319 Apartments for rent in Mineral Springs, Charlotte, NC

Although small, the town does have distinct sections. The city council enforces strict zoning rules to ensure each area maintains its unique characteristics.

Downtown: The downtown area is at the crossing of Waxhaw Highway and South Potter Road. In addition to the town office, this is where you'll find most of Mineral Spring's retail space, including Farley Pizza, a local favorite. The homes here are traditionally urban, with small lots, detached garages and alleyways. You can also find newer developments with large luxury houses around the edges of downtown.

Urban Areas: This areas directly north and south of downtown feature single-family homes in a suburban setting, most of which were built in the 1970's. The lots are a good size at a half-acre or more. The Mineral Springs city government has these areas categorized as a traditional urban zone, so new developments, including duplexes, townhomes and condos for rent are a possibility.

Rural Areas: Further up and down South Potter Road, the neighborhoods are mostly rural. Like the more urban districts, this area was developed in the early 1970's and consists of single-family homes on large lots. However, the city council has zoned the land as strictly a rural residential area, so although you may find home rentals, further development is unlikely.

Agricultural Areas: The western part of the city is dominated by agricultural lands. Since this is working land, there are very few house rentals available in this part of town.

Outskirts: If you're looking for more luxurious places to live in Mineral Springs with contemporary architecture, your best bet is a rental in one of the new developments on the periphery of town. They're mostly located in the northern part of the city, but you can also find them in the east along McNeely Road and Waxhaw Indian Trail.