Fayetteville, NC
1 Bedroom
$650
604 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$665
937 sqft
For those seeking a life of convenience and relaxation, welcome home to the Douglas Square on Hope Mills. Our elevated customer experience and quality amenities promote what matters most: wellness, leisure, and time well spent at home.
Buckhead
4428 Kinkead Court, Fayetteville, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$799
1081 sqft
Buckhead Apartments in Fayetteville, NC offers the best location in town; tucked away within a residential neighborhood, yet only minutes from Cross Creek Mall, Fort Bragg and Pope Air Force Base, many restaurants, All American Freeway and so much
1710 Wellons Drive
1710 Wellons Drive, Fayetteville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$895
1150 sqft
Quaint Home in Welmar Heights! - Quaint Home in Welmar Heights! Features 3 bedroom 1.5 bath.Located in the heart of Fayetteville, this home is ready for a new tenant! DC No Cats Allowed (RLNE5890893)
1425 Snowy Egret
1425 Snowy Egret Drive, Cumberland County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1425 Snowy Egret - Better than new home. Front porch and back patio in fenced in yard. Great room with cathedral ceiling, electric fireplace and beautiful mantle. Eat-in kitchen. Split bedroom plan.
5623 Birch Rd.
5623 Birch Road, Fayetteville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$950
1150 sqft
5623 Birch (Pets Considered) - To access this home through our self-registered viewing service, call: 984-369-8949 or click here: https://app.tenantturner.
2612 Downs Place
2612 Downs Place, Cumberland County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$850
1400 sqft
Woodlea subdivision - 2612 Downs Pl. Fayetteville, NC 28304. Rustic ranch with 3 bedrooms, 1.5 bath home with 1400 sq. ft of living space. Home features; Living room with hardwood floors. Eat in kitchen with range and refrigerator.
1202 Brickyard Drive
1202 Brickyard Drive, Fayetteville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,370
1847 sqft
Beautiful, contemporary 3 bdrm 2.5 bth house. Open floor plan with Great Room with fireplace. Spacious kitchen with island, stainless steel appliances and pantry. Mstr bdrm with trey ceilings and mstr bth.
1254 Herring Gull Dr
1254 Herring Gull Drive, Cumberland County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,250
2600 sqft
COMING SOON!!! 4 Bedrooms + 3 Baths for under $1300 - Beautiful home in an existing neighborhood with neutral paint, freshly cleaned carpet, stainless appliances, fireplace and plenty of potential.
2903 Kingfisher Drive
2903 Kingfisher Drive, Hope Mills, NC
3 Bedrooms
$895
1208 sqft
Nice 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home. Sits on a dead-end street and is close to shopping areas. Fenced in back yard ideal for entertaining!!! This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
425 Tradewinds Drive
425 Tradewinds Drive, Fayetteville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$840
1035 sqft
Find your new home today at Windtree Apartments! Settle into one of our cozy one or two bedroom apartments.
1049 Rulnick Street
1049 Rulnick Street, Fayetteville, NC
1 Bedroom
$585
1 Bed 1 Bath apartment. Window unit AC supplied, Baseboard heat. Trash pick up, water and lawn maintenance included. Deposit is credit based. Lessee shall be responsible for arranging for and paying for electric services required on the premises.
2619 Stonehaven Drive
2619 Stonehaven Drive, Cumberland County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$825
1108 sqft
Peek inside this WONDROUS gem, that has been REVAMPED with the WORKS! As you cross the threshold, appreciate the NEWLY installed flooring, FRESH coating of paint, and vanities! Erected on an ALL BRICK foundation, this beauty's living room and
1051 Rulnick Street
1051 Rulnick Street, Fayetteville, NC
1 Bedroom
$585
1 Bed 1 Bath apartment. Window unit AC supplied, Baseboard heat. Trash pick up, water and lawn maintenance included. Deposit is credit based. Lessee shall be responsible for arranging for and paying for electric services required on the premises.
1838 Glenwick Drive
1838 Glenwick Drive, Fayetteville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$875
1025 sqft
This 3 bedroom 1.5 bath home has many features I am sure you will love! The beautiful hardwood floors carry you throughout the home and into all 3 very large bedrooms. The master bedroom has a half bath and a walk in closet.
5814 Glenpine Dr
5814 Glenpine Drive, Cumberland County, NC
2 Bedrooms
$575
800 sqft
Older 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Mobile Home - Property Id: 71498 Older 2 bedroom 1 bathroom trailer in small mobile home park on the outskirts of Fayetteville. Trailer comes with fridge and stove and tenant must provide heating and air conditioning.
3031 Walesby Dr.
3031 Walesby Drive, Cumberland County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$970
1000 sqft
3031 Walesby (Small Pets) - 3 bed, 2 bath Ranch home. Single garage. Only small pets will be considered. 2 pet max and a $250 non-refundable fee per pet.
1407 Mingary
1407 Mingary Avenue, Cumberland County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,295
1407 Mingary - Nice roomy open floor plan. Home offers large living area with gas logs, Eat in kitchen with bar and stainless steel appliances, 3 bedrooms downstairs 4 bedroom (bonus) room upstairs. Covered back porch leading to fenced backyard.
1635 Ireland Drive
1635 Ireland Drive, Fayetteville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$725
This great looking 2BR/2BA Duplex is close to everything, with carport and storage it's sure to go fast. Walking distance to Douglas Byrd schools. Just a few minutes to Cap Fear Medical Center. Fenced-in back yard.
1626 Roxie Avenue
1626 Roxie Avenue, Fayetteville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$995
Newly renovated home. Engineered hard wood floors in living room, dining, hall and kitchen. Vinyl plank in baths., new bathrooms, New kitchen, carpet and paint. Nicely laid out with a cathedral type ceiling. All new fixtures and ceiling fans.
1426 Mingary Avenue
1426 Mingary Avenue, Cumberland County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$950
1255 sqft
Ranch style home located in Acorn Ridge with a fenced yard, patio, gas log fireplace, eat in kitchen, alarm system, garden tub, walk in closets, and large bonus room.
4460 Briton Circle
4460 Briton Circle, Fayetteville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$900
Pleasant 3 Bedroom 2 Bath home with attached garage and giant fenced in back yard. You'll be able to enjoy the outdoors on a large deck perfect for entertaining on these coming summer nights! Spacious rooms and lovely kitchen.
2860 Chillingworth Drive
2860 Chillingworth Drive, Hope Mills, NC
3 Bedrooms
$895
1310 sqft
Beautiful 3 bed / bath house in Meadowbrook! This 1310 sq. ft. home features a fenced backyard, patio, double garage, W/D hookups, Great Room, and dining/kitchen combo equipped with a range, dishwasher, disposal and refrigerator.
4400 Wavetree Drive
4400 Wavetree Drive, Cumberland County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1401 sqft
Awesome 3 bdrm 2 bth home w/finished bonus room! Spacious great room w/gas log fire place, partially privacy fenced back yard w/great deck, and dbl garage! Pet Friendly! TEXT HPM1301 TO 22932 TO RECEIVE FULL LISTING TO YOUR PHONE.
Chason Ridge
600 Scotia Ln, Fayetteville, NC
1 Bedroom
$834
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$878
1066 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,023
1325 sqft
1, 2 and 3 Bedroom Apartments in Fayetteville, NC Designed with your busy lifestyle in mind, Chason Ridge is the perfect place to relax after a long day.