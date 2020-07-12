/
/
/
terry sanford
Terry Sanford, Fayetteville, NC
184 Apartments for rent in Terry Sanford, Fayetteville, NC
12 Units Available
The Enclave at Pamalee Square
1014 Enclave Dr, Fayetteville, NC
1 Bedroom
$960
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,034
1107 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,271
1359 sqft
Fort Bragg and Cross Creek Mall are only minutes from this pristine community. Residences have walk-in closets, extra storage and washer/dryer hookups. Amenities include a putting green, media room, pool and clubhouse.
7 Units Available
Cottages on Elm
1000 Elm St, Fayetteville, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$635
741 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$700
855 sqft
Live Well at the Cottages on Elm! Ideally located only minutes from Eutaw Shopping Center, Fayetteville Technical Community College, Fort Bragg, Pope AFB, Cross Creek Mall & downtown Fayetteville.
16 Units Available
Jamestown Commons
1429 Bozeman Loop, Fayetteville, NC
1 Bedroom
$820
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$920
1124 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,015
1240 sqft
Welcome to the relaxed elegance of Jamestown Commons Apartments in Fayetteville, NC. A combination of custom home distinction, comfort and privacy awaits you with choices of 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes.
25 Units Available
Plantation at Fayetteville
3050 Plantation Garden Way, Fayetteville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,010
927 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
1246 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1390 sqft
Discover the difference at Fayetteville’s newest premier apartment community.
1 Unit Available
4981 Galveston Drive Unit A
4981 Galveston Drive, Fayetteville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$625
1100 sqft
SPACIOUS 2 BEDROOM 1.5 BATH TOWNHOME VIEW TODAY! (MP) - Cute 2 Bedroom 1-1/2 bath townhouse with open living room and Eat in Kitchen Area- Enjoy The Privacy of the bedrooms upstairs with a full bath! No Pets Allowed (RLNE5880527)
1 Unit Available
413 Park Ave
413 Park Avenue, Fayetteville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1950 sqft
3 Bedroom and 2 Bath Home- Haymount - Beautiful 3 bedroom and 2 bath home in historic Haymount subdivision. Hardwood floors throughout the home. Large living room with masonry fireplace and wet bar area. Formal living room in front side of house.
1 Unit Available
608 Greenland Drive
608 Greenland Drive, Fayetteville, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,875
2087 sqft
Charming Haymount Home - 608 Greenland is nestled away in the heart of Fayetteville. It accommodates you with a 4 bedroom 2 full bathroom with complete renovations around the board.
1 Unit Available
1432 Pine Valley Loop
1432 Pine Valley Loop, Fayetteville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1250 sqft
Haymount Charm Home - 1432 Pine Valley Loop is a property for families looking for a home. This single-family home is located in the historic Haymount Hill area of Fayetteville NC. This 1318 sq.
1 Unit Available
1817-3 SARDONYX ROAD
1817 Sardonyx Rd, Fayetteville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$725
1200 sqft
- 1817-3 SARDONYX ROAD-KAREN LAKES CONDOS. RENT $725.00. SD $725.00- 1200+SQ/FT. 2 BEDROOMS, 2 BATHS, GREAT ROOM, DINING ROOM GAS LOG FIREPLACE, OVEN/RANGE, MICROWAVE, REFRIGERATOR, DISHWASHER, DISPOSAL.W/D CONN. CARPET/VINYL FLOORS.
1 Unit Available
1190 Wrenwood Ct.
1190 Wrenwood, Fayetteville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$900
1200 sqft
1190 Wrenwood (Small Pet-Friendly) - To access this home through our self-registered viewing service, call: 984-369-8949 or click here: https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/townsendrealestate 2 bed/ 2.
1 Unit Available
119 Olive Road
119 Olive Road, Fayetteville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$950
-Granite in kitchen, carpet, hardwoods downstairs. stainless steel appliances, and wet bar. Great location; walk to restaurants, shopping and etc. Great room has fireplace & french door to deck with private courtyard; dining area.
