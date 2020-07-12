Apartment List
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:55 PM

102 Apartments for rent in Fayetteville, NC with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Fayetteville apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
10 Units Available
Seventy-First
Chason Ridge
600 Scotia Ln, Fayetteville, NC
1 Bedroom
$834
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$878
1066 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,023
1325 sqft
1, 2 and 3 Bedroom Apartments in Fayetteville, NC Designed with your busy lifestyle in mind, Chason Ridge is the perfect place to relax after a long day.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
12 Units Available
Terry Sanford
The Enclave at Pamalee Square
1014 Enclave Dr, Fayetteville, NC
1 Bedroom
$960
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,034
1107 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,271
1359 sqft
Fort Bragg and Cross Creek Mall are only minutes from this pristine community. Residences have walk-in closets, extra storage and washer/dryer hookups. Amenities include a putting green, media room, pool and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
4 Units Available
Jack Britt
West Park
5600 Fountain Grove Circle, Fayetteville, NC
1 Bedroom
$850
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$950
1175 sqft
West Park is the haven you've been looking for offering modern distinction and convenience with a rustic appeal.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 06:35pm
11 Units Available
Westover
The Regency Luxury Apartments
505 Regency Dr, Fayetteville, NC
1 Bedroom
$865
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
1089 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,155
1379 sqft
Live in luxury at The Regency in Fayetteville, and enjoy comforts such as spacious kitchen, master bedroom-suite, private outdoor-space. Community amenities include a coffee-bar, pool, fitness, business-center, tennis and volleyball courts, amid gorgeous landscaped grounds.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
10 Units Available
Jack Britt
Grove at Park Place
2640 Latrobe Avenue, Fayetteville, NC
1 Bedroom
$890
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$990
1161 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,240
1325 sqft
Imagine your life elevated to a whole new level. The Grove at Park Place, located in the heart of Fayetteville, NC, is a BRAND NEW community with luxury living at its finest.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
11 Units Available
Westover
Morganton Place
5650 Netherfield Pl, Fayetteville, NC
1 Bedroom
$725
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$830
1004 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$905
1356 sqft
If you are seeking style, affordability and quality in an apartment home, then Morganton Place Apartments is for you.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 12 at 06:25pm
25 Units Available
Westover
Reserve at Carrington Place
6511 Lexi Ln, Fayetteville, NC
1 Bedroom
$819
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$899
1095 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,035
1277 sqft
Great location close to Fayetteville business district. Residents enjoy in-unit amenities like air conditioning, extra storage, and laundry. Community includes 24-hour gym, BBQ grill, car wash area, and dog park.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
10 Units Available
Downtown Fayetteville
The Residences at the Prince Charles
450 Hay Street, Fayetteville, NC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,089
637 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,529
885 sqft
The Future is NOW - Take a Virtual Tour! Urban living in downtown Fayetteville has never been better! The Prince Charles Hotel was once the crown jewel of Fayetteville.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 10 at 06:25am
2 Units Available
Pine Forest
Autumn View Apartments
179 Peatmoss Drive, Fayetteville, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$932
835 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern apartments with dark wood cabinetry, built-in pantry, 9-foot ceilings and dishwashers. Quiet community has a gourmet coffee bar, fitness center, beautiful clubhouse and picnic areas with grills.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
7 Units Available
Terry Sanford
Cottages on Elm
1000 Elm St, Fayetteville, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$635
741 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$700
855 sqft
Live Well at the Cottages on Elm! Ideally located only minutes from Eutaw Shopping Center, Fayetteville Technical Community College, Fort Bragg, Pope AFB, Cross Creek Mall & downtown Fayetteville.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
18 Units Available
Douglas Byrd
Douglas Square
5052 Watauga Rd, Fayetteville, NC
1 Bedroom
$650
604 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$665
937 sqft
For those seeking a life of convenience and relaxation, welcome home to the Douglas Square on Hope Mills. Our elevated customer experience and quality amenities promote what matters most: wellness, leisure, and time well spent at home.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 12 at 06:16pm
2 Units Available
Westover
Lakeshore Grande
505 Regency Dr, Fayetteville, NC
1 Bedroom
$870
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$990
1089 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Imagine living in the center of everything yet hidden in a secluded setting just off Campground Road! Thats just what youll have at Lakeshore Grande Luxury Apartment Homes, where you can retreat with your laptop to the privacy of your tree-shaded
