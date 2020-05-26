All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 2311 Sweet Flag Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
2311 Sweet Flag Court
Last updated March 11 2020 at 8:44 PM

2311 Sweet Flag Court

2311 Sweet Flag Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Mineral Springs
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2311 Sweet Flag Court, Charlotte, NC 28262
Mineral Springs

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
OUR GIFT TO YOU - Receive a $500 gift card with a signed 12 month lease.Come take a tour of this completely renovated home located in a cul de sac! Pull up and notice the great curb appeal of this lovely home. The front entrance leads you into a spacious open floor plan living space, which is open to the separate dining area and a great kitchen. The kitchen comes complete with all of your favorite upgrades like granite countertops and contemporary appliances. Right off the kitchen is a huge pantry as well as a big laundry room. Upstairs you will find a nice sized loft space and spacious bedrooms. The master bedroom comes complete with an awesome walk in closet and beautiful master bathroom. The backyard is completely fenced! This great rental home will not last long! If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2311 Sweet Flag Court have any available units?
2311 Sweet Flag Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 2311 Sweet Flag Court have?
Some of 2311 Sweet Flag Court's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2311 Sweet Flag Court currently offering any rent specials?
2311 Sweet Flag Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2311 Sweet Flag Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 2311 Sweet Flag Court is pet friendly.
Does 2311 Sweet Flag Court offer parking?
No, 2311 Sweet Flag Court does not offer parking.
Does 2311 Sweet Flag Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2311 Sweet Flag Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2311 Sweet Flag Court have a pool?
No, 2311 Sweet Flag Court does not have a pool.
Does 2311 Sweet Flag Court have accessible units?
No, 2311 Sweet Flag Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2311 Sweet Flag Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 2311 Sweet Flag Court does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Atkins Circle
12506 Atkins Circle Dr
Charlotte, NC 28277
The Collective
2300 North Davidson Street
Charlotte, NC 28205
The Newton
15934 White St.
Charlotte, NC 28278
1010 Dilworth
1010 Kenilworth Ave
Charlotte, NC 28204
Citra Luxury Apartments
1825 Carrington Oaks Dr
Charlotte, NC 28273
Elizabeth Flats on 7th at Laurel
2220 E 7th St
Charlotte, NC 28204
Circa Uptown
360 S Graham St
Charlotte, NC 28202
The Madison
7815 Calibre Crossing Dr
Charlotte, NC 28227

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte