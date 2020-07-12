319 Apartments for rent in Mineral Springs, Charlotte, NC
Mineral Springs covers a mere eight square miles, and much of that area consists of rural and agricultural properties. You won't find any apartment rentals here. It's mostly single-family homes owned by private landlords, and you'll want to start your search early as pickings are slim. The good news is that private owners usually have more relaxed rental qualifications than management companies in big cities, so having decent references, a steady paycheck and a security deposit are often all you need to move in. Properties in more rural parts of town will likely be more pet-friendly than homes downtown, but you shouldn't have too much trouble finding a place where you and all of your critters are welcome, no matter where you look.
Although small, the town does have distinct sections. The city council enforces strict zoning rules to ensure each area maintains its unique characteristics.
Downtown: The downtown area is at the crossing of Waxhaw Highway and South Potter Road. In addition to the town office, this is where you'll find most of Mineral Spring's retail space, including Farley Pizza, a local favorite. The homes here are traditionally urban, with small lots, detached garages and alleyways. You can also find newer developments with large luxury houses around the edges of downtown.
Urban Areas: This areas directly north and south of downtown feature single-family homes in a suburban setting, most of which were built in the 1970's. The lots are a good size at a half-acre or more. The Mineral Springs city government has these areas categorized as a traditional urban zone, so new developments, including duplexes, townhomes and condos for rent are a possibility.
Rural Areas: Further up and down South Potter Road, the neighborhoods are mostly rural. Like the more urban districts, this area was developed in the early 1970's and consists of single-family homes on large lots. However, the city council has zoned the land as strictly a rural residential area, so although you may find home rentals, further development is unlikely.
Agricultural Areas: The western part of the city is dominated by agricultural lands. Since this is working land, there are very few house rentals available in this part of town.
Outskirts: If you're looking for more luxurious places to live in Mineral Springs with contemporary architecture, your best bet is a rental in one of the new developments on the periphery of town. They're mostly located in the northern part of the city, but you can also find them in the east along McNeely Road and Waxhaw Indian Trail.
Like many rural towns, Mineral Springs is big on the principals of small government. With a property tax rate of 2.5%, the city doesn't offer much in the way of public services, but it does have its own independently chartered volunteer fire and rescue squad. Not surprisingly, public transportation is non-existent here, so you'll need a vehicle to get around.
Taking advantage of the area's natural beauty, the Mineral Springs Greenway is a series of connecting trails that snake through the city. Residents can walk, bike or even ride horseback on the paths, which are surrounded by various lakes and streams. Unfortunately, most of the year, there's not much else to do in town. But on the last Saturday in April, Mineral Springs hosts The Queen's Cup, a national horse-racing and steeplechase event. People come from all over the country dressed in their finest to watch the equine activities. If you can't wait until April to be entertained by animals, Cold Blooded Encounters Reptile Zoo is right up the road in Monroe, and Charlotte hosts every big-city amenity imaginable, with restaurants, malls and entertainment venues less than 45 minutes away.