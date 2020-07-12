319 Apartments for rent in Mineral Springs, Charlotte, NC

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
33 Units Available
The Vinoy at Innovation Park
8108 Vinoy Blvd, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,018
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,149
1092 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,360
1454 sqft
Stylishly appointed interiors in this unit include fully equipped kitchen with stainless steel appliances, bathtub, and hardwood floors. Extensive amenities include refreshing pool, sports courts and a 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 12 at 08:30pm
$
150 Units Available
Verde at McCullough Station
8320 University Executive Park Drive, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$998
633 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,225
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,410
1109 sqft
Verde at McCullough station presents residents with a life of convenience in the premier destination of University City.

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
7020 Somerset Springs Dr
7020 Somerset Springs Drive, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
920 sqft
7020 Somerset Springs - 2 bedroom 1.5 baths with washer/dryer. Large rooms. Excellent Property (RLNE5902853)

1 of 16

Last updated April 15 at 11:20am
1 Unit Available
1418 Olde Justin Place
1418 Olde Justin Place, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1748 sqft
Apply for your dream home today and get your application fees credited back with a signed lease.
Results within 1 mile of Mineral Springs
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
178 Units Available
V & Three
5025 Wembley Central Ln, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,366
845 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,110
870 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
1202 sqft
How do you do Charlotte? Whatever your answer, you will likely have a whole new perspective after experiencing life at V&Three. Select from our one, two or three bedroom apartment homes and understand why Charlotte living will never be the same.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
22 Units Available
Worthington LUXURY Apartments
1526 Flat River Dr, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$912
847 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$988
1196 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to the University area of Charlotte, with shopping, dining and entertainment nearby. Residents enjoy luxurious units with patio/balcony, laundry and hardwood floors. Pet-friendly community includes yoga, pool table and gym.
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
14 Units Available
Elan at Mallard Creek Apartment Homes
2305 New England Street, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,026
890 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
1237 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,456
1561 sqft
Community amenities include a tennis court, fire pit, playground and 24-hour gym. Units feature walk-in closets and fireplaces, and have been recently renovated. Route 24 provides access to the best shopping and dining around.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
19 Units Available
Northlake
8215 Crescent Ridge Dr, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$915
868 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,060
1247 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,210
1540 sqft
Located close to I-85 and I-77. Residents live in units with washer/dryer hookup, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. Community features car wash area, courtyard, pool and BBQ grills.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
3 Units Available
Bridges at Mallard Creek Apartment Homes
7916 Harris Hill Ln, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,080
1000 sqft
Pet-friendly community conveniently near the University of North Carolina at Charlotte and Northlake Mall. Recently renovated units have walk-in closets and well-equipped kitchens featuring the latest appliances. Tenants enjoy a swimming pool and tennis court.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
17 Units Available
Hunters Pointe
1841 Prospect Dr, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$800
674 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$845
948 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,155
1222 sqft
Modern apartment homes within an urban environment. On-site amenities include a fitness studio and pool. Easy access to I-85 and I-77. Just north of downtown Charlotte.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
9 Units Available
Somerset Apartments
1400 Ventura Way Dr, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$715
300 sqft
1 Bedroom
$805
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$880
855 sqft
Enjoy outdoor community amenities, including a soccer court and relaxing swimming pool. Each unit includes an air conditioner and a dishwasher for comfort and convenience. Near I-85 and the University of North Carolina at Charlotte.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
16 Units Available
Ashford Green
230 Barton Creek Dr, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,050
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
1053 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1273 sqft
Welcoming community with resort-style swimming pool and sundeck, fitness center and sports court. Located close to Blue Line light rail/LYNX and UNC campus. Units are recently renovated with fireplace and private patio/balcony.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 08:30pm
$
234 Units Available
Bainbridge Research Park
1701 J N Pease Place, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,097
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,464
1140 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,785
1398 sqft
Bainbridge Research Park is a unique apartment community designed to offer the kind of intangibles and comforts that inspire residents to live their most fulfilling lives.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
16 Units Available
Lodge at Mallard Creek
7815 Chelsea Jade Ln, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$975
865 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
1258 sqft
Welcome to The Lodge at Mallard Creek, a luxury apartments community ensuring an ambiance of refinement and relaxation.The finest interior amenities await you in our selection of 7 spacious floor plans.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 08:30pm
$
57 Units Available
Blu at Northline
2508 April Liu Lane, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,010
570 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,125
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1174 sqft
Minutes from UNCC, Noda, and Uptown. Full fitness center, plenty of connectivity, and lots of storage space. Large, resort-like pool. Modern interiors with granite countertops and luxury flooring.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
8 Units Available
Harris Pond
8301 Harris Pond Ln, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$872
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,167
950 sqft
Garden-style apartments with gourmet kitchens, ceramic tile floors, fireplaces, walk-in closets with extra storage, patio/balcony and washer-dryer hookups. Enjoy pool, fitness center, clubhouse. Easy access to I-85 and I-77.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated July 12 at 06:04pm
1 Unit Available
Silverstone
1305 Hunter Oak Ln, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1076 sqft
Conveniently located between UNCC and uptown Charlotte with convenient access to I-85 and I-77. Homes have spacious interiors, bright light, large closets and open layouts.