1 Unit Available
215 Hinsdale Ave.
215 Hinsdale Avenue, Fayetteville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$920
1050 sqft
215 Hinsdale Ave. Coming Soon (8/1) (Pet-Friendly) - 215 Hinsdale Ave. Coming Soon (8/1) Come see this charming 3 bedroom/1 bath Bungalow style Cottage in Haymount.
1 Unit Available
505 Pilot Ave
505 Pilot Avenue, Fayetteville, NC
Studio
$1,295
505 Pilot Avenue - Attractive home in historic Haymont. Beautiful wooded lot. Detached garage with overhead storage. Porch, partially fenced yard, wood burning fire place in great room. Large recreation room downstairs that can be a bedroom.
1 Unit Available
825 ANARINE ROAD
825 Anarine Road, Fayetteville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$825
CUMBERLAND HEIGHTS - 825 ANARINE-CUMBERLAND HEIGHTS- RENT 825. SD $825.
1 Unit Available
1960 Jacks Ford
1960 Jacks Ford Drive, Fayetteville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$795
Great room with fireplace, walk in closest, fenced yard, large front porch, close to post. Pet Friendly. TEXT HPM1346 TO 22932 TO RECEIVE FULL LISTING TO YOUR PHONE.
1 Unit Available
2210 Westdale Dr
2210 Westdale Drive, Fayetteville, NC
5 Bedrooms
$1,820
3250 sqft
2210 Westdale (No Pets) - Exclusive Haymount Living! This two-story home offers 5 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms! You can enjoy an office and bonus room as well. Kitchen features stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops.
1 Unit Available
332 Courtyard Lane
332 Courtyard Lane, Fayetteville, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,780
-Beautiful 4 bedroom 2.5 bath Home plus bonus room in Courtyards. Great room with fireplace and hardwood floors in formal living room and dining room. Large loaded eat-in-kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances.
1 Unit Available
2416 Amigo Drive
2416 Amigo Drive, Fayetteville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
2470 sqft
2416 Amigo Drive Available 07/15/20 2416 Amigo Dr - 3 bedroom / 2.5 bath with bonus room - Beautiful home located in Haymount across from Highland Country Club. Conveniently located near shopping, hospital and Ft. Bragg.
1 Unit Available
590 Ambrose Pl
590 Ambrose Place, Fayetteville, NC
4 Bedrooms
$2,270
3250 sqft
Coming Soon (Early August) Stunning Buckhead Home! (Pet-Friendly) - Coming Soon (Early August) Beautiful executive home in centrally located Buckhead filled with gorgeous features and amenities! Home offers a formal living and dining room, 2 story
1 Unit Available
Glendale
1100 Marlborough Road, Fayetteville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$838
1025 sqft
Fantastic & spacious! 2 bedroom, 2 full bath townhome floor plan w/private, fenced in Patio! Stop looking and start calling Glendale your new home today! This home has plentiful cabinetry in your spacious kitchen, Master Suite & Guest Suite each
1 Unit Available
1817 Sardonyx Road
1817 Sardonyx Road, Fayetteville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$725
1 Unit Available
222 Andy Street - 1
222 Andy St, Fayetteville, NC
1 Bedroom
$575
515 sqft
Cozy, smart and modern 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom unit for rent. Completely renovated and ready for you. Property offers security monitoring, easy parking, convenience to transportation, shopping and all major roadways.
1 Unit Available
1811 Lyon Road
1811 Lyon Road, Fayetteville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
Available this July 2020! Come and put in your application for this charming house in a nice location. Close to Eutaw Shopping center and few minutes drive to Fort Bragg , hospital, restaurants and shopping area.
1 Unit Available
2116 Harlee St
2116 Harlee Street, Fayetteville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,070
1450 sqft
2116 Harlee St. (Small Pet-Friendly) - To access this home through our self-registered viewing service, call: 984-369-8949 or click here: https://app.tenantturner.