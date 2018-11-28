All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 1401 Clooney Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
1401 Clooney Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1401 Clooney Lane

1401 Clooney Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Mineral Springs
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1401 Clooney Lane, Charlotte, NC 28262
Mineral Springs

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 3 bedroom 2.5 bath, 1,769 sf home is located in Charlotte, NC. This home features beautiful vinyl and plush carpeted floors, an updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, spacious dining area and car garage. Private back yard, great for pets and outdoor entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions.Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1401 Clooney Lane have any available units?
1401 Clooney Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 1401 Clooney Lane have?
Some of 1401 Clooney Lane's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1401 Clooney Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1401 Clooney Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1401 Clooney Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1401 Clooney Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1401 Clooney Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1401 Clooney Lane does offer parking.
Does 1401 Clooney Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1401 Clooney Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1401 Clooney Lane have a pool?
No, 1401 Clooney Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1401 Clooney Lane have accessible units?
No, 1401 Clooney Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1401 Clooney Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1401 Clooney Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Madison Southpark Apartment Homes
4605 Colony Rd
Charlotte, NC 28226
The Lowrie Signature Apartments
3570 Toringdon Way
Charlotte, NC 28277
Camden Grandview
309 E Morehead St
Charlotte, NC 28202
The Villages
1600 Village Brook Dr
Charlotte, NC 28210
Heather Ridge Apartments
8800 Meadow Vista Rd
Charlotte, NC 28213
Loft One35
135 W Morehead St
Charlotte, NC 28203
Providence Row
5350 Pinehurst Park Drive
Charlotte, NC 28211
Morehead West Luxury Apartments
2024 Millerton Ave
Charlotte, NC 28208

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte