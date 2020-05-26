2311 Sweet Flag Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

OUR GIFT TO YOU - Receive a $500 gift card with a signed 12 month lease.Come take a tour of this completely renovated home located in a cul de sac! Pull up and notice the great curb appeal of this lovely home. The front entrance leads you into a spacious open floor plan living space, which is open to the separate dining area and a great kitchen. The kitchen comes complete with all of your favorite upgrades like granite countertops and contemporary appliances. Right off the kitchen is a huge pantry as well as a big laundry room. Upstairs you will find a nice sized loft space and spacious bedrooms. The master bedroom comes complete with an awesome walk in closet and beautiful master bathroom. The backyard is completely fenced! This great rental home will not last long! If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.