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
17 Units Available
Terry Sanford
Jamestown Commons
1429 Bozeman Loop, Fayetteville, NC
1 Bedroom
$820
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$920
1124 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,015
1240 sqft
Welcome to the relaxed elegance of Jamestown Commons Apartments in Fayetteville, NC. A combination of custom home distinction, comfort and privacy awaits you with choices of 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 06:24pm
8 Units Available
Westover
Legacy at Cross Creek
570 Castle Rising Rd, Fayetteville, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$860
1132 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,015
1443 sqft
Furnished apartments with patio/balcony. Community with 24-hour gym, a pool, a car-wash area, and volleyball, basketball and tennis courts. Just off All-American Highway within commuting distance of Fort Bragg, Cape Fear Hospital and Pope AFB.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
26 Units Available
Terry Sanford
Plantation at Fayetteville
3050 Plantation Garden Way, Fayetteville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,010
927 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
1246 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1390 sqft
Discover the difference at Fayetteville’s newest premier apartment community.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 06:05pm
1 Unit Available
Seventy-First
Wayside
6408 Hidden Lake Loop, Fayetteville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$710
1050 sqft
It has all come together beautifully at Wayside Apartments in Raeford, NC where you will find our spacious 2 bedroom duplex-style homes that melt effortlessly into the beautiful surrounding landscape.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
1 Unit Available
Douglas Byrd
Buckhead
4428 Kinkead Court, Fayetteville, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$799
1081 sqft
Buckhead Apartments in Fayetteville, NC offers the best location in town; tucked away within a residential neighborhood, yet only minutes from Cross Creek Mall, Fort Bragg and Pope Air Force Base, many restaurants, All American Freeway and so much
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
Seventy-First
ParcStone
5101 Parcstone Ln, Fayetteville, NC
1 Bedroom
$999
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
1120 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,319
1252 sqft
At Parcstone Apartments in Fayetteville, NC, you can have it all-inclusive luxury, an active lifestyle and modern convenience. When you live at Parcstone you are surrounded by Fayettevilles conveniences: schools, shopping and restaurants.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
Seventy-First
Stone Ridge
3001 Stone Carriage Cir, Fayetteville, NC
1 Bedroom
$969
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,109
1195 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,289
1369 sqft
Let Stone Ridge be your sanctuary where comfort and style come together to create a way of liferelax, unwind, live well and enjoy! Everything you need to live a life of comfort and style can be found at Stone Ridge Apartments, one of Fayettevilles
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
Contact for Availability
South View
Birchfield Fine Apartment Homes
3511 Birchfield Ct, Fayetteville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$900
1115 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,030
1464 sqft
With a convenient location in Fayetteville, North Carolina, near a new movie theater, a shopping center, restaurants, and more, life at Birchfield Fine Apartment Homes is all about convenience and luxury.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated September 4 at 04:36pm
13 Units Available
The Heights at McArthur Park
2523 Mulranny Dr, Fayetteville, NC
1 Bedroom
$809
875 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$944
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,049
1350 sqft
Quiet community near Rosehill Road Park. Walk-in closets and private laundry. Air conditioning. Community has volleyball court, coffee bar, pool, and media room. On-site dog park. Garage parking available.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
1 Unit Available
Pine Forest
Tartan Place Apartments
401 Tartan Ct, Fayetteville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$900
1240 sqft
Take A Virtual Tour Today! Tartan Place Apartments and Townhomes offers the Fayetteville lifestyle you’ve been looking for. Imagine coming home to a spacious, light-filled apartment or townhome where you can kick back and relax.

1 of 31

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Westover
7128 Ashwood Cir
7128 Ashwood Circle, Fayetteville, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,300
1628 sqft
SPACIOUS 4 BEDROOM 2 BATH HOME VIEW TODAY! (MP) - This 4-Bed Room 2-Bath Room Ranch style home is nestled in an established neighborhood on a quiet Cul-de-sac!  Easy access to Fort Bragg/Pope AFB,  shopping, restaurants, and more!  This 1628 square

1 of 28

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Seventy-First
616 Prestige Blvd
616 Prestige Boulevard, Fayetteville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1500 sqft
616 Prestige Blvd Available 08/01/20 Middle Creek Subdivision - Spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bath home located in the Middle Creek subdivision. Living room with fireplace, kitchen with appliances and formal dining room.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Fayetteville, NC

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Fayetteville apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