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 08:40pm
1 Unit Available
3111 Brockhampton Court
3111 Brockhampton Court, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,299
1360 sqft
Beautiful move-in ready end unit! Well-maintained w/open floor plan.

1 of 17

Last updated July 6 at 07:41pm
1 Unit Available
6944 Brachnell View Drive
6944 Brachnell View Drive, Charlotte, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,855
2157 sqft
AVAILABLE now accepting applications for this home. This inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

1 of 30

Last updated July 12 at 08:43pm
1 Unit Available
9037 J M Keynes Drive
9037 J M Keynes Drive, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1078 sqft
***APPROVED APPLICATION ON FILE**** Ideal 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom, top floor condo in desirable University City. Fully equipped with upgraded appliances including washer and dryer. Large, patio deck with great Pool View.

1 of 16

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
2612 Fairstone Avenue
2612 Fairstone Avenue, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,349
1319 sqft
Appliances Included Upgrades Available Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,319 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.

1 of 18

Last updated April 9 at 11:24am
1 Unit Available
600 Ligustrum St.
600 Ligustrum St, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$825
750 sqft
Cute renovated duplex in North Charlotte! - Completely renovated duplex in North Charlotte. Unit has all new kitchen and bathroom, refinished floors and fresh paint. A great deal! *Washer/Dryer connection on rear porch in closet.

1 of 13

Last updated March 5 at 01:52pm
1 Unit Available
2319 Eargle Road
2319 Eargle Road, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1392 sqft
Lovely 3-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom, single family home freshly painted. Conveniently located in North Charlotte with access to local to Uptown area. Take a tour today!

1 of 8

Last updated December 19 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
6017 Mentone Lane
6017 Mentone Lane, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1145 sqft
Adorable 3 bedroom 2 bath home . Located in Derita - Statesville neighborhood,near W Surgar creek and N. Graham st .minutes from I-85 . Close to shopping and dining .
Mineral Springs
Neighborhood Guide
Moving to Mineral Springs

Mineral Springs covers a mere eight square miles, and much of that area consists of rural and agricultural properties. You won't find any apartment rentals here. It's mostly single-family homes owned by private landlords, and you'll want to start your search early as pickings are slim. The good news is that private owners usually have more relaxed rental qualifications than management companies in big cities, so having decent references, a steady paycheck and a security deposit are often all you need to move in. Properties in more rural parts of town will likely be more pet-friendly than homes downtown, but you shouldn't have too much trouble finding a place where you and all of your critters are welcome, no matter where you look.

Neighborhoods in Mineral Springs

Although small, the town does have distinct sections. The city council enforces strict zoning rules to ensure each area maintains its unique characteristics.

Downtown: The downtown area is at the crossing of Waxhaw Highway and South Potter Road. In addition to the town office, this is where you'll find most of Mineral Spring's retail space, including Farley Pizza, a local favorite. The homes here are traditionally urban, with small lots, detached garages and alleyways. You can also find newer developments with large luxury houses around the edges of downtown.

Urban Areas: This areas directly north and south of downtown feature single-family homes in a suburban setting, most of which were built in the 1970's. The lots are a good size at a half-acre or more. The Mineral Springs city government has these areas categorized as a traditional urban zone, so new developments, including duplexes, townhomes and condos for rent are a possibility.

Rural Areas: Further up and down South Potter Road, the neighborhoods are mostly rural. Like the more urban districts, this area was developed in the early 1970's and consists of single-family homes on large lots. However, the city council has zoned the land as strictly a rural residential area, so although you may find home rentals, further development is unlikely.

Agricultural Areas: The western part of the city is dominated by agricultural lands. Since this is working land, there are very few house rentals available in this part of town.

Outskirts: If you're looking for more luxurious places to live in Mineral Springs with contemporary architecture, your best bet is a rental in one of the new developments on the periphery of town. They're mostly located in the northern part of the city, but you can also find them in the east along McNeely Road and Waxhaw Indian Trail.

Living in Mineral Springs

Like many rural towns, Mineral Springs is big on the principals of small government. With a property tax rate of 2.5%, the city doesn't offer much in the way of public services, but it does have its own independently chartered volunteer fire and rescue squad. Not surprisingly, public transportation is non-existent here, so you'll need a vehicle to get around.

Taking advantage of the area's natural beauty, the Mineral Springs Greenway is a series of connecting trails that snake through the city. Residents can walk, bike or even ride horseback on the paths, which are surrounded by various lakes and streams. Unfortunately, most of the year, there's not much else to do in town. But on the last Saturday in April, Mineral Springs hosts The Queen's Cup, a national horse-racing and steeplechase event. People come from all over the country dressed in their finest to watch the equine activities. If you can't wait until April to be entertained by animals, Cold Blooded Encounters Reptile Zoo is right up the road in Monroe, and Charlotte hosts every big-city amenity imaginable, with restaurants, malls and entertainment venues less than 45 minutes away.

