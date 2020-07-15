/
Winthrop University
33 Apartments For Rent Near Winthrop University
Chandler Commons Townhomes
308 Voldemort St, Rock Hill, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1800 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Chandler Commons Townhomes in Rock Hill. View photos, descriptions and more!
Whisper Creek
303 Walkers Mill Cir, Rock Hill, SC
1 Bedroom
$915
627 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,060
1051 sqft
Live the life you have dreamed of at Whisper Creek.
Oak Hollow
802 S York Ave, Rock Hill, SC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$840
810 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$950
1170 sqft
Offering a blend of comfort, southern style living and quality in Outlying York County. This quaint property was built in 1974, has 70 units within 2-story buildings and features newly renovated 1, 2 and 3 bedroom unit types.
Downtown Rock Hill
The Anderson
108 E Main St, Rock Hill, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,142
596 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,503
1109 sqft
Near area bars, restaurants and entertainment. Luxury apartments with modern kitchens, in-unit washer and dryer, and storage. Open floor plans. On-site fitness room. Large windows with ample natural light.
Downtown Rock Hill
139 Main
139 E Main St, Rock Hill, SC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,561
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury, spacious apartments with large windows, 10-foot ceilings, and plank wood flooring. Located in downtown Charlotte, close to cultural attractions like the Old Town Amphitheater. Controlled access, private balconies, and tiled backsplashes in kitchens.
Brookstone
1800 Marett Blvd, Rock Hill, SC
1 Bedroom
$890
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$990
992 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern community with an internet cafe, swimming pool, car care center, bark park, and a movie room with a DVD library. Close to Hargett Park in Avondale Terrace.
1241 Liberty Bell Court
1241 Liberty Bell Court, Rock Hill, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1181 sqft
Super nice town home with new neutral paint, gleaming hardwood flooring, new tile floors in kitchen and baths. 2 bedrooms and 2.5 baths.
864 McNair Street
864 Mcnair Street, Rock Hill, SC
2 Bedrooms
$995
Located in College Park! - Within walking distance to Winthrop Coliseum is this 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home with a large yard. It has very spacious rooms, a laundry room, a large back deck and paved driveway.
1224 Liberty Bell Court
1224 Liberty Bell Court, Rock Hill, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1224 Liberty Bell Court Available 07/26/20 Exclusively Offered by Muse Realty, LLC - Townhome Located near Winthrop University in Rock Hill,SC, Jasper Model, 2 Bedrooms, 2.
1157 Cedar Grove Lane
1157 Cedar Grove Lane, Rock Hill, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
1157 Cedar Grove Lane Available 07/17/20 3 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom with Large Fenced In Backyard! - This property is a 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home with a living room, kitchen, & breakfast area. There is central A/C & gas heat.
Winthrop University
917 College Ave Ext
917 College Avenue Ext, Rock Hill, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
917 College Ave Ext Available 07/20/20 Exclusively offered by MUSE REALTY, LLC - Cute House within walking distance to Winthrop University, Rock Hill, SC, 2 Bedrooms, 1 Bathrooms, Living Room (Fireplace non operational), Eat In Kitchen with Range,
1370 McDow Drive
1370 Mcdow Drive, Rock Hill, SC
2 Bedrooms
$895
950 sqft
Nicely Remodeled 2 bedroom / 1.5 bathrooms apts in Rock Hill. COMING SOON, AUGUST 1ST! 1370 McDow Drive. Features: New granite counter tops White stone backsplash in the kitchen Hard-surface and tile flooring throughout.
921 McDow Drive
921 Mcdow Drive, Rock Hill, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
921 McDow Drive Available 05/22/20 3 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom Home! - This property is a 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home with a living room, and dining room. It has gas heat and central air. The flooring throughout the home is carpet and vinyl.
1255 Eden Terrace
1255 Eden Terrace, Rock Hill, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1255 Eden Terrace Available 06/15/20 Exclusively Offered by Muse Realty, LLC - Cute House Located across the street from Winthrop Coliseum in Rock Hill, SC, Very Convenient to I-77.
1226 Camellia Court
1226 Camella Way, Rock Hill, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1000 sqft
1226 Camellia Court Available 08/10/20 Exclusively offered by MUSE REALTY, LLC - Cute Duplex Located in Rock Hill, SC, 3 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms, Living Room with Vaulted Ceilings and open to the Eat In Kitchen with Range, Refrigerator, Dishwasher &
1448 Turnstone Court
1448 Turnstone Court, Rock Hill, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1760 sqft
1448 Turnstone Court Available 08/28/20 Exclusively Offered by Muse Realty, LLC - Two Story House Located in Ausprey Point Subdivision in Rock Hill, SC 3 Bedrooms, 2.
116 North Wilson Street
116 North Wilson Street, Rock Hill, SC
2 Bedrooms
$950
116 North Wilson Street Available 07/31/20 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom Home, Close to Winthrop! - This home features 2 bedrooms & 1 bathroom & is located very close to Winthrop University! It has a living room, dining room, kitchen, and large sized rooms
417 Kimbrell Street
417 Kimbrell Street, Rock Hill, SC
2 Bedrooms
$875
1025 sqft
417 Kimbrell Street Available 05/20/20 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom House! - Conveniently located near Dave Lyle Blvd and Downtown Rock Hill is this 2 bedroom 1 bathroom home! The eat-in kitchen is equipped with a refrigerator and electric stove.
1141 Eisenhower Road
1141 Eisenhower Road, Rock Hill, SC
2 Bedrooms
$975
1141 Eisenhower Road Available 07/24/20 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom Home - Prime Location!! This property is a 2 bedroom 1 bathroom home within walking distance to Winthrop Park and Cherry Park.
857 Bradley Street
857 Bradley Street, Rock Hill, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
2 Bedroom Home Near Winthrop Lake - Conveniently located near Cherry Park, Winthrop Park, and Cherry Road is this 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home with a living room, dining room, and laundry area with washer and dryer connections.
868 Bradley Street
868 Bradley Street, Rock Hill, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
868 Bradley Street Available 07/27/20 2 Bedroom in College Park - Located near Winthrop is this 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom home. The home has hardwood flooring throughout with vinyl. Kitchen appliances include a stove and refrigerator.
Seventeen Acres
504 Orchard Lane
504 Orchard Lane, Rock Hill, SC
1 Bedroom
$795
504 Orchard Lane Available 08/22/20 Exclusively Offered by Muse Realty, LLC - Cute House Located close to Winthrop University in Rock Hill, SC, 1 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom, Living Room, Dining Room, Kitchen with Range & Refrigerator. No Smoking/No Vaping.
1792 G Ebenezer Road
1792 Ebenezer Rd, Rock Hill, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
932 sqft
1792 G Ebenezer Road Available 08/10/20 Exclusively Offered by Muse Realty, LLC - Upstairs Condo Located off Ebenezer Road, 2 Bedrooms, 1.5 Bathrooms, Living Room, Kitchen with Range, Refrigerator, Microwave, Dishwasher, Stackable Washer/Dryer, Deck.
1140 Constitution Park Boulevard
1140 Constitution Boulevard, Rock Hill, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1140 Constitution Park Boulevard Available 08/10/20 Exclusively Offered by Muse Realty, LLC - Cute Townhome Located in Rock Hill, SC very close to Winthrop University, 2 Master Bedrooms (Both Upstairs), 2.
