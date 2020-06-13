/
22 Apartments for rent in Shelby, NC📍
1912 Kings Rd
1912 Kings Road, Shelby, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
3/2 close to downtown Shelby and Hwy 74 - Rent: 1500.00 Deposit: 1512.50 *Deposits could be twice the monthly rent. The home is 3 beds/2 bath The home has Central Gas Heat & Air Applications: 55.
805 Surry Drive
805 Surry Drive, Shelby, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
3/2 in Shelby, NC - Rent: 1500.00 Deposit: 1512.50 *Deposits could be twice the monthly rent. The home is 3 beds/2 bath The home has Central Heat & Air gas Applications: 55.
706 E MARION ST 2
706 East Marion Street, Shelby, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1000 sqft
Unit 2 Available 07/01/20 MARION STREET APARTMENTS - Property Id: 283411 MARION STREET APARTMENTS - TOTALLY REFURBISHED BUILDING AND CLOSE TO DOWNTOWN SHELBY - 2BR 1 BA Apartment is approximately 1000 sq ft and comes with your own private screened
606 Kings Road
606 Kings Road, Shelby, NC
2 Bedrooms
$650
606 Kings Rd, Shelby, NC (2/1 w/ Central) - Rent: 650.00 Deposit: 662.50 *Deposits could be twice the monthly rent. The home is 2 beds/1 bath The home has central heat and Air Applications: 55.
505 Kings Rd
505 Kings Road, Shelby, NC
2 Bedrooms
$650
971 sqft
2/1 in Shelby, NC (House will be Deep Cleaned and Carpets Cleaned) - Rent: 650.00 Deposit: 662.50 The home is 2 beds/1 bath The home has central gas heat and tenant supplied a/c unit Applications: 55.
802 Kings Rd
802 Kings Road, Shelby, NC
2 Bedrooms
$675
900 sqft
2/1 with bonus room in Shelby, NC (Fresh Paint, Deep Cleaning and new floor in Bathroom to be completed) - Rent: 675.00 Deposit: 687.50 The home is 2 beds/1 bath The home has central heat and air Applications: 55.
634 Hillcrest Drive Unit 3
634 Hillcrest Dr, Shelby, NC
2 Bedrooms
$575
681 sqft
634 Hillcrest Drive Unit 3 Available 04/17/20 2/1 Townhome near uptown Shelby, NC (New Floors, Fresh Paint, New Lights, Deep Clean to be completed before move in) - Rent: 575.00 Deposit: 587.5 *Deposits could be twice the monthly rent.
3733 Robert Riding
3733 Robert Riding Rd, Cleveland County, NC
2 Bedrooms
$575
2/1 outside city limits of Shelby, NC - Rent: 575.00 Deposit: 587.50 *Deposits could be twice the monthly rent. The home is 2 beds/ 1 bath The home has Electric Baseboard Heat & Tenant Supplied Window A/C Applications: 55.
1905 Prentice Drive #5
1905 Prentice Drive, Cleveland County, NC
2 Bedrooms
$595
720 sqft
2 Bedroom 1 Bath Mobile Home for Rent - 2 Bedroom 1 Bath home for lease in Shelby NC. Comes with the Living Room and kitchen equipped with refrigerator and stove. Electric Baseboard heat and window a/c unit. (RLNE5709419)
402 Beaver Dam Church Road
402 Beaver Dam Church Road, Cleveland County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1502 sqft
Beautiful 3 bed 2 bath 1500 sq ft ranch. Hard floors through out with stainless steel appliances. Close to Gardner Webb University and accessible to 74. Large back yard with deck and fenced in area. 2 car garage and additional parking spaces.
2453 Nixon Drive
2453 Nixon Drive, Cleveland County, NC
2 Bedrooms
$625
2/2 county setting outside Shelby - Rent: 625.00 Deposit: 637.50 *Deposits could be twice the monthly rent. The home is 2 beds/ 2 bath The home has Central Heat / Air Applications: 55.
103 North Shore Court
103 Northshore Ct, Cleveland County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1700 sqft
North Shore Court Penthouse 3 bedrooms/2 full baths newly remodeled. Lake views from every window! Kitchen offers new cabinets and granite with wide open views to dining and den area.
1808 Riveria Drive
1808 Riveria Drive, Cleveland County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$800
3/1 House Available Now - 3 bedroom 1 bathroom ranch style house Amenities: Range, refrigerator Washer/Dryer hookup Central heating and air Carport Tenant Responsibilities: Electric, water Pet Policy: No Pets Allowed No Pets
117 Diploma Drive
117 Diploma Drive, Cleveland County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$875
1152 sqft
3 Bedroom 2 Bath, in Shelby- Available Now! This home is move in ready! - Total Electric - Pets Not Allowed -Appliances can be used at tenants expense, they will not be replaced or maintained by the owner.
910 Delview Road
910 Delview Road, Cherryville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$850
1100 sqft
3 bedroom 1 bath house available - 3 Bedroom, 1 Bath Home with eat-in kitchen. Large lot close to shopping and convenient to downtown.
228 Garden Lakes Dr
228 Garden Lakes Dr, Cherokee County, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
Gorgeous short term fully furnished home close to Charlotte and Spartanburg! - 2 bedroom, 1 full bath completely furnished home located in Blacksburg, Sc.
507 Fitzhugh Street
507 Fitzhugh Street, Cherryville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$995
1346 sqft
3 Bedrooms, 1.5 Baths Duplex In Cherryville NC - Duplex apartment in Cherryville NC with 3 bedrooms, 1.
113 School Street
113 School Street, Cleveland County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$799
993 sqft
Step into your next home at 113 School Street! Nestled in the hills of King's Mountain, this 3 bedroom home is waiting for a new resident to love it! Enjoy an updated kitchen with plenty of counter space and stainless steel appliances! All new vinyl
301 S Vivian St Apt 2
301 Vivian St, Cherryville, NC
1 Bedroom
$450
360 sqft
Apartment available, lawncare included, 1 bedroom apartment, does not have a washer/dryer hook up, Heat/air is a window unit, Gas range, Water/sewer is included and paid by owner, Electric/Trash pickup tenant pays city of Cherryville.
205 Putnam St
205 Putnam Street, Cherryville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$900
3/2 in City of Cherryville, NC - Rent: 900.00 Deposit: 912.50 *Deposits could be twice the monthly rent. The home is 3 beds/ 2 bath The home has Central Heat & Air Applications: 55.
600 Temple Street
600 Temple Street, Kings Mountain, NC
3 Bedrooms
$835
1100 sqft
3 Bedroom Brick Home With Storage Shed - Country living at its finest! This 3bedroom and 1 bathroom brick home sits on a corner lot.
923 Mountain Crest Drive
923 Mountain Crest Dr, Kings Mountain, NC
2 Bedrooms
$725
720 sqft
2 Bedroom 2 bath Mobile Home for rent in Dallas, NC - 2 Bed 2 Bath Mobile home located in Kings Mountain, NC. It is approximately 720 square feet and comes with the stove and refrigerator. (RLNE5629420)
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Shelby rentals listed on Apartment List is $900.
Some of the colleges located in the Shelby area include Spartanburg Community College, Wofford College, York Technical College, Catawba Valley Community College, and Central Piedmont Community College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Shelby from include Charlotte, Concord, Rock Hill, Spartanburg, and Huntersville